The stock is priced at 30x this years sales. However, I believe there's still more upside potential here.

CrowdStrike is a high gross margin business, with 91% of its total revenue coming from ARR.

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is the cybersecurity leader. It is growing at a very rapid rate while spewing out some non-GAAP operating profits (1% non-GAAP operating margins).

Even though investors are being asked to pay a very high multiple of 30 times this year's revenues, I contend that the stock still has some upside potential.

Assuming the multiple remains largely stable, the underlying business continues to grow at a rapid clip which is likely to drive shareholder returns. This opportunity is well worth considering.

From Deep Value to High Growth?

Many readers that have followed me over the years will be stunned to see arguing for a company trading at 30x sales.

Indeed, a year ago I would have balked at any analyst declaring that there was any upside potential on a stock trading at 30x sales. I would have been equally vocal at 30x earnings.

But I've come to realize of late that possibly due to the low-interest rates in the market, but these are the valuations high-quality businesses are going for.

The Number One Question: Is The Growth Rate Sustainable?

Source: author's calculations

Illustrated above we can see that from fiscal 2020 going into fiscal 2021, over a twelve-month period, CrowdStrike is expecting its revenue growth rate to decelerate at a rapid clip.

In fact, over a twelve-month period, investors should see CrowdStrike going from growing in Q4 2020 at 89% year-over-year while appraising Q1 2021 the rates comes to 75% and ultimately finishing fiscal 2021 growing at 59% year-over-year.

Put another way, as the year progresses the pace of deceleration is so significant that I question its rate next fiscal year. What's more, as we can see below, CrowdStrike could exit Q4 2021 with revenue growth rates of sub 40%.

Source: SA Premium Tools

A company growing its top line at 60% is very different from a company growing its top line at 40% because the multiple investors would be willing to pay for its stock is markedly different (addressed below).

Digging Deeper Into Its Revenue Stream

Moving on, for Q2 2021 CrowdStrike's revenues were 91% derived from recurring sources -- this is very compelling. It implies less than 10% of its revenue comes from professional services.

The issue with professional services revenues is that its discretionary and low margin. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike's ARR which makes up 91% of its total revenue as of Q1 2020 benefits from customers being locked to long-term contracts and which drives a very attractive high margin revenue streams.

Potential Profit Margins?

Many investors in the SaaS world work-off the Rule of 40 to understand a company's potential. The idea behind this metric is to gauge whether the company is trading off revenue growth for profitability at a healthy rate.

Like everything in finance, there are different variations to all metrics. I use GAAP operating margin which adjusts for stock-based compensation, others prefer to base their analysis on either FCF margins or EBITDA margins, the choice lies with the investor.

Revenue Growth + GAAP Operating margin = 85% +(-13%) = 72%

Indeed, the number reaches 72% implying that presently there's a healthy balance.

As a sanity check, please consider the figure that follows:

(Source)

You can see that although CrowdStrike's non-GAAP operating margin is 1% its non-GAAP operating margins are negative 13% (green box).

The difference being the stock-based compensation that gets added back. This is a normal industry practice. And the idea being that as revenues continue to increase, there should be positive operating leverage to the business.

Above we can see CrowdStrike's long-term target where its non-GAAP operating margins would expand from 1% we saw in Q1 2021 to 20% at some point a few years down the road.

Strong Retention Rates

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

For now, CrowdStrikes net retention rates remain above 100%. This is a very positive indicator, as it demonstrates that companies that come on to its platform are reasonably content to not only keep with CrowdStrike but to actually be upsold.

On the other hand, we should be mindful that for more than 4 consecutive quarters, this trend has been trending down. However, given that Q4 2020 coincided with COVID, I would give the benefit of the doubt that many companies would probably wish to differ being upsold, particularly if their own company was struggling for visibility. This metric is highly worth noting, and any continued downward trend should be taken as a yellow flag that companies are having their needs service elsewhere.

Arguably The Best Amongst Its Competitors

Carbon Black (CBLK) got by VMWare (VMW) at very roughly 10x sales, although Carbon Black was back then growing at approximately 20% to 24% year over year.

Cylance was acquired by BlackBerry (BB) also at around 10x sales, while BlackBerry's Cylance unit is hardly spewing out even 10% growth rates at present.

My point is that within this space, CrowdStrike's growth is astounding.

Valuation -- Does The Valuation Leave Any Upside Potential?

To put its valuation into perspective readers should note that CrowdStrike's revenue growth rates have so far been nearly all organic and it has not resorted to acquisitions to grow its revenues. This speaks highly of its platform's ability to continue to grow over the next two to three years.

Currently, given Crowd Strike's market cap of $23 billion, this puts the stock trading at 30x this year's sales. This is a very large multiple for most companies, even within the SaaS space.

For the bull thesis to work, investors need to continue to view the company in the same light as the presently due, and there should not be any meaningful change of sentiment, which could lead to a meaningful multiple contraction.

Investment Risks

The biggest risk by far is the multiple the stock trades at. Most other risks pale in comparison with this aspect. Any change in investors' sentiment will see CrowdStrike's multiple meaningfully compress.

Investors should be very mindful of any revenue growth rate slow down which is out of alignment with current expectations.

The Bottom Line

There's no question in my mind that CrowdStrike is the best cybersecurity company. Its growth rates are for now very attractive. However, the multiple investors are being asked to pay for the stock appears exorbitant on the surface.

What's more, given the recent run-up in its share price, I believe that there's a lot of optimism already being priced into the stock, as well as, a lot of momentum shareholders invested in the stock. Consequently, investors should keep an eye out for any unexpected revenue growth slowdown which would have a negative impact on the stock.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.