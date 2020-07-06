Forensic Value Stock Analysis: Top Positive And Negative Scoring Stocks Mid-Year 2020

The Positive Forensic picks YTD are leading the Negative picks by more than 10% and have on average throughout this multi-year study. Positive selections from August are +73.4%.

The Forensic Algorithms applied in these selections are: Beneish M-score, Altman Z-score, Ohlson O-probability score, and Montier C-score, using a combined 28 fundamental accounting ratios.

High negative forensic stocks are the result of adverse scores for potential earnings manipulation, financial statement irregularities, bankruptcy risk and distress.

The Top Positive and Negative Forensic stocks across the markets at mid-year 2020 based on totals from four different forensic models.

Introduction to the Positive/Negative Forensic Value Stock Selections

This quantitative study continues a series of multi-year test now using the top four forensic algorithms applied to detect bankruptcy risk, earnings manipulation, and financial irregularities. This forward testing study compiles portfolio selections from the highest positive and highest negative scoring stocks across the U.S. stock exchanges to measure performance variances between portfolios and benchmark indexes.

The different algorithms created by Beneish, Ohlson, and Altman are well documented from financial literature and rely exclusively on fundamental data including year-over-year operational performance measures. The combination of all three bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms creates a unique "deep dive" on key value characteristics and applies a total of 22 different fundamental financial variables for assessment. The newest addition of the Montier C-Score began in August, and the combination of accounting variables has increased to 28.

Recent examples of Forensic Algorithm applications

Prior examples of the application of these forensic financial algorithms can be found in several of my recent articles and interviews that have been published widely including Hong Kong and India:

Prior articles and published references detail the composition and methods of each of the forensic algorithms used in this article. For simplicity here is a summary of what each of the forensic algorithms used by fraud examiners and investigators scan for at high levels:

1. The Beneish model uses eight variables to detect earnings manipulation. Created by Professor Messod Beneish, an M-Score greater than -2.22 signals that the company is likely to be a manipulator.

2. The Altman model is used to predict whether a firm is likely to go into bankruptcy within two years and uses many variables from the income and balance sheets for this analysis. Distress is considered high with a value below 1.81.

3. The Ohlson model also predicts bankruptcy risk using a multi-factor financial algorithm developed by Dr. James Ohlson in 1980. Any percentage values above 50% indicate the risk of a firm's bankruptcy within two years.

4. Lastly, James Montier developed a C-Score that creates a simple scoring system to highlight firms that may be "cooking the books" with values above 4 being at risk firms.

The firms listed below for negative scoring all qualified in the high adverse levels for each of the forensic models described above.

Negative Scoring Forensic Value Stocks Mid-Year 2020 for July

Out of more than 8,000 stocks screened, there were 21 highly adverse scoring stocks with red flags across each of the four Forensic algorithms. The size of this group has grown considerably from 11 adverse stocks in February, 6 stocks in December, 7 stocks in October and 9 stocks in August. It is very likely the impact of the global pandemic is causing the significant increase in highly negative scoring stocks up over 300% just from the start of the year. Perhaps not surprisingly the majority of these adverse scoring stocks are from the Financial and Services sectors. Historically the Healthcare sector is the most represented sector for these negative forensic algorithm screens.

A sample of 4 stocks from the top 10 highest negative results are sorted along the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in descending order.

In recent articles I have started breaking down the forensic scores by sector. This not only provides additional stocks to consider, but may also reveal key forensic stock patterns unique to sectors, and may even show forensic conditions of each sector in the markets. Remember that only the most extreme adverse and positive scoring stocks are measured by this analysis to qualify across each of the different algorithms. Also these models are only designed to serve as red flags for more thorough evaluation and meaningful understanding of a firm's actual condition.

Top Negative Forensic Stocks by Sector

Expanding the list of negative forensic stocks with a sample from every sector up to a maximum of two stocks per sector is listed in the table below:

Symbol Name Price Sector Altman Ohlson Beneish (BAK) Braskem S.A. 8.87 Basic Materials 0.94 84.48% -2.19 (OLN) Olin Corporation 11.3 Basic Materials 0.97 67.23% -2.03 (FHN) First Horizon National Corporation 9.25 Financial -0.73 93.06% -1.17 (CIB) Bancolombia S.A. 27.31 Financial -0.33 85.88% 0.16 (AMAG) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.05 Healthcare -1.97 83.45% -0.12 (GSK) GlaxoSmithKline plc 41.22 Healthcare 1.5 51.08% -2.13 (BA) The Boeing Company 180.81 Industrial Goods 1.48 63.48% 33.13 (APG) APi Group Corporation 11.94 Industrial Goods 0.42 50.81% -1.16 (GRIL) Muscle Maker Inc. 2.66 Services -26.94 100% -2.09 (AZUL) Azul S.A. 11.61 Services -1.61 99.36% -2.06

Overall Scores Independent of the Forensic Algorithms

An independent ranking of these firms using other value and growth rankings is shown below that may provide additional insight into the risk of these firms.

Positive Scoring Forensic Value Stocks Mid-Year 2020 for July

Out of more than 8,000 stocks screened across all the US exchanges, 262 stocks qualified as highly positive across the forensic algorithms for low risk of bankruptcy or financial irregularities. A sample of 4 of the top 10 stocks sorted from the most favorable Beneish M-score are as follows:

These forensic scores do not necessarily forecast stock price growth, though it would seem likely that stocks with low risk of bankruptcy, low probability of corporate distress, low chance of earnings manipulation, and low probability of financial irregularities on deep fundamental analysis should provide a safer value proposition for investors going forward. Prof. Beneish has documented positive returns from favorable Beneish M-score in his research.

Charts of Positive Forensic Scoring Stocks Mid-Year

Yelp Inc. (YELP) (FinViz)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments.

Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) (FinViz)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) (FinViz)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) (FinViz)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Top Positive Forensic Stocks by Sector

Expanding the list of positive forensic stocks with a sample from qualifying sectors up to a maximum of two stocks per sector is listed in the table below:

Symbol Name Price Sector Altman Ohlson Beneish (SVM) Silvercorp Metals Inc. 5.2 Basic Materials 4.7 2.49% -3.11 (BHP) BHP Group 50.07 Basic Materials 3.43 7.63% -2.51 (OTC:CRON) Cronos Group Inc. 6.17 Consumer Goods 9.35 0.55% -3.84 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard Inc. 77.51 Consumer Goods 6.84 3.61% -3.44 (WDR) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 15.49 Financial 4.98 2.26% -3.25 (NOAH) Noah Holdings Ltd 26.5 Financial 6.13 0.59% -3.17 (NTUS) Natus Medical Incorporated 21.95 Healthcare 3.12 7.05% -3.16 (ENTA) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49.94 Healthcare 23.38 0.09% -3.07 (EXPD) Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 77.15 Industrial Goods 9.46 3.59% -3.13 (HOLI) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 13.14 Industrial Goods 3.62 1.81% -3.07 (SEDG) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 143.11 Oil & Gas 9.51 3.56% -2.78 (DRQ) Dril-Quip Inc. 30.59 Oil & Gas 8.2 1.13% -2.53 (YELP) Yelp Inc. 22.39 Services 3.92 2.56% -3.19 (PETS) PetMed Express Inc. 35.64 Services 21.89 0.09% -2.75 (JKHY) Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 184.51 Technology 14.85 2.08% -3.16 (PCTI) PCTEL Inc. 6.81 Technology 6.37 0.32% -3.16

Overall Scores Independent of Top Forensic Algorithms

An independent ranking of these firms using other value and growth rankings is shown below that may provide additional insight into the risk of these firms.

Methodology Review

The purpose of this multi-year forensic analysis study is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to four different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model’s estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that “look like manipulators”) represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

To my knowledge, no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selection at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.

Conclusion

24 portfolios (12 positive forensic value / 12 negative forensic value) have completed a one-year testing period since July 2017.

Over multiple one-year test periods we are seeing strong differentiation in results between negative and positive forensic portfolios. Most notably delistings are much higher among negative forensic stock selections with none occurring in the measured period for positive forensic stocks. Over the past several years, we see that price behavior is more stable among positive selections and that returns produce better than 10% gains over negative selections on average.

In the most recent one-year portfolios prior to the Covid Correction in Feb/March, the Positive forensic stocks returned -22.59% through February while the Negative forensic stocks returned -37.60% over the same period. In the impacted period for 2020 YTD, the Positive stocks are -3.01% and the Negative forensic stocks are -13.73%.

In prior years of this study, these portfolio selections were made every two months. The Positive forensic portfolios from last August are up +73.4% and October +24.1% and are on pace to produce very positive annual returns far above the comparable Negative forensic selections.

Prior tests in the literature of the Beneish M-score have shown the algorithm to generate excellent results on an annual basis for positive scores. The tests continue and more explanations may develop over time.

I trust this research and stock selections will give you added value to your investment goals and returns in 2020!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

