The stock is still not fully pricing its full potential. And I believe there's more upside potential here.

JD.com is growing at a very rapid pace of plus 20%.

In an about-turn, I've gone long JD. The video explains why.

Investment Thesis

JD.com (JD) appears expensive on the surface, as it trades for 32 times forward earnings. But underneath this seemingly large multiple is a company that is growing at a steady clip on the top-line, and an even faster clip on the bottom line.

JD.com is a very well managed company with a very long runway, where it continues to take market share from poorly managed standalone retailers.

My Background With Jd.com

Followers of JD.com may remember that I had been a vocal bear of the stock. But over time I started to see Jd.com in a different light and went long JD on 10 March:

Above is the performance of the stock since I went long the stock.

The article that follows was first published in my Marketplace about two weeks back.

Why JD.Com Has a Competitive Advantage Over Its Peers?

Since I first noted JD.com as my New Pick on March 10 the stock is up 44%.

I don't say this to brag, but to add context. I wanted to touch on this because I feel that my best investments have been in situations when I've been an outspoken bear-turned-shareholder.

The ability to change one's mind is probably one of the strongest tools of a successful investor's arsenal. Yet, I see it time and time again, investors so adamantly sticking to their guns and not allowing any room for doubt. Why? Why do we so often fail to incorporate new facts that are clearly at odds with our underlying thesis?

Moving on, what I like about JD.com is the goodwill it has built with consumers.

And not just any consumers, but consumers amongst lower-tier cities and towns in China.

The ability to make a profit in low-tier cities affords JD a large competitive advantage. This forms a strong virtuous cycle through two dynamics:

Firstly, it takes a very strong e-commerce platform to be able to be competitive in these towns and cities. Furthermore, JD.com is forced to outcompete by being highly efficient. This forces the mom-and-pops shop to lose significant market share. Think of any large eCommerce retailer, the game is all about scale.

Secondly, the amount of investment JD.com made over the years to build the infrastructure required to create all its necessary logistics puts it light years ahead of other peers.

These dynamics all combined, namely, the ability to be super-efficient as well as profitable, building up goodwill with its consumers, and the heavy infrastructure requirements make JD.com difficult to be disrupted.

Moreover, remember, China is very large. These lower-tier towns are not large urbanized developments, where companies benefit from significant footfall, quite the opposite in fact.

Often, there are very large distances to overcome between JD.com's warehouses and its consumers.

Gaining Mindshare With Consumers

Mobile daily active users in March 2020 increased by 46% as compared to March 2019. This level of awareness with consumers is the biggest vindication of JD.com's growth of consumer's trust and habit formation.

Habits are so difficult to shift. If JD.com continues to grow its number of active users, even at a significantly slower pace, this will be very rewarding to the company.

If JD.com is able to continue to grow the total number of consumers reaching to its platform, it becomes the default e-commerce platform, the mindless purchase option for consumers. From there, the option to have value-added services becomes terrific.

You can see above the pace of growth of Jd.com's service segment, which was up 54% in Q1 2020.

Valuation -- Why The Stock Is Still Cheap

On the surface, right now, JD is priced at 32x forward earnings. This is not cheap.

But JD.com has ample growth in the near and medium-term, which could easily see its revenues continuing to expand with a CAGR of 20%-22%. Easily.

Indeed, it has been running at this speed for far in 2020, despite the COVID crisis hitting China earlier in 2020 and all the well known, and widely reported supply disruptions that came with its lockdown.

So we have a wonderful tailwind, where the company is growing its top-line at least 20% CAGR, while its bottom line continues to benefit from positive operating leverage.

What this means, is that as its revenues continue to improve, the package density with each delivery continues to increase, and JD.com benefits from overcoming its high fixed cost base. In turn, this expands its profits margins, which means even more profits to shareholders.

You can see above, despite all lockdown troubles in Q1 2020, JD.com still came out with strong growth. I could point out that for Q2 2020 the guidance at the midpoint is pointing towards 25%. But this insight adds nothing and is forces readers to think short-term. This is not the way to make huge gains, by locking in 50% here and there.

I've often been guilty of that investment strategy. And I'm slowing coming round to companies with huge long-term prospects.

In fact, consider the figure below:

The red line (with the blue arrow above it) is JD.com's more mature retail operation. Can you see that with the passage of time, its operating margin is expanding? You could retort that its New Business operating margins are still losing money (red arrow). And that's a fair observation.

But I would declare that its New Business is optimized to grow opportunities and revenues, and not to maximize profits, at least not yet.

The Bottom Line

With the passage of time, I'm thinking more and more about the underlying business and less about the share price. If you get a business that's able to grow at a rapid and sustainable pace, this is so much more important than buying junk and hoping to see the business turning around in the next few quarters.

To be absolutely clear, that's not to say that you can't overpay for a strong business. You must be very, very selective and aware not to overpay for your chosen business.

My point is that when you have a business just as JD.com where its founder and CEO owns the majority of the equity, his incentives are so high to grow its underlying operations, that it truly adds some magic dust that is difficult to quantify in absolute terms, but with the passage of time, you can see the company's performance continuing to grow its intrinsic value. This opportunity is very strong indeed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.