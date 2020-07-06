How To Retire: Test Run Your Retirement

While traditional retirement calculators might be fun to play with, they don’t take into account the realities we should consider along our investment journey.

The last thing you want to do is pull the trigger too soon simply because you hit a certain age or investment account balance.

Retirement doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing-scenario. Image source

Investors can focus so heavily on retiring by a certain age or with a specified amount of money that retirement becomes less of a goal and more of an ideal. Like so many markers of the American Dream, we tend to put retirement on a pedestal. Some recent reading got me thinking - can retirement end up an anti-climactic achievement?

Consider this from The Wall Street Journal (you might hit a pesky WSJ paywall at the link) columnist Glenn Ruffenach, who suggests test running your retirement:

Granted, this might sound strange. Most people, seemingly, don’t need to “practice” retiring. (After all, what’s so difficult about not working?) In truth, though, retirement probably will come as a shock to your wallet and lifestyle, and if you can test your planned budget and daily routines before walking away from the office, the transition should be easier… The first goal here is to find out if you’re really meant to retire. Are you bored after just two weeks of a trial run? Or does something on your experimental calendar need to be tweaked? As we have discussed in earlier columns, many people focus solely on their finances when it comes to retirement. But trying to figure out what an average week might involve is equally important… The larger point here: Retirement has enough unknowns as it is. The more you can experience before you cross the starting line, the better.

You Might Not Have A Choice

As Regarded Solutions makes clear in one of his recent and excellent Seeking Alpha articles, some people simply do not have a choice:

We have Seeking Alpha subscribers who are extraordinarily active well into their late 90s as well as many who have lost their edge in their early 60s!

At The REIT Forum, we don’t subscribe to the notion of hope for the best, prepare for the worst. Rather, we think it’s wise to prepare pretty much the same way for both the best and worst. If the worst happens, hopefully, you’ll have things under control from a financial perspective. If the best happens, you’ll likely find yourself with considerable financial flexibility. It’s rarely that clear cut anyhow; the best and worst of times tend to ebb, flow, and overlap.

We default to the optimistic view that you’ll always have a choice. That you control your own destiny. If this winds up the case, you can choose between an array of blended options instead of the simplistically dichotomous retire now or wait a little longer to retire.

The Best Numbers To Focus On

From time to time, you'll see somebody’s ATM statement lying on the ground. If you happen to notice the balance, you'll see all kinds of numbers, ranging from (and I’m not joking) a few cents or a few dollars to upwards of $10,000 or even $100,000. Of course, the most common checking account balance you’ll see is around $1,000 to $2,000. NerdWallet estimates the average American checking account balance to be roughly $2,900 with the median, $1,250.

The entire range of numbers triggers speculation. Or, shall we say, an informal enhancement of financial observation and education.

A balance of a few cents or dollars makes me wonder about the precarious financial condition of so many Americans and the stress it must induce. On the other hand, maybe I’m not seeing the status of their main account or accounts.

The one I want to focus on here is an important component to the present conversation. That checking account balance could be the person’s emergency fund. Now, we can make obvious arguments about the merits (or lack thereof) of keeping your emergency fund in a checking account, but that’s another story for another day.

The larger point is that - opposite to the presumed stress of having little to nothing in your checking - that big balance probably provides a feeling of security for these Americans. Many people probably see their checking account balance quite frequently. If they’re seeing a big number, that could be reassuring. For our purposes, this observation got me thinking.

Given the anxiety COVID-19 produced, and continues to produce, a sense of security might be more important than ever. I recently read an article about a couple who retired in their 30s with a $100,000 emergency fund. On the surface, that sounds insane, given that it’s far more than they would require to cover 3-6 months’ worth of expenses. But peace of mind matters, no matter how you define or quantify it. Whatever floats your boat.

That said, we think it’s crucial to have quick access to the liquidity necessary to keep you going during an emergency (or a pandemic). If you never have to touch that money, fantastic. It’s there. Everybody will have a different number and rationale for why they chose that number. To each his/her own. Bottom line - focus on keeping your debt balance preferably at - or around - zero and your emergency fund balance at a reasonable level to provide comfort and security.

The other number we think retirement investors should focus on is income generation. In other words, how much income do your investments throw off each month? The “experts” hyperfocus on your overall account balance and the arbitrarily magic number of $1,000,000.

We’re going to write another article that focuses solely on this metric - your magic income generation number. However, for the time being, a crucial component of retirement investing is making sure your nest egg can support your lifestyle. A huge investment account balance isn’t the be all and end all. Rather, it’s what you’re able to squeeze out of that balance as you need it and how long you will be able to squeeze what you need out of that balance.

So put the traditional retirement calculator away and ensure you have adequate liquidity and that how much you have saved/invested generates the income you need to not only survive, but thrive in retirement.

We put together a list of some Seeking Alpha favorites and mixed it with a few of our favorites:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield ESS Essex Property Trust 3.51% FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust 4.91% MO Altria Group 8.53% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 6.64% AMT American Tower Corp. 1.67% CONE CyrusOne Inc. 2.65% WPC W. P. Carey & Co. Llc 6.13% KO Coca-Cola Company 3.65% AVB AvalonBay Communities 3.98% PLD Prologis, Inc. 2.43% HD Home Depot 2.41% O Realty Income Corp 4.58% NNN National Retail Properties 5.57% T AT&T Inc. 6.91% VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 4.49% AAPL Apple 0.90% DLR.PK Digital Realty Trust 3.02% AGNCN AGNC Preferred Share 7.78% DX.PB Dynex Capital Inc 8.20% NLY.PF Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd 8.24%

We also put together a sample portfolio using these shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice AAPL ends up with a pretty high weight. That reflects the very strong performance of their share price lately, which pushed the weight substantially higher.

Alternative Options

The best discussion often takes place in the comments section of Seeking Alpha articles.

I’d be interested to hear from retirees (or those possibly on the verge) in the comments.

Was your retirement a clearcut “I turned 60” or “I had a million bucks in my IRA” so I walked into my boss’s office and quit? Or was there a more nuanced, phased-in approach to retirement? For that matter, did you fall into a life of semi-retirement? Or are you writing your comment from the same beach you’ve been on since you started living off of your dividend income? Or is it (most likely) something in between?

It would also be interesting to see how many Seeking Alpha readers fall in line with more representative national data, particularly with respect to the pandemic. According to a June 2020 study by TD Ameritrade, just over half of Americans are “more open to” getting a part-time job during retirement to better balance their budgets, thanks to COVID-19.

While our community of largely serious investors won’t necessarily provide a representative sample, it will offer an informative, though perhaps unscientific survey of the landscape.

My Thoughts

I have work that I enjoy doing. It requires a combination of effort and skill to succeed. An intellectually stimulating role can keep people engaged much longer. If I were retired, I wouldn't know what to do with the days. The entire experience could feel quite awkward.

If you're in the same boat, you'll really want a test run or two. If you have a position with vacation time (not a real thing when you own the company), you may want to save up a month or two of vacation time just to try your "retired" lifestyle.

Having a portfolio filled with lower-risk companies gives me comfort for the financial aspects. Beyond my general desire to work, I'm scared for people who retire on a 12% dividend yield. Most end up back at work. They thought investing in the highest dividend yields meant they were safe, but it actually meant they were taking on dramatically more risk. When the economy goes south, many of those high yielders chop their dividends. Investors who emphasized a high yield are nursing large losses. We're not:

Source: The REIT Forum

Through early 2020, VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) was roughly keeping pace with the REIT Forum. It was a great 4-year period for mortgage REITs. However, the sector got hammered in March. So how did we protect ourselves from the damage?

We took most of our exposure to the mortgage REIT sector through preferred shares. While the book value per common share plunged, the call value hasn't changed. While common dividend rates were reduced, the preferred dividend is not reduced. A few companies paused their preferred dividends, though the majority have already restarted. Those preferred dividends were cumulative, so the preferred shareholder gets paid back for any missed dividends before the common dividend starts again.

When other investors started realizing the companies weren't going belly up, they had to reevaluate pricing. That gave us an opportunity to ride a huge recovery in the sector.

Investors who focused on high yields would tend to choose MORT or Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY). How did those high-yield equity REITs do? They were the worst performer over the last 4.5 years. They rocked in 2016, then had 3.5 years of poor performance. Our strategy of focusing on high-quality equity REITs paid off as they were better positioned to withstand the downturn.

Your Strategy

So what is your strategy for retirement? Are you focusing on income? If so, how durable has that income been over the last 6 months? Let me know in the comments.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AGNCO, AGNCP, AVB, CONE, DLR, ESS, NLY, NLY.PF, NLY.PI. NLY.PG, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.