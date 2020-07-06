How To Collect 'Rent' From A Miner You Don't Even Own

The use of equity options is becoming a bigger part of portfolio creation today. Hedging and income are the main goals, as a variety of strategies can help you earn money selling calls and puts. I reviewed ways to sell covered calls for income and downside price protection in a Seeking Alpha article last month. Another successful income producer is to write naked put options on a select group of individual equities.

Naked Put Selling

For those with approved margin and option writing brokerage accounts, including a minimum account size, investors can sell naked (uncovered) puts. A naked put is created when the investor writes an option but has no position in the underlying stock. (Covered put writing involves being short the underlying security first. This strategy works best in a flat trading environment.) A put option on individual stocks gives the owner/holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell a security at a specified price through the expiration date.

Each standard option contract represents 100 shares traditionally, when written on U.S. exchange-traded equities. In terms of trading costs, the majority of online brokers now charge less than $1.00 per standard option contract, for a commission expense less than 1 cent for each represented share ($1/100). Of course, each broker has a different mix of trading costs, including commissions and margin expense. Please consult with your broker to understand specific account rules and expenses before making any trade.

“Limited” risk exposure is the biggest difference between this position and a naked call. In theory, naked call sellers assume unlimited risk if a stock rockets higher in price before the option expires. For uncovered put sellers, the risk is the stock quote falls well beneath your exercise price, you are assigned shares in the underlying security from the put option holder at the higher exercise price, and the stock subsequently falls to zero.

In a worst-case scenario, you keep the put selling premium but have to hold the loss from the strike price to zero. That’s how the brokerage house will view the position in your account. When you open the naked put position, the broker will require you to have enough space under margin rules to acquire the shares on day one at the strike price. Nevertheless, you don’t use any cash or borrowed money (with interest expense due) to actually purchase the underlying security until (if) the option is exercised.

Consequently, a naked put strategy is best used when the investor expects an equity to trade above the strike price at expiration. The profit potential in the sold put option is limited to the amount of premium received. Investors earn the greatest profit rate if the underlying stock trades above the strike price through expiration and the option expires worthless. Essentially, if you sell naked puts on a rising stock quote, you will keep the entire premium and never have to deal in the underlying security.

Conversely, the put buyer believes a stock quote is set to fall precipitously. Company-specific operating problems, overvaluations, a weak balance sheet, the uncovering of fraud, or perhaps even the net result of a general stock market sell-off are incentives to purchase puts. Any of these circumstances can lead to sharp share price declines and a profit for the put owner.

Investors can also use uncovered put selling as a way to enter a stock they want to own long term and for which they are willing to play a waiting game to capture an even lower price, while pocketing the option premium in the meantime. Under this scenario, the “risk” of losing out on big gains in a stock you would prefer to own outright is another consideration. While you may keep the entire upfront premium of the option, you could miss out on equity gains valued at many multiples of your option premium take.

Hecla Example

In the specific strategy for this article, I am scheming a win-win proposition on a gold/silver miner I wouldn’t mind owning at a cheaper price. Either the Hecla Mining (HL) price continues pushing higher the next six months and I keep the entire sold put premium as a type of “rent” collected on an asset I never own, or the stock quote falls and I get a much cheaper net acquisition cost for my long-term portfolio!

Image Source: Company 2019 10-K

Hecla Mining was founded in 1891 and is the longest trading precious metals miner in America. Hecla discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties. It owns the Greens Creek mine located in Alaska, the prolific Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho, the Casa Berardi mine located in Quebec, Canada, and the San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns the Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas mines located in Nevada.

While I am not a huge fan of CEO Phil Baker’s management of the company over the last 17 years, the precious metal mining assets are quite valuable, especially if precious metals continue to zig-zag higher in price like they did in 2018-20. Hecla Mining is projected to be slightly profitable into 2021, and substantial leveraged upside exists given stronger gold/silver quotes. The 2019 breakdown of revenues was 58% gold, 29% silver and 13% base metals.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

Valuations for Hecla remain in the fair to undervalued range based on price-to-trailing cash flow, book value and sales. Below is a 5-year chart of the basic financial ratio setup for the company.

Hecla stock has been locked into a healthy-looking technical uptrend the last year. Below is a 12-month chart of its 75% price outperformance vs. the S&P 500 circled in green, and steady buying action in the daily Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator. The ADL, marked with a red arrow, measures intraday buying/selling as a function of the closing price versus each session’s trading range. OBV looks at price change multiplied by volume. Strongly rising price on heavy volume is the simplest definition of accumulation, marked with a blue arrow.

Reviewing a 5-year chart, Hecla’s stock quote has not changed much, mimicking the flatlining in silver and base metal pricing. The saving grace for the business has been a rising gold sales component offsetting stagnant sales elsewhere. Gradually increasing production/exploration costs for the company have also held down the stock price.

Put Option Trade

For our naked put writing strategy on Hecla, I will use the 6-month expiration date on January 15th, 2021 and an out-of-the-money strike price of $3.00 for simplicity. Given the latest $3.19 Hecla closing print, a premium of $0.60 represents 20% of the strike price and 19% of the company’s current quote.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

We collect $0.60 in premium for writing the put option, before commissions. If the stock remains above $3.00 the next six months, we keep a +20% return (on the $3.00 in required margin room we must maintain in our brokerage account) without actually trading Hecla stock. If we entered the trade twice over a 12-month period, that works out to better than +40% annualized!

So, what are the risks? The worst-case scenario is gold/silver prices collapse and Hecla goes out of business before January. We would be responsible for a $3.00 loss per share at the exercise price, but we would still keep the $0.60 in premium. The net loss would be -$2.40, plus any trading commissions and interest on brokerage margin that may be applicable.

More probable is that a big drop in precious metals or major mine disruption could drop the Hecla price under $2.00 by January. Using this scenario, we would lose $1.00 on the assigned stock ($3.00 strike minus $2.00 market quote), against the $0.60 in premium created, for a -$0.40 net loss per share. Under this hypothetical risk modeling, keeping the option position size small in our overall portfolio would translate into a manageable loss over time.

The last risk to consider is the missed opportunity of a straight-up move in gold/silver prices. It’s entirely possible precious metals rise 10-20% in price over the next six months. Under this scenario, Hecla could be a $4-5 stock. Yes, we would still be holding the $0.60 premium as profit, but the opportunity cost of losing out on $0.80-1.80 in gains from a single buy-and-hold decision in the stock (purchased at $3.19) should be part of your risk/reward modeling process.

Role-playing the most likely scenario is where the naked put writing idea for Hecla gets interesting. Let’s assume the January quote for the company is in a similar $3.00-3.50 range versus today. Under this circumstance, collecting $0.60 in premium would be a brilliant tactical decision, as it expires worthless. Against a buy-and-hold decision at $3.19 (either losing -6% in value or gaining +10%), earning a +20% return - put in your pocket without ever owning the stock - is the way to go.

How else can you create a limited-risk proposition earning +40% annualized on a flat stock quote, lacking underlying ownership of the asset? I call it collecting rent on somebody else’s money and assets! And if I’m wrong about the stock’s immediate 6-month price trend, the put option will be exercised at $3.00 and I will acquire Hecla shares at $2.40 ($3.00 strike minus $0.60 premium). Basically, a stock market crash or short-term downdraft in gold/silver would be automatically and mechanically bought in my long-term portfolio. Since I am long-term bullish on the precious metals and believe Hecla has real upside over time, purchasing shares at a discounted price could still generate a smart result later in 2021-22.

Final Thoughts

I am picking Hecla as an example because of my bullish 2020-21 outlook and belief in the long-term trend of higher gold/silver prices. If the put option is assigned, I will be getting a precious metals miner at even cheaper prices than currently available in the marketplace. Hecla’s greater-than-market-normal price volatility component brings a much higher than typical put premium setup. The main reasons for exaggerated option premiums revolve around the company’s low $3 price and the wilder, more cyclical swings from the metals mining industry, showing less correlation to S&P 500 price fluctuations. In the event of rising quotes for Hecla, the extra premium I collect (as a percentage of the strike price) makes the trade worthwhile (versus alternative naked put writing choices).

A final advantage of this option position is you can close it any regular trading day into expiration. You don’t have to hold the Hecla put into January. If the company becomes the target of a takeover, or precious metal prices spike higher, you can buy back the put option and close your position for a large and quick profit. Assuming a $0.30 buy price in a few weeks (against a $0.60 sell price), your mathematical compounded annualized gains are dramatically better on the $3.00 per share margin requirement for holding the position. Capturing a rapid profit is not considered a sin on Wall Street and helps you sleep at night in the volatile market of 2020.

Similar put option setups are available in other blue-chip gold and silver miners. In addition, I like to use the naked put option strategy in beaten-down large caps, provided above-normal option premiums exist (taking advantage of overly bearish Wall Street sentiment). The basic idea is the same - find a company I would like to own at current price/valuation levels, with plenty of upfront option premium available, then collect outsized "rent" money on assets I may never own! In essence, I am selling space under my margin account for a set fee, a time-expiring rental of purchasing power in a specific stock.

Remember to keep each option position at a smaller size in a well-diversified portfolio of long/short ideas. Inevitably, events on the ground will not play out as expected. You can end up with material losses if you choose the wrong underlying securities, don’t get enough upfront premium, the stock market tanks, or an individual company has major operating issues.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

