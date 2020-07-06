June Jobs Report Reinforces The Bearish Case For Stocks

We reiterate our bearish view on stocks and expect more downside in the second half of the year.

For the second month in a row, June non-farm payrolls crushed expectations with a gain of 4.8 million jobs compared to a consensus estimate of 3 million. Since May, 7.5 million jobs have returned dropping the unemployment rate to 11.1% from a peak of 14.7% in April reinforcing the theme of an emerging recovery out from the worst of the pandemic. While it's positive that more people are getting back to work, investors should look at the declining unemployment rate in the context of what continues to be significant economic weaknesses.

What we're seeing is a return of temporarily laid-off workers from industries most directly impacted in the early stages of the pandemic. More concerning is the prospect of a significant number of permanent job losses that represent structural challenges for the economy beyond this year. Separately, the recent trend of spiking coronavirus cases is set to slow the pace of job gains in the coming months that adds a new layer of uncertainty. We think the outlook remains bearish for stocks and expect more downside in the second half of the year.

(Source: finviz.com)

The S&P 500 index (SPY) currently at ~3,115 is still about 3% lower from the highs in early June while the past month has been defined by renewed volatility. The setup here is that the surge in coronavirus cases now represents a catalyst for renewed financial stress across the economy. We think a breakdown below 3,000 can put the bears firmly back in control targeting 2,750, or about 8% downside over the next couple of months, as our next target. A move lower to 2,400 through next year would take the market to a more reasonable valuation where a new reassessment can be made.

How The Market Got The June NFP So Wrong (Again)

One of the stories here is how economists and professional forecasters have been so off on what is one of the most important monthly economic data points. Part of the confusion is the scale of the numbers given the unprecedented situation. The 20.5 million jobs officially lost in April made the previous monthly record of 700k lost jobs from March of 2009 during the financial crisis appear modest by comparison.

(Source: The Washington Post)

The circumstances surrounding the pandemic including lockdown orders introduced variables that simply didn't fit into traditional labor market forecasting models. There was never a situation where entire industries like restaurants, hotels, retail, and entertainment faced widespread shutdowns forcing immediate layoffs of millions of people. Economists tasked with guessing the unemployment number have been challenged to reconcile conflicting state-level unemployment assistance data and private sector payroll surveys each with different methodologies.

Last month, the May NFP jobs gain of 2.7 million compared to a consensus for a loss of 8.0 million was a shocker and highlighted problems with the report timing considering the survey period with the various adjustments made by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in defining the labor force. There is also a consideration that "gig" workers or independent contractors that have lost work or only earning in a reduced capacity are undercounted by the NFP figure.

Of the 4.8 million jobs "added" in June, 2.2 million are from food services and retail. Again, nothing is surprising that these jobs have come back as it simply comes down to businesses reopening. Other industries that saw big gains in jobs last month were other services like hairdressers and things like laundry attendants that naturally have challenges dealing with social distancing regulations.

Putting it together, the result here is that the June and May NFP print continues to be a widely distorted economic data point that should be taken with a grain of salt. From the earliest stages of the pandemic shock in mid-March, there was always an understanding that the workers laid off would again be needed once the lockdown measures ended and that's what happened in June.

Spike In Coronavirus Will Slow The Jobs Momentum

The expectation now is that job gains in the coming months will slow as the industries most directly impacted by the pandemic lockdown have already reopened to some extent. There will still be some momentum as hospitality and leisure type businesses restart, but May and June included the bulk of reopenings.

More concerning is when we consider that the June payroll data was based on data through June 12th, just before the recent spike in coronavirus cases particularly in regions outside the Northeast. The impact is that in the regions now seeing the highest infection rates, local and state governments are reversing course on reopening plans. In California, all restaurants have been forced to shut down indoor dining rooms, reverting to takeout and delivery only or outdoor options. Other states like Texas and Florida have added restrictions to help control the ongoing outbreak. We expect the July payroll data to reflect these new disruptions.

(Source: worldometers.info)

The potential over the next coming weeks is that the situation could deteriorate further if deaths accelerate or the outbreak expands into new regions. Several high-profile events are attempting to restart including the NBA and MLB pro-leagues which have recently reported players being infected. A setback in the return timetable or failure in the containment model would be a disaster for confidence that the economy can normalize in the second half of the year.

The economic outlook remains weak

Keep in mind that we started the year with an unemployment rate at a historically low level of 3.5% which now appears like a high-watermark that will be unattainable for the foreseeable future. According to the Fed's estimates from the last FOMC, the unemployment rate is expected to end 2020 at 9.3%, or approximately 190 basis points lower from the June NFP report. The median forecast for 2021 at 6.5% and 5.5% for 2022 suggests the economy will continue to be feeling the effects of the pandemic beyond this year. Separately, compared to the Fed's expectation for a 6.5% decline in GDP this year, a rebound of 5.0% in 2021 would not recover the decline from the peak in 2019.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

We believe there a risk of underperforming these estimates. The main challenge for the economy with a consequence for the stock market is not the transitory impact of furloughed workers, but the significant amount of "permanently" unemployed from jobs that will not come back. Across big and small businesses, there are many companies that simply won't survive the current environment or will have to continue with a reduced headcount to remain financially viable. Other companies are likely to also slow plans for expansion or new hires. This is something covered by the BLS statistics and mentioned in the June report.

The number of unemployed persons who were on temporary layoff decreased by 4.8 million in June to 10.6 million, following a decline of 2.7 million in May. The number of permanent job losers continued to rise, increasing by 588,000 to 2.9 million in June.

Taking the Fed's forecast for unemployment, we can assume that the 9.3% rate at the end of 2020 includes a portion of temporary job losses still impacted by the lingering effects of the pandemic together with a group of permanent job losses. By the end of 2021, it's likely the temporary job losses will have been reabsorbed but a 6.5% unemployment rate forecast suggests the economy will be in worst shape compared to the end of 2019.

(BOOX Research)

The chart above incorporates the Fed's forecast with our own breakdown between different categories of unemployment. Our message here is that the structural or permanent job losses are far more concerning for the investing outlook going forward. More people unemployed represent weaker trends in consumer spending with repercussions across all areas of the economy.

The following points highlight what we see as bearish headwinds for the stock market to continue the rally higher from the current level.

No "V-shaped" recovery in the U.S. economy, as GDP is expected to remain below record 2019 through next year.

Structurally higher unemployment will pressure consumer spending with secondary consequences for all sectors of the global economy.

Extreme valuation among recent top performers, coupled with exuberant expectations for current laggards, suggests a limited upside in a best-case scenario.

The global recessionary environment is a major headwind for U.S. companies that increasingly rely on the international market for growth.

2020 election adds to uncertainty regarding the direction of policy, which adds to the volatility.

Geopolitical risks have increased this year, including renewed trade tensions with China and the rollback of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the near-term recovery efforts with no end in sight.

Overall, beyond the recent second-wave of coronavirus, complacency remains high while risks are tilted to the downside. Regardless of how the pandemic will evolve from here, the damage has already been done. We've covered these points more extensively in a recent article and reiterate our bearish conviction today.

Winners In Recent Months Face The Most Downside

We believe that most stocks in the market can be divided into two groups. On the one hand, companies in tech and healthcare that have been relatively resilient to the recent economic environment are the clear outperformers with large gains this year in many cases. We sense that this group has become a crowded trade with investors aggressively bidding up shares beyond a reasonably fair value.

On the other hand, companies facing significant operating and financial challenges this year are typically still down in 2020 but have rallied significantly off the lows in March. Sectors like consumer cyclical and industrial directly impacted by the pandemic remain high risk because the outlook for recovery remains weak while recent gains suggest these stocks are also already expensive or trading based on exuberant valuations.

For reference, the table below highlights the top 50 best-performing S&P 500 stocks over the past 3 months. A realization in the market that the recovery will be weak supports the need to reset expectations for most sectors. Stocks that have rallied on the reopening enthusiasm face significant downside if the outlook deteriorates.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table BOOX Research)

How To Trade It - Sell Stocks/Bullish On Gold

We think it's time to trim winners and reduce overall equity risk exposure. Higher allocation towards fixed income in the context of a diversified portfolio can help preserve capital if the market makes a significant move. We like short and intermediate maturity bond ETFs as a defensive position in this market.

If you are the type of investor that needs to be buying something, our conviction trade for the second half of the year is in gold and precious metal miners. Gold (GLD) traded above $1,800/oz last week, the highest level since 2011. We believe it's still early in this bull market and continued momentum can drive the price higher above the "mythical" $2,000/oz level still this year. Mining stocks benefit from higher cash flow and earnings and are leveraged to the upside in the commodity price.

(Source: finviz.com)

The case for gold is simple. The blueprint from policymakers in dealing with the crisis is aggressive stimulus measures and more debt. The environment of low-interest rates and economic uncertainty supports the demand for gold in a flight to safety. Any further weakness in the economic outlook could support the next leg high in the gold bull market.

The other side to that is the scenario where we are simply wrong in regards to our macro outlook and the world miraculously experiences a "growth renaissance." In that case, we would expect rising inflation to become a real concern which would also support gold as a store of value. The setup here is almost a win-win situation and we remain very bullish. While we like many mining stocks, our top pick is still the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is an easy way for investors to gain diversified exposure to the current themes.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.