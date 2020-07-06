My Investing Laboratory: Some Painful Lessons

Sometimes, you just don't know how something really works until you give it a try.

About twelve years ago, I opened a special brokerage account with the specific purpose of trying different investing techniques for my own education. I spent several years building up the balance with money we didn't need so that if my investing attempts proved to be an utter failure, it wouldn't hurt our financial future.

Early Experiments

I started off pretty simply with ETFs that mimicked specific markets poised to soar. In a nutshell, some of them did really well, some of them didn't. Nothing grand about that particular investing strategy, so I moved on.

I tried momentum stocks – companies that were doing well but set to push much higher. I even created a special spreadsheet for running data to identify and monitor positions. This method kept me challenged intellectually, but my actual results weren't much different than with bull market ETFs. I eventually tired of all the tedious work that was necessary to monitor momentum stocks via my amateur means. It was time to try something different.

Another experiment was with microcap stocks, which led to similar results as the previous two strategies: some did very well, some didn't do well at all.

Each of these strategies required following a very specific newsletter subscription, and they were all rather expensive for my small portfolio. That in itself was an expensive lesson to learn.

Achieving Some Success

Things changed for the better when I read a book about selling covered calls and secured puts. I already had access to an advisory about what stocks to sell options on, so I took advantage of that free advice and began creating active income. This investment strategy was much more rewarding than the previous three, as much from an intellectually stimulating standpoint as from a financial one. I would even say it was fun!

Unfortunately, investing wasn't my "day job," so the effort I had to put into it felt more tedious during the second year. In addition, options tend to pay off best during more volatile times, so the better the stock market did, the harder it was to successfully sell the options. There were months when I did quite well, and some months I made no income at all. Unsurprisingly, this too eventually lost its charm, although I'm still very glad I did it.

Noteworthy Lessons

By the time I wrote my introductory article about My Investing Laboratory in January 2017, I had decided to try investing in leveraged exchange traded notes, or LxETNs. These super-funds allow you to invest in two or three times the performance of their base holdings, providing a very high income in return. I bought MORL, CEFL, BDCL, and AMLP to cover the already high-income-producing sectors of mortgage REITs, closed-end funds, business development companies, and master limited partnerships. I also traded in and out of few other high-income vehicles such as AMZA, which proved to be too much of a white-knuckle ride, so I eventually settled on just the main four ETNs.

Initially, my aim was to just collect the distributions and set a 35% trailing stop on these positions. But as time went on and my holdings held up, I decided to drop the trailing stop, reinvest the distributions, and rebalance my positions periodically. I had read that leveraged ETNs don't compound well, but it seemed counter-intuitive to me so I thought, what the heck – lets' experiment with that.

I continued managing my ETNs for a few years until I felt I had enough of a history to see how such a portfolio fared in real life. During 2019, I became increasingly aware of how, despite all the hefty distributions it generated, and even with reinvesting and rebalancing, my portfolio never made any headway. What I had read had proven to be true. I could have done just about as well sitting in cash.

Having come to this conclusion around December of 2019, I decide to sell all my holdings and try something different. Turns out, the timing couldn't have been better – right after I decided to sell, there was a flurry of news releases that most of my holdings were being restructured into brand-new ETNs, and that the tickers I owned would no longer exist. This served as confirmation that I'd made the right decision, so I liquidated everything. I felt pretty proud of myself for having just escaped a catastrophe as I watched my former positions take a horrendous nosedive.

Little did I know what still lay ahead.

Since my experimental portfolio was only up to about $20,000 by this time and hadn't budged much during a bull market, I decided to put it all into a REIT that had all indications of providing strong returns going forward. The REIT I bought was Washington Prime Group (WPG), but as it turns out, it probably wouldn't have mattered much which REIT I loaded up on in February 2020. Within a few weeks of my purchase, I lost about 70% of my investment. Ouch!

I've been through many sharp corrections before, so I figured it would bounce back. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans for my sickly investment, and I soon realized recovery would be a long time in coming for WPG. I liquidated my portfolio after it had recovered a little and decided to regroup. My last purchase had been hasty; my next one would be more thought through.

Testing A Theory

As an avid closed-end fund investor, I have often wondered if a person could successfully invest in only two CEFs that balanced each other out. I would never stake our retirement on any such investing strategy, but the idea has always been a curiosity to me.

In my last article, I compared our 24-fund CEF portfolio to the well-known stalwart Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX), giving us an idea how our income portfolio measures up to my favorite yardstick. This also got me thinking about my two-fund concept, so just out of curiosity, I started comparing the strongest growth CEFs in our portfolio to one another until I landed on what I considered the best of the bunch: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ).

CSQ has a solid history of strong compounded growth, holding about 70% in equities and preferreds, and about 30% in convertibles and corporate bonds. Its distribution has been strong, having only taken cuts during the Great Financial Crisis and subsequently increasing it, even into 2020. Earnings per share would indicate that it is covering the distribution, and yet most of it is being classified as return of capital. It is about one-third leveraged. I like this fund because it has proven to be a remarkably good compounder. It pays a monthly distribution at a rate of just under 9%.

Having decided on a growth fund, I then set out to find a bond fund to balance it out, with a goal of attaining similar performance to my yardstick VWELX. Using Portfolio Visualizer's Backtest Tool, I compared various bond CEFs to one another, and then various combinations with CSQ. I tried ratios of 80/20, 70/30, 60/40, and 50/50 (CSQ to each bond fund) until I landed on a close match to VWELX. The best combo by far in all my comparisons was CSQ with MGF (although its sister fund MIN provided similar results), and the closest match to the performance of VWELX was a ratio of 60/40.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As I've mentioned in a recent article, MGF (MFS Government Markets Income) is one of my favorite bond funds because it invests heavily in government bonds and holds up very well during volatile times and market corrections. It serves my portfolio well with its large holdings in US Treasuries, its monthly distributions paying around 7% annually, and its ability to help smooth out the gyrations inherent in a CEF portfolio.

What's Next For My Investing Lab?

The next experiment for my investing laboratory is to see how a 60/40 portfolio using just CSQ and MGF does in real life. I'm still feeling the sting of losing half of my portfolio to my previous disaster, but that is what these exercises are all about: learning from both my successes and failures and using that to inform my broader investing decisions.

I must make it clear that I would never recommend putting an entire income portfolio into just two CEFs. I'm a strong believer in broad diversification. However, this particular concept has always piqued my curiosity, so it is now officially my new experimental strategy in My Income Laboratory. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that this will turn out to be more profitable than my last two experiments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSQ,MGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: I am not an investment professional. I only share what I have learned and am learning through my own investing experience. Please do your own due diligence before embarking on any investing strategy.