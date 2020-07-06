The last few months have been full of sports cancellations, especially at the collegiate level. While professional sports have looked to restart paused leagues, most college events were cancelled with some discussion of continuing the cancellations into the fall college football season.

Up until recently, the financial impact wasn't fully considered with most TV contracts and sponsorship deals left untouched with the resumption of play plans. Under Armour (UA, UAA) fired the first major shot canceling over-priced sponsorship deals for college sports. The athletic apparel retailer cutting the fat is a bullish sign on the beaten-down stock.

Cutting Off UCLA

At the time in 2016, the Under Armour deal for the marketing rights at UCLA was a record-breaking one. UA signed a 15-year, $280 million deal for those rights at the Pac 12 with an average cost of $18.7 million per year.

Including a big deal with California, Under Armour agreed to spend an incredible $336 million on these two programs alone averaging $27.3 million per year through 2026. The UCLA deal runs another five years.

These big deals came at the tail end of a string of massive collegiate apparel agreements. The deals reset the market for NCAA's large programs and included big deals for Ohio State (Nike (NYSE:NKE)), Texas (Nike), Michigan (Nike) and Notre Dame (Under Armour).

These big deals in the 2016 time frame of the UCLA contract still top the list of the most expensive contracts. At the end of 2019, Forbes listed these as the most valuable NCAA sports apparel deals:

UCLA, UA, $12.76M Louisville, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), $10.66M Texas, Nike, $9.76M Kansas, adidas, $8.8M Michigan, Nike/Jordan, $7.79M Washington, adidas, $7.57M Nebraska, adidas, $7.52M Ohio State, Nike, $6.85M Wisconsin, UA, $6.8M Auburn, UA, $5.86M

Most of the deals included bonuses such as $15 million in the case of the UCLA deal. Those costs aren't included in these annual costs, so the amounts don't add up to the full cost of the contract.

So not only is the UCLA deal still the most costly apparel deal nearly four years later, but also the school doesn't even rank in the Top 25 most valuable football teams. While the school is a men's basketball powerhouse and dominant in other smaller sports, the lack of success in football undermines the value of a marketing contract as the school doesn't regularly appear in national games anymore.

With no college sports taking place and the deal remaining the most costly in college sports, naturally Under Armour wants to terminate the costly marketing spend. In addition, the UCLA and Cal contracts apparently include force majeure clauses that allow for cancellation of the apparel contracts unlike typical deals. Apparently, the athletic apparel company knew at the time the deals were so costly that the company needed some protection.

The contract lists don't include the Notre Dame deal since it isn't a public school with disclosed contracts. The Irish are probably the only private school with the clout to appear on these top apparel contract lists.

Beyond just the financials, one of the big problems facing Under Armour is that the California schools appear less interested in playing football in the fall. The SEC schools of Auburn and South Carolina appear full speed ahead, so the ability to generate any value from UCLA and California could be vastly limited in the fall.

Lowering Expenses

As mentioned in some of the linked articles, Under Armour doesn't appear interested in cutting all of the deals. The UCLA deal stands out in annual expenses and limited benefits without a Top 25 football program. Not to mention, consumers aren't likely to buy athletic apparel from the brand that sponsors their college football program. If one doesn't like Nike because they were too supportive of Kaepernick or Under Armour because founder Chris Plank appeared too close to Trump, the connection to a college football or basketball team isn't going to matter.

The lowered revenue picture due to COVID-19 doesn't help while one has to even question if the market spend on universities actually drives meaningful revenues. At 46% gross margins, Under Armour would need the UCLA deal to deliver over $40 million in annual revenues to cover the costs of the partnership.

The deal clearly never made economic sense and using any possible way to cancel the deal is wise, especially since California schools appear less certain to return to sports this year. In 2019, UA spent $2.2 billion on its SG&A expenses and only generated operating income of $237 million. Cutting these deals removes some $20 million from ongoing annual costs, but more importantly the company ends some inefficient deals that should improve the profit picture.

Again, eliminating these deals aren't just about scraping $20 million in costs because the downside could be lost revenues. The net benefit is clearly a reduction of expenses, improving margins and a return to focusing on making performance apparel with a purpose of not just slapping the logo on a UCLA or Cal t-shirt.

Under Armour still has to figure out the revenue picture. The company was already in the middle of a turnaround prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The stock has made a nice double bottom around $8 providing plenty of upside on any rebound in sales. UAA traded above $20 before the virus crisis killed any momentum in the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is saving $20 million annually on marketing deals with college programs should contribute to improving the bottom line. Under Armour continues to make moves to position the company for selling performance athletic apparel and away from slapping logos on gear offering limited value. The stock remains a buy here near the recent double bottom at $8.

