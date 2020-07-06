Tietto Minerals: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been an incredible start to 2020 for the junior gold sector, with several explorers recording triple-digit returns after years of relatively lifeless performance. One name leading the pack among the African gold juniors is Tietto Minerals (TIE.ASX), and the company's continued exploration success at its Cote d'Ivoire project has propelled the stock higher by 140% year to date. Currently, Tietto's Abujar Gold Project is home to over 2 million ounces of gold across a relatively unexplored land package, with the potential to increase this resource to 3 million ounces in the next 12 months. While this is excellent news for current investors, the stock is beginning to get a little extended short term at A$0.60, up over 100% since the end of May. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels, and instead wait for sharp pullbacks to add exposure.

Tietto Minerals is a gold junior trading on the Australian Stock Exchange, and it's had an exceptional year thus far drilling out of its Abujar Project in Cote d'Ivoire. The project lies 30 kilometers from the city of Daloa in west-central Cote d'Ivoire, and roughly 160 kilometers east of Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Ity Mine and 130 kilometers west of Perseus' (OTCPK:PMNXF) Yaoure Project. In case the above map doesn't make it obvious, the region is quite well-endowed when it comes to multi-million-ounce gold deposits, and Tietto couldn't have a better address, sandwiched between an intermediate and senior gold producer. This is because Tietto could become a takeover target if its success at the drill bit continues, even though it's unlikely this year as Endeavour and Perseus have already made acquisitions in the past six months. Let's take a closer look at the Abujar Gold Project below:

As we can see from the table above, Tietto announced an updated resource of 2.15 million ounces at 1.15 grams per tonne gold in Q4, with this resource split between two deposits, AG and AGP. The AG deposit is the main focus where most of Tietto's current resource lies, as it's currently home to a relatively high-grade open-pit resource of 1.8 million ounces at 1.60 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the APG deposit makes up less than 20% of the company's total resources and sits roughly 6 kilometers south of APG. The APG deposit has a much lower-grade resource of 1.0 grams per tonne gold, though still quite economical for an open-pit resource. However, from a big picture standpoint, the company has several targets along its 50+ kilometer strike at Abujar, with the potential for further satellite deposits if drilling success continues. While drilling out a significant strike like this would be an expensive endeavor for most companies, Tietto benefits from owning several drill rigs. Therefore, it has one of the lowest drill costs in the industry at US$35/meter, meaning it can afford to test new targets for a relatively low cost.

While Tietto Minerals has been a solid performer on the ASX for the past two years, the gap between Tietto's performance and its peers has accelerated since April. The primary catalyst for this was news of exceptional metallurgical results of gold recoveries between 96% and 98% across a range of coarse grind sizes for fresh ore. However, we also got encouraging drill results from below the current resource pit at the AG deposit, with Tietto intersecting 7 meters of 8.16 grams per tonne gold 150 meters below the existing resource pit. This is quite significant as the easiest way to add ounces is at depth, and the company is now looking at testing the deposit to depths of 550 meters. Assuming we see continued strong results, this could add the potential for an underground operation below the open-pittable resource.

Based on current drilling completed to date, and higher-grade results the past few months, I believe that Tietto Minerals should be able to upgrade its current resource of 2.2 million ounces to 3.0 million ounces in the next 12 months. Given the higher-grade intercepts we've seen, I also believe we can see a slight improvement in grades to an average grade of 1.55 grams per tonne gold or higher. Assuming Tietto can achieve this, this would make Abujar one of the largest gold deposits not owned by a gold producer in the region, and an attractive takeover target for either Endeavour Mining or Perseus at the right price. Both companies should see record cash-flow in FY-2021, and they may take a look at the project if it were at the right price. However, and as noted above, I would not expect to see either company look seriously at the company in the next 12 months, given that they both have their hands full with organic growth projects currently and a new mine build for Perseus.

So why not pay up and jump in Tietto Minerals here?

While Tietto Minerals' valuation is not overly expensive at US$150 million based on 355 million shares outstanding, the stock is beginning to get extended here. As the chart below shows, Tietto Minerals is now more than 60% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and the stock will hit short-term overbought readings if it heads over A$0.60. Typically, most stocks have a difficult time making further progress when they're more than 50% above their 200-day moving average, and this condition often leaves a stock susceptible to sharp corrections. Therefore, while Tietto is a compelling story on the ASX, it's hard to justify putting new money to work here with the reward to risk no longer favorable at A$0.60.

Tietto Minerals is one of the more attractive gold explorers in Cote d'Ivoire currently, and I believe the company should have no problem proving up a 3-million ounce resource above 1.55 grams per tonne gold in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, the company is trading at an enterprise value per ounce of just US$70/oz based on its current 2.15 million ounce resource, less than what was paid for Exore Resources' ounces last month. However, with Tietto Minerals up nearly 100% in the past 30 trading days, the reward to risk is no longer attractive for putting new money to work. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above A$0.60.

