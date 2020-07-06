Investment Thesis

Amid today’s uncertain climate where market volatility remains above average, seemingly every other commentator warns of a strong market correction, while the remainder chant the mantra "You can’t fight the Fed". The recent past has shown the futility of making any assumptions or trying to make sense of the market. The best one can do is be prepared for any outcome, whether upwards or downwards. As we have seen, it doesn’t work to time the market or be completely without any investments - the best that I believe one can do is to aim for an ideal portfolio featuring companies that can thrive when the going gets good, but also firms with less volatility that provide some defense. It is with this that I would like to cover Unilever (UN), a defensive stock with long-term prospects. I would like to show the bona fides of Unilever as a defensive stock and demonstrate how the company's recent underperformance and future prospects make it a reasonable investment in and of itself.

The company

Unilever is a British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company in the business of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries. It has around 400 brands with household names including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann’s, Lipton, Wall’s, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf.

Sample of the company's brands:

(Source: Unilever Brands)

As mentioned, Unilever’s products can be found around the globe. Consequently, the company's financials reflect its worldwide reach:

(Source: Unilever 2019 Charts)

To be precise, the turnover split by geographical area was as follows: 46% Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, 32% The Americas and 22% Europe.

The recent past

Here, I want to delve into the relative underperformance of the stock in recent years, the basis for the discussion in the Outlook section.

I want to compare the stock price development of Unilever versus rival Procter & Gamble (PG).

Firstly, taking 01/01/2018 as the start point for the comparison, we see the following stock performance between the two companies until today:

(Source: TradingView)

As is clear, Procter & Gamble stock has outperformed Unilever significantly in the last two and a half years; a to-date gain of around 30% for P&G, compared to the approximately -1% loss for Unilever shareholders. This coincides with P&G’s strategic change of selling off low-margin products and focusing on a smaller range.

Let’s expand this view to a start date one year prior, i.e., 01/01/2017:

(Source: TradingView)

What we now see is still an outperformance by P&G, but now the difference in gain has reduced to 3%.

What is this meant to show? In the end, implied by these graphs is the stellar performance of Unilever stock in 2017 and the plateau since.

Indeed, the following stock price graph of Unilever shows this clearly:

(Source: TradingView)

The shareholder return on the stock in the 2017 calendar year was over 30%, not bad for huge multinational. The primary reasons behind the gain were the aborted merger offer with Kraft Heinz (KHC), a substantial dividend hike, the sale of its “spreads” (margarine) business and a multi-billion share buyback program.

Obviously, none of these events can be reasonable expected to re-occur each year, and so, to sustain stock price growth, there would need to be improving earnings - something that has been lacking.

Financials

Taking a deeper look at select financials, we can identify the malaise behind the stock price.

(Source: Unilever 2019 Charts)

Here, relevant to note is the stagnant turnover growth since 2015, and also important is the shrinking contribution of the food & refreshment segment to the overall value.

The falling input by the food & refreshment product area is further exemplified by the following graph:

(Source: Unilever 2019 Charts)

Above, we see that margins have been increasing for beauty and personal care and home care but falling for food & refreshment.

Lastly, looking at sales and volume growth, we can see that it has been in steady decline over the last few years.

(Source: Unilever 2019 Charts)

Today

I want to evaluate the defensive properties of the stock and take the recent market fall as the point of analysis.

If we use the closing of February 19, the most recent high of the S&P 500, as the point of reference and then compare the fall of a variety stocks on March 23, the most recent bottom, this should give us a good indicator of Unilever’s defensive properties.

For example, on March 23, the S&P 500 was at its lowest point versus the February 19 closing. At the closing of this March day, it was 34% lower than the reference date.

We’ll make the same analysis on some other notable defensive stocks, namely Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Coca-Cola (KO), plus include the tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) for comparison. This would allow us to better consider the defensive strength of Unilever.

Ticker Fall 03/23 vs. 02/19 S&P 500 -34% UN -26% KMB -22% PG -22% JNJ -25% KO -37% GOOG -31% AAPL -31% FB -32%

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Examining the table, we see that against other defensive stocks, PG plus KMB fared better, and JNJ by the solitary percent, but Unilever held its own compared to Coca-Cola and the tech names listed.

Of course, another fall may not pan out the same way as in March, and the tech names here have bounced back to recently hit new all-time highs in the case of Apple and Facebook - something only JNJ achieved on the back of its potential vaccine news (it has since fallen over 10% since that peak). Kimberly-Clark is an exception in its own right given that it hit its all-time high on March 4 before crashing 24% until the market bottom on March 23.

Put in context, Unilever showed solid defensive capabilities.

Let’s take a look at how the company's Q1 2020 results were eventually impacted:

(Source: Unilever Q1 2020 Trading Statement)

Underlying sales growth turned out to be unchanged versus the prior year. Household stockpiling gave a boost, but closures negatively affected the company's ability to sell out-of-home products such as ice cream. The stay-at-home scenario we have been living through these past few months also negatively affected the profitable sales of hair, deodorant and skin care products.

This is, ultimately, the value in holding such a stock. Its diversified household & product range means that, in general, regardless of the event, there will always be demand for Unilever's items. Additionally, the company's multinational presence meant that as countries developed through different stages of the corona impact cycle, its revenue source accordingly followed.

Outlook

In the previous section, we saw how the food and refreshment product area and overall falling sales growth were negative factors for Unilever these past years. This, obviously, is not lost on management, and in the company's Q4 2019 results, it had the following to say:

... growth is also a key driver of value creation and our underlying sales growth performance fell slightly short of expectations, at 2.9%, which was naturally disappointing. While growth was hindered by a marked slowdown in some of Unilever’s high growth markets like South Asia and West Africa, these markets all remain very attractive long-term prospects for us. We are confident therefore of restoring underlying sales growth to Unilever’s 3-5% multi-year range.

And:

Personal Care and Foods & Refreshment Divisions both fell short of expectation – with underlying sales growth at 2.6% and 1.5% respectively – and so this is where we will be looking to accelerate growth most specifically in 2020…. we have announced a strategic review of our global tea business, which has a large footprint in the slower growing black tea segment and a history of being dilutive to Unilever’s overall growth and margin.

The first measures to make some changes can already been seen this year through the purchase of GSK Consumer Healthcare India. Although announced at the end of 2018, the deal was completed this year. This deal increases the company's exposure to the burgeoning India market and seeks to fulfill its desire to increase its exposure to health food categories.

Indeed, in remarks given in late 2019, the role of India in Unilever’s future fortune was outlined by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta, who revealed the following:

For Unilever, India is the largest market in volume terms and the second largest in value terms. We clearly see a day when we would become the largest market for Unilever in the world.

Those insights were given an approximate timeline of happening by 2030.

With approximately 30% of Unilever’s revenue coming from North America and about 20% from Europe, we can see how geographically diverse the revenue streams are for the company and how, in future, it is well-positioned to gain further from emerging markets.

Now, any strategic reviews must have been affected by the unforeseen pandemic crises we find ourselves in, but the ambition of 3-5% sales growth should be eminently achievable for the firm in the long term. In fact, at the beginning of this year, rival company P&G raised its sales growth to 4-5% for fiscal 2020, up from 3-5%.

The changes made by the American rival starting in 2014 included selling a number of lower-margin brands to concentrate on those with the highest earnings value - something that Unilever leaders are contemplating in regard to the company's tea segment within its Personal Care and Foods & Refreshment Divisions.

With regard to valuation, Unilever currently trades at a P/E of just over 22. In the last 5 years, the highest P/E it traded at was at just over 24. This may be a stock that is highly priced by most metrics, but it has shown stability in its valuation, neither getting particular cheap nor, as we have seen, rising to P/E valuations above 25.

Dividend

With a current dividend yield of over 3% that has steadily increased over the years, there is little to dislike here.

Unfortunately, the company had to suspend any hikes for this year, but I cannot envisage this remaining this way in future. Unilever has proven over the years to be a company providing a decent, increasing dividend, and that is definitely a plus point.

There isn’t much more to say here - a glance at the company's multiple-decade past shows that Unilever has been reliable in the dividend department and always provided stable increases.

Conclusion

The difficulty of being out of the market is knowing when to jump back in, and the difficulty of being in the market is dealing with the strange situation we find ourselves in. The virus has not left us and the long-term effects of shutting down the economy are not yet clear, but still we see all-time highs in the case of the Nasdaq (QQQ).

This is a unique moment because the potential market threat is now clear and known to all - it is not a secret, nor a surprise, any longer. We’ve seen what happened in March, and the virus still lingers. The dynamics have, of course, changed because of Fed intervention and stimulus packages. This all means that today, evaluations of investments are not made solely based on the merits of the company, but done whilst also judging the future spread of a virus and pondering if the government intervention is enough to put a floor on any issues. A difficult calculation to make.

Taking all of this into account, a stable and defensive name like Unilever can only benefit a diversified portfolio. It has consistently shown steady, if single-digit, growth and provides a decent dividend to boot. It is clear to management that the current growth rates are insufficient, and any investment would be a bet on the company delivering the improved figures. However, this non-cyclical stock will always have products in demand, and the advancement into emerging markets will lay strong sources of income in years to come.

This isn’t a company to write home about, but come what may, hopefully this is also the one that will not keep you up at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UN, PG, JNJ, AAPL, GOOG, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.