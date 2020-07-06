The urbanization and densification of various parts of the world will continue despite COVID-19. This will ensure the long-term growth of the elevator market.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) came to my attention as an interesting business and a potential long-term hold. The stock made its debut around April and has been a bit under the radar due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is up about 28% since its debut and I wanted to do some due diligence to examine whether it is worth investing in.

Otis Worldwide is one of the world’s leading elevator manufacturing companies. The company manufactures a variety of elevators and walkways while also providing after-sales service to these machines. Similar to a "printer model", the company sells and installs the machines and then later charges for after-sales maintenance and repair. The company was born of a recent spin-off from United Technologies (RTX). Like any spin-off of a large and mature business, this transaction would create value due to Otis being able to focus more on its own priorities for growth as well as being able to properly allocate capital based on the business-specific requirements.

As one of the largest elevator manufacturing companies in the world, Otis Worldwide has several competitive advantages. The first is economies of scale which is manifested in two ways. From a manufacturing perspective, having scale means that your production is as efficient as possible. This would then lead to reduced costs meaning that Otis Worldwide is able to sell its elevators at a lower cost while still having a small margin of 7.1%.

As the elevator industry is mature, there are already a small handful of companies dominating the market. These companies are KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF), Schindler Holding (OTCPK:SHLAF), and thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF), and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) (the latter two being regional players in Asia). The top 5 companies represent 70% of this $75 billion industry. The size advantage of Otis Worldwide (and its competitors) effectively blocks new entrants from entering this market due to the high capital requirements.

Company presentation

The second competitive advantage Otis Worldwide has is the “stickiness” of its product. Once an elevator is installed in a building it is extremely difficult to replace. Thus, the service and maintenance of existing elevators are actually a form of recurring cash flow for the company.

As alluded to earlier, the company actually makes the majority of its profit on its after-sales service and maintenance. Service revenues make up 57% of total revenue in 2019 but 80% of operating profit due to its high margin of 21.4%. In the multiple countries the company is in, Otis has about 40,000 field technicians who perform this maintenance work. While there are thousands of smaller elevator service and maintenance business, they represent a substantially smaller market share compared to the OEMs like Otis Worldwide. The “official” company service and maintenance are also able to command a premium over these independent service providers due to its strong brand and reputation as well as technical knowledge of the product. The combination of equipment sales and after-sales maintenance creates a “virtuous cycle” for the company.

Company presentation

Possible challenges due to COVID-19

Prior to the pandemic, the elevator market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. This is driven by the urbanization and densification of various parts of the world leading to more buildings (and eventually elevators for those buildings). In particular, Asia is seen as the main driver for growth as economic development in the emerging markets (plus China and India) will lead to more infrastructure and construction spending. Otis has significant exposure to these markets (roughly 73% of revenue) ensuring that the company would be able to capture that growing market.

SEC registration documents

The onset of the coronavirus though has put a halt to construction worldwide at least in the short term. As we are in the midst of a worldwide recession, new equipment sales would be pushed back/delayed. More concerning, is that companies may no longer require as many office buildings in the future as “work from home” becomes the new normal. If people end up moving out of cities to live further out, new building construction would slow down reducing growth for elevator companies like Otis Worldwide. I believe the chances of this type of scenario though is pretty slim and in the long run, things will return to normal. This is especially true in emerging markets due to factors such as population growth and general urbanization.

Valuation

In terms of Q1 2020 sales, like most companies around the world, it was down year on year by 4.4%. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the sales decline was from equipment sales as organic service revenue actually grew by 3.3%. Operating profit was down though by 20.7% with operating margin contracting by 2.3%. Unlike other companies, I don’t expect Otis Worldwide’s Q2 results to be a complete disaster though as elevator service and maintenance were deemed to be essential services.

In 2019, Otis Worldwide had an EPS of 2.58 implying a P/E ratio of 21.9x. Forward P/E for the company is 27.6x. The company is trading at a cheaper valuation compared to its most direct competitors KONE and Schindler Group. KONE has a P/E of 35.8x while Schindler Holding has a P/E of 31x.

The company grew revenue by 2.11% in the years from 2017-2019. This level of growth is somewhat disappointing as it is less than the industry growth rate. However, now that the company is free from the shackles of United Technologies, I believe that it can achieve a higher growth rate through new product innovations and expanding margins by improving productivity. One such example of new product innovations is the Gen360, a smart elevator designed to reduce uptime and improve overall safety. The company is continuing to invest in R&D to develop next-generation elevators using the Internet of Things technology.

Company presentation

Company presentation

Examining companies for a potential long-term hold, I usually take a look at the company’s operating metrics as well. Otis Worldwide performs quite decently with a three-year average operating margin of 14.5% and a three-year average operating Return on Assets of 20%. Using 2019 Net Income, ROA was about 12.5%. Given that the industry is mature, these are pretty decent margins.

Author’s calculations using information from company financial statements

A potential risk for the company though is its high leverage. The company has long-term debt of $6.3 billion with cash of $1.2 billion (net debt of $5.1 billion). With total assets of $9.5 billion, the company has a Net debt to Asset ratio of 66%. The company actually has deficit equity of $4.3 billion indicating a lot of the company’s value was leftover at United Technologies when the company was spun off. The company generates a lot of cash though. In 2019, the company generated $1.5 billion in cash. In Q1 2020, cash flow from operating activities was much lower ($157 million vs. $297 million from the same time last year) due to the effects of the pandemic. I’m not particularly worried about this though as the majority of the company’s debt is due in 2025 and thereafter.

Author’s calculations using information from company financial statements

Despite the huge amount of debt, given the competitive position of the company and its strong recurring revenue, I believe that Otis Worldwide is still worth considering. The company has a strong moat in an industry that could be poised for growth. Now on its own, the company would be able to aggressively pursue new innovations and push efficiencies. Otis Worldwide gets a buy rating from me.

