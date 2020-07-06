Companies Remove Q2 Earnings Guidance - What You Need To Know

With many sectors under pressure — namely energy, airlines, and restaurants — banks are likely preparing for a wave of soured loans and credit losses as businesses endure weeks of closures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Expected S&P 500 EPS for the full 2020 year has declined from $178 to $128. Given that, the current S&P 500 is trading at around 23 times the full 2020.

For Q2 2020, the estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -43.8%, the largest year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since Q4 2008 (-69.1%).

80% of companies refused to provide guidance over the last three months. The companies are firm on saying that they have no visibility.

Q2 earnings overview

In the video below, I will be providing an overview on the Q2'20 earnings, and also why companies are removing guidance. As well, I’ll share some insights on the consumer discretionary sector and what big banks are doing to try to survive this recessionary time, please stick to the end of the video to find out.

If you’re new to the channel, please know that I work on videos covering stocks, economics, and other related financial news.

Companies just don't have visibility into their earnings right now

Based on a recent Bloomberg article, “80% of companies refused to provide guidance over the last three months.” This means that 400 companies in the S&P 500 index, failed to provide any guidance to investors at all. These companies' CEOs have genuinely pointed to an inability to forecast business performance beyond the very short term due to the COVID-19. That does seem quite fair for now, but investors are most likely going to be pushing for more guidance given that some of the stock prices have reached all time highs, especially with many notable technology companies. Even when we looking at the very short term, most companies are not offering Q2 guidance either. In some cases, the CEOs have told investors during the latest Q1’20 earnings call that withdrawal of earnings is a prudent decision given the current circumstances.

(Source: Bloomberg article)

Expected S&P 500 Earnings Growth for Q2 2020 – Not Looking Good

According to FactSet, “For Q2 2020, the estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -43.8%. If -43.8% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the largest year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since Q4 2008 (-69.1%).” As you can see in the below picture, all eleven sectors are projected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings. The sectors that are hardest hit is no surprise -- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) sectors.

(Source: FactSet)

However, if we had to be optimistic, the one sector in the S&P 500 that has not seen a significant negative impact to earnings guidance is utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU). For a quick background, the utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage and other services to homes and businesses. Investors are buying up defensive stocks from this sector to help position their portfolio during this recessionary time. Generally speaking, utilities should provide steady, reliable results even during economic weakness as there will always be water, sewage services needed by people. Utilities sector has the highest number of companies to confirm previous EPS guidance for 2020 and are projected to have the highest year-over-year earnings growth of all eleven sectors at -0.4%.

Expected S&P 500 EPS for the full 2020 year – Decline from $178 to $128

Expected S&P 500 EPS for the full 2020 year has declined from $178 to $128. Given that the current S&P 500 is trading at around 23 times the full 2020 year earnings (expected $128-140 EPS), it is nowhere near “cheap.” Despite this, the stock market has continued to rally higher due to optimism from vaccine developments and also believing that most companies will bounce back in 2021.

(Source: FactSet)

As you can see in the below chart, expected earnings for 2020 are $128/share, and even the expected earnings for the full 2021 year is $163. For the year 2021, $163 earnings represent 0% EPS growth when compared to year 2018 & 2019. Even though these are estimates and may change, they do provide a quick glimpse on how fast we can truly expect companies to rebound.

(Source: FactSet)

Consumer discretionary companies to withdraw guidance for 2020

The consumer discretionary sector encompasses those industries that tend to be the most sensitive to economic cycles. This includes cruise lines, hotels, casino companies, and restaurants. Let’s take a look at what some CEOs have reported in terms of withdrawing guidance for 2020. Within the consumer discretionary sector, these four companies below are the top leaders in their specific industries.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is an American multi-brand restaurant operator with fine dining restaurant casual dining restaurant chains such as Olive Garden and Long Horn Steakhouse. Darden has more than 1,500 restaurant locations and more than 150,000 employees, making it the world's largest full-service restaurant company.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) is an international cruise line and is the world’s largest leisure travel company with more than 100 ships sailing under 10 brands including Princess. According to Carnival’s website, the company employs 120,000 employees worldwide serve more than 11.5 million passengers a year.

Starbucks (SBUX), as the world's largest coffeehouse chain, and has over 31,256 stores globally.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is an American multinational diversified hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. They have over 30 brands and 7,000+ properties across 131 countries.

(Source: Author created above diagram image in Powerpoint)

Looking ahead to Q2 Earnings - Big banks beefing up their loan loss provisions

Let’s now look ahead to Q2’2020 earnings, which will begin on July 13, 2020. The “big banks” such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will be reporting in two weeks. Investors should definitely look for what these big banks say about their loan loss provisions. A loan loss provision is an expense set aside as an allowance for uncollected loans and loan payments.

Investopedia describes, “this provision is used to cover a number of factors associated with potential loan losses, including bad loans, customer defaults, and renegotiated terms of a loan that incur lower-than-previously-estimated payments.” In the chart below, you can see that the five biggest US lenders have stashed away $24 billion of loan loss provisions as of the first quarter, according to FactSet data.

(Source: FactSet data)

The loan loss provision is almost five times as much as in the previous period, which is understandable given that many industries are suffering. “We expect much higher than previously anticipated loan loss provisions reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy, a drop in energy prices,” Jason Goldberg, analyst at Barclay’s said in a note.

(Picture Source: CNBC)

Conclusion

The reality is that there is not much transparency with the company’s earnings guidance for Q2’2020 and also for the full year 2020. If over 80% of companies in the S&P 500 companies have withdrawn their guidance, this may be tricky to to justify some of the high stock prices (primarily in technology companies) currently. Investors are clearly trying to project out to year 2021 for earnings, but even then, there is a lot of assumptions given that the virus is still persistent in people’s everyday lives. People are just coping with this new reality.

The consumer discretionary sector has been one of the hardest-hit sectors (right ahead of energy sector). Even companies such as Darden Restaurants, Carnival Corporation, Starbucks, and Marriott have decided it is best to withdraw guidance for 2020. As a result of this, big banks have had to increase their loan loss reserves. With many sectors under pressure— namely energy, airlines, and restaurants— banks are likely preparing for a wave of soured loans and credit losses as businesses endure weeks of closures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.