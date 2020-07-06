Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) released its Q2-2020 preliminary results. We thought now would be a good time to update where we stand with the Company.

A Recap

In our earlier thesis we had argued that XOM's dividend was unsustainable under $80/barrel. The logic was based on what is a cash neutral position for the dividend aristocrat. Importantly, we were ignoring two big platitudes coming out from the company's executives.

1) We downplayed the growth potential in XOM's upstream. Every year XOM has shown bullishnesses on its upstream and every year the company has disappointed. In fact it would be hard, if not impossible, to find one point over the last 15 years where the company has not been "bullish" on its growth prospects. Yet, the production profile looks like this.

Source: From XOM Annual Reports

So we did not "buy" the Guyana story and we still don't. Don't get us wrong, there will be production coming from there; however, it just will be overwhelmed by base declines everywhere else.

2) We had a more realistic appraisal of what XOM needs to spend to keep production flat. That amount to us is north of $25 billion a year and that makes the math untenable.

But Q2-2020 did change a few things

We went into Q2-2020 expecting a far lower oil price than we got. Demand had cratered and we did not think OPEC would have the nerve to try and rebalance a market so out of whack. But that is precisely what they did and Q2-2020 average WTI prices were far higher than our expectations of close to $20/barrel.

Source: Stockcharts

But while the higher prices were a welcome relief to oil producers, they did nothing to alter the big picture for XOM's dividend. In fact, things are becoming worse.

Things That Are Going In The Wrong Direction

While oil prices have been buffered by OPEC cuts, XOM's core operations have actually run into more turbulence. Its downstream in particular is looking more and more distressed. During the initial stages of the pandemic, the excess oil pushed prices low enough to sustain refinery margins. The OPEC cuts alongside poor fuel demand have had the opposite impact. Below we go over some numbers on how we expect this to shape the dividend cut story.

Source: Thomson Reuters

That chart stops in early Q2-2020. Zooming in on the action since then shows where the train has headed.

Source: Bloomberg

Urals Crude actually created negative margins as a whole for refineries. While the exact numbers will vary by refinery setup, there is no question that the margins have been extremely damaged.

We believe these margins will be extremely suppressed into end of 2021 at the minimum while others think that the next five years will be terrible. Refiners were planning for growth in oil demand and were expecting 102 million barrels plus of oil demand by Q4-2021. Even our most optimistic case of oil demand rebound does not come close to that. While oil demand and supply can balance via declining production, refinery capacity has no baseline "decline." XOM has already suffered a rather weak refining environment in 2019 versus previous years. Earnings from refining were already reeling from overcapacity.

Source: Wood Mackenzie

It is now going into the third quarter of the year with what are the worst possible refining margins.

Dividends

Summer is usually a good time for refinery margins but that has not panned out for XOM. Forward cash flow looks rather bleak with oil capped at $45/barrel (see our analysis here) and refinery margins making new lows, we are changing our breakeven estimates for XOM's cash flow neutrality. This thought process has been further reinforced by natural gas prices which have lagged and not responded to bullish supply developments. Hence taken in isolation (as in fixing natural gas prices and refinery margins where they are), XOM now needs upwards of $100/barrel oil to produce cash flow to fund its dividend and capex. XOM thus has the following dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A "Call Kenny Loggins" rating implies a 90% plus probability of a dividend cut within 12 months.

Conclusion

While XOM did release preliminary earnings numbers, we are more curious to see the actual cash flow statement from the Q2-2020. We suspect it will terrify even the most ardent dividend bulls. While the company has received criticism for not writing down assets, we are less concerned with GAAP writedowns and more focused on its cash flows.

Adjusted operating cash flows between Q2-2020 and Q4-2020 should be approximately $6 billion below capital expenditures. In other words, even before paying a single dime in dividends, XOM is cash flow negative. Assuming $50/barrel oil, alongside these refinery margins and assuming Natural Gas prices rise modestly to $2.50 MCF, XOM will be barely able to cover its capital expenditures in 2021. Should a company that cannot cover capital expenditures from cash flow even consider paying out dividends? Possibly, if it could grow production. But XOM has precisely shown an inability to do just that. The dividend cut is not a matter of faith, it is a matter of time. We are still neutral on the stock as we are bullish on longer term oil prices and feel valuation adequately reflects the current outlook. We are selectively shorting some stocks though, and for our best stock idea please see this article.

