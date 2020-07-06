I believe the discount to net asset value will not contract any further for years to come.

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) is selling at approximately a 30% discount to net asset value. In this write-up, I will dive deep into the company's high-risk high-reward investments, which is one of the major reasons why this discount is occurring. Read my previous article ("Here's Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount") to understand all the reasons why the discount is rational, in my opinion. After reading this article, one can conclude that the discount is still rational.

Introduction to Prosus

Prosus is a technology investor with a multi-billion dollar portfolio of companies mostly in emerging markets. Most investors are interested in the company's massive 31.1% stake in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is worth more than Prosus' market cap.

In my previous article discussing Prosus, I dived deep into understanding why Prosus was selling at such a massive discount to the net asset value and why its Tencent stake was worth more than the entire company. The problem is shareholders are unable to attain this intrinsic value anytime soon.

"At first glance, the discount seems like a massive buying opportunity. However, I believe the market is rationally discounting Prosus due to the reasons explained in this write-up."



(Source: Here's Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount)

Ever since the public offering of Prosus on September 11, 2019, we have seen the discount towards the Tencent stake expand massively. I calculated in April that the discount equalled 39.7%.

However, I ended with a more positive note, I said that the discount was too pessimistic and that we would see it contract slightly after the coronavirus dip and my article:

"There is a smaller upside of 10% because I deem the current 40% discount as too pessimistic."



(Source: Here's Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount)

This turned out to be correct with the discount contracting by just about 8%, so I suspect that the discount is currently around 30%. Although now, I don't believe the discount will contract any further.

I ended my article on a relatively positive note:

"I do recommend investing in Prosus for exposure to emerging markets and Tencent. The management has put together a portfolio of companies with tons of potential but also tons of risk."



(Source: Here's Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount)

Yet warning investors against buying Prosus purely for its gigantic Tencent stake, because by doing so, they increase their exposure to high-risk, high-reward investments, while the Tencent discount will not contract anytime soon. Prosus just released its full-year results. I will dive deep into Prosus' portfolio of high-risk, high-reward companies and see how they are performing, showcasing that it truly is a venture capitalist.

Classifieds

I think most Prosus investors will point at its classifieds business as the rough diamond that is ready to start benefiting shareholders. Classifieds are domestic platforms where users can buy and sell goods. Prosus is one of the biggest players in the international classified market. In the previous year, classifieds became profitable, and this year, its profitability has risen significantly. Some of Prosus' very matured Classifieds subsidiaries with strong moats have attained very strong margins:

Avito delivered a trading profit margin of 51%, with autos and real estate revenue growing 38% and 21% year on year, respectively. Poland remains the cornerstone, growing revenues 16% (21%) to US$185m and recording a trading profit margin of 58%



(Source: Prosus Annual Report 2020)

Prosus' Classifieds 2020 EBITDA was $82 million, which is much better than the performances of the company's other investments, apart from Tencent, of course. Prosus continues to invest heavily in the classifieds business. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is now rumoured to be the favourite for buying eBay's (EBAY) international classifieds unit, whose value, per experts, is give or take $10 billion. eBay's classifieds group is headquartered in Amsterdam, just like Prosus. Its revenue growth YoY was 4%, ending with approximately $1 billion in revenue, and when including a $93 million acquisition of motors.co.uk, it becomes 10%. Over the last few years, eBay's classifieds unit revenue growth rate has slowed down quite heavily, from 14% to 4% in just one year. Also, classifieds profit growth is very low, since eBay stated, "Classifieds segments was not a significant contributor to the increase in total income from operations in 2019 compared to 2018". Clearly, eBay's international unit is a portfolio of matured companies.

If this acquisition occurs, Prosus owns leading classified businesses like Gumtree and Marktplaats.nl, which are strong market leaders in one or multiple countries. I suspect that these businesses are very profitable, and if the acquisition occurs, would raise the EBITDA of Prosus' classifieds business significantly. It seems like Prosus is able to finance this takeover easily with its $8.0 billion cash position, $2.5 billion of untapped credit faculty and close to $400 million of received dividends every year. If the acquisition occurs, it will make Prosus the powerhouse of the international classifieds business.

There is one big risk investors need to consider when assessing Prosus' classifieds business. Facebook Marketplace (FB) is increasing its market share in many countries and has become a serious competitor of many well-entrenched market leaders in classifieds. Facebook has billions of users and is using that to grow this service. Prosus' existing classifieds business is heavily skewed towards cars. eBay's international classifieds unit also contains a large number of vehicle platforms. Facebook's marketplace is gaining market share in the vehicle business, and investors need to ask whether the moat of the existing classifieds is strong enough to combat Facebook.

(Source: Prosus IR)

If Prosus buys eBay's international unit, it may buy a business that has reached its peak profitability. eBay's classifieds revenues are already just growing at 4% in 2019, its profits did not rise significantly in 2019, and this may even decline over time. At the same time, the business will likely be a significant cash flow contributor for the next few years, which might be necessary considering some of Prosus' other investments.

e-commerce

Prosus' investments excluding Tencent and Mail Ru (OTC:MLRUY) are classified as "e-commerce" by Prosus. When analyzing the results of each segment, we see healthy revenue growth in most segments. Travel has obviously been hit by the COVID-19 crisis and is experiencing a heavy decline due to that. Etail saw a heavy decline in revenue, but this is due to the Flipkart disposal; accounting for that disposal, growth of the continuing business was actually 16% YoY.

(Visualized in Excel with data from Prosus)

When looking at the EBITDA of each segment, most of them are performing at a loss, but one clearly jumps out. Food delivery has experienced an EBITDA loss of $596 million. From 2019 to 2020, EBITDA decreased by $434 million, while revenue increased by $374. This means that losses are growing faster than revenues.

(Visualized in Excel with data from Prosus)

Clearly, the path to profitability of the food delivery business is long. According to Prosus, it is heavily investing in delivery networks and technology. I do believe that the future of food delivery resides with food delivery platforms actually bringing food to customers, instead of burdening restaurants with that task. Prosus is invested in 3 big food delivery companies: a 54.68% stake in iFood (Brazil) through the venture capitalist fund Movile, a 40.02% stake in Swiggy (India) and a 21.16% stake in German company Delivery Hero (DHERO). All these companies are ventures worth well into the billions. For example, iFood is estimated to be worth $3.5 billion, Swiggy is estimated to be worth $3.6 billion and Delivery Hero is worth $22.59 billion, according to public markets. Two of them are in emerging markets - both India and Brazil are currently struggling to deal with COVID-19. This might benefit those businesses in the short term, however, any severe economic impact due to COVID-19 might worsen the return of these investments in the long run. Swiggy currently has a 60% market share, and iFood also clearly has a leading market share. These are market leaders, but they need to invest high sums of money to remain relevant. Food delivery platforms with their own delivery networks will become more common everywhere as time goes on. Building a delivery network will benefit those platforms in the long run - it strengthens the moat of the delivery platforms because it is much harder for competitors to grow. However, in the short term, that causes high losses. Grubhub (GRUB) neglected to build a delivery network for a long time in the United States and lost considerable amounts of market share due to this.

Tencent

Prosus' dependency on Tencent is only increasing due to its high-risk, high-reward investments. Tencent is contributing 96% of Prosus' EBITDA when neglecting all the money-losing segments. Prosus' stake of Tencent is turning more profits than Prosus itself, including that Tencent stake. Over time, when hopefully Prosus' long-term investments start to return profits I expect this dependency to decrease. However, Prosus will always remain dependent on Tencent. Normally, such a dependency on one company would worry me, but frankly, Tencent is such a wonderful company that this dependency will likely only benefit shareholders.

(Visualized in Excel with data from Prosus)

Dividends

"Holders of A1 ordinary shares will receive a dividend distribution of 0.602 euro cent per share."



- Prosus

I'm happy to see that management is starting to return money to shareholders. This is an appropriate thing to do, as Prosus is sitting on a big pile of cash worth close to $8 billion, including short-term investments, and that is satisfactory to start paying a consistent dividend. This indicates that the forward dividend yield of Prosus is 0.73%, which is actually higher than Tencent's dividend yield of 0.24%, but I suspect this will be raised quite a lot over the next years. Any non-Dutch shareholders will only acquire 85% of the paid dividends, since 15% goes to the Dutch state due to its dividend tax policy.

Conclusion

Prosus' classifieds are creating profits, and I expect this to expand even further, but the food delivery investments are very high-risk and burning tons of money. Company management is starting to return value to shareholders. However, most of Prosus' value remains unattainable for shareholders in the coming years, since the price-to-free cash flow remains high at 453. This is due to Prosus' long-term vision - the company invests in markets which it believes will eventually pay high dividends, however, at current phases require high expenditures. For long-term investors, that's a great thing, but that means some investments might require a decade or more to flourish, if they ever do - and that is a long time. That's why the high-risk, high-reward investments, combined with the other reasons explained in my previous write-up, make the discount rational. Naspers, which founded Prosus, is also selling its Prosus stake at a discount, showcasing that it does not believe it will contract any more.

Takeaway

Buy Prosus for exposure to Tencent and high-risk, high-reward investments, but investors should not buy the stock hoping the discount contracts in the coming years. That may happen, but is unlikely. An investor needs to trust that Prosus' high-risk, high-reward investments and the Tencent stake will create value for years to come.

