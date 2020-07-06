Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The June Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020 expanded to 12, by adding Nomad Royalty). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

The previous editions of the monthly report can be found here: May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, February 2020, March 2020, April 2020, May 2020.

Source: own processing

The main change that occurred in the composition of both indices during the month of June is the addition of Nomad Royalty Company (OTCPK:GVXNF). The company, earlier known as Guerrero Ventures, entered the royalty and streaming industry earlier this year by acquiring royalty portfolios from Yamana Gold (AUY) and Orion. Nomad's current market capitalization is approximately $490 million and it is ranked as the 7th largest company in the market capitalization-weighted index, with a weight of 0.82%. Its closest peer, in term of market capitalization, is Maverix Metals (MMX) ($568 million). Five of Nomad's royalties already generate cash flows. In 2021, Nomad expects to receive approximately 17,000 toz gold and 675,000 toz silver.

Source: own processing

The majority of precious metals royalty and streaming companies did quite well in June. The highest returns were recorded by ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF). Its share price increased by more than 28%. ELY recorded the highest returns for the second consecutive month. Some nice double-digit gains were recorded also by EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), Sailfish Royalty Corp. (OTCQX:SROYF), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND); however, without any major news. On the other hand, the big-three did not do well. Although Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) experienced a 2.44% share price growth, Franco-Nevada's (FNV) shares lost 0.67% of their value, and shares of Royal Gold (RGLD) declined by 6.67%. However, the absolutely worst performance was recorded by Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) that declined by 10.62%. The decline is attributable to the secondary offering, realized well below the prevailing market price.

Source: own processing

Gold and silver did well in June. The gold price represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the silver price represented by the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) grew by 2.74% and 2.1%, respectively. This helped to elevate also the gold and silver mining sector. The share price of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) increased by 6.88% and the share price of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) increased by 7.6%. In June, both GDX and GDXJ outperformed the precious metals royalty and streaming indices. The Precious Metals R&S Index was stagnant, as it grew only by 0.14%. The poor performance is attributable especially to Franco-Nevada and Royal Gold. The two companies recorded negative returns and they represent almost 58% of the market capitalization-weighted index. The Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index recorded a 5.91% growth, as the good performance of the smaller companies had a much higher weight here.

The June News

The news flow was relatively weak during the month of June. The earnings season ended in May and there were only several deals made in June. Moreover, the majority of them were relatively small, only Wheaton Precious Metals made a deal worth more than $100 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals announced that it negotiated a new precious metals stream with Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF). Wheaton will pay $110 million ($38 million payable upon closing and $72 million payable during the construction phase) to acquire 6.5% of gold and 100% of silver production of Caldas Gold's Marmato mine. The stream will be reduced to 3.25% gold and 50% silver, after 190,000 toz gold, and 2.15 million toz silver is delivered. The ongoing payments will equal 18%. The uncredited portion of the upfront payment is reduced to zero; they will grow to 22%.

Maverix Metals was slightly busier than its peers. On June 5, it announced the closing of the secondary offering announced in late May. More interesting news came on June 30, when Maverix announced that it agreed to reduce the Beta Hunt mine royalty from 7.5% to 4.75%, in exchange for $5 million and 35.1 million shares of Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) (worth approximately $13 million). An article focused on this deal can be found here.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming announced that Coeur Mining (CDE) completed a secondary offering of Metalla's shares it held. As a result, Coeur's equity interest in Metalla declined from 14.9% to 4.04%. Metalla also announced the acquisition of a 1.3875% royalty on Coeur's producing Wharf mine, from a third party. Coeur subsequently repurchased a part of the royalty (0.3875%) from Metalla for 421,554 shares of Metalla. As a result, Coeur's equity interest in Metalla further decreased to 2.53%.

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) acquired the Hammond Reef South project adjoining Agnico Eagle Mines' (NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef project. The company also confirmed the monthly Q3 dividends of C$0.0125 ($0.0092) per share. The dividends will be paid on July 31, August 31, and September 30.

ELY Gold Royalties agreed to option its unpatented lode mineral claims on the White Rock Gold Project to Provenance Gold for a total consideration of $250,000. ELY will retain a 2% NSR on the property. ELY has also announced that it has received the first NSR royalty payment from the Jerritt Canyon stream.

EMX Royalty Corporation optioned its Antelope Gold Project to Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF). EMX can acquire the property for $600,000. EMX will retain a 4% NSR.

Sailfish Royalty announced the extension of the expiration date of its stock options.

The July Outlook

Although June was relatively calm and the precious metals royalty and streaming companies were not too active, the situation should start changing in July, as the earnings season begins. The valuations remain high, supported by strong gold and silver prices. However, some turbulences may occur after the Q2 financial results are released, as the impacts of COVID-19 will be felt by some of the companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.