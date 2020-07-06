We think the fund is one to watch, especially as it continues to ramp up the portfolio. The new semi-annual report in September will have a wealth of information.

The fund is paying a distribution of $0.1167 per month which implies a yield of 7.7%. We think that is too low given the risks shareholders are assuming.

As of the end of April (latest quarterly update), the fund still had nearly one-quarter sitting in cash.

The fund did not perform well during the COVID crisis despite having only a quarter of the portfolio deployed.

DoubleLine launched their third CEF in the space which will be a multi-sector fund that can go anywhere based on top-down analysis.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY)

This is the third fund managed by DoubleLine which is run by legendary bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach. The fund was incepted on February 26th just as the COVID crisis began unfolding. Thankfully, most of the portfolio was still in cash early on, avoiding a large amount of the pain that was created as markets crashed in March. Still, it was not immune as it committed capital, likely too early, into risk assets that were hard hit by the pandemic.

The fund is setup as a term trust with a planned liquidation date 12 years from launch on February 25, 2032. This is provided that the board doesn't extend by an additional year (with an option for additional six months thereafter).

Unlike BlackRock, PIMCO, and Nuveen (among others), DoubleLine does not issue monthly or quarterly analysis on their funds. We have to rely on semi-annual reports. We did get a semi-annual report with data through March 31, so we have some information already. In my mind, this warrants a slight discount to those other fund sponsors given the lack of transparency.

The fund provides a nice, go-anywhere strategy that will firmly place it in the multi-sector category. You are basically trusting Gundlach and team who have shown themselves to be strong allocators of capital in the fixed income space.

DLY sits in between Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) and DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in my mind in terms of risk. However, the yield for DLY is much closer to DBL than DSL. This may be due to the ramp up of the portfolio. And they may be increasing the distribution down the road given the strong yields that they are buying into during the downturn.

We can quantify the risk better by looking at the NAV performance during the downturn. We can see that the fund suffered about the same as DBL despite not having any leverage as well as having a large cash balance of nearly 76%. To me, this means that the fund's risk will look a lot more like DSL than DBL, just with a far lower yield figure.

Data by YCharts

Investment Objective and Strategy

DLY seems to generate a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. They do so by investing in debt securities and other income-producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality.

The fund allocates exposure across the global fixed income universe.

Initially, the fund is expected to be tilted towards credit securities within the securitized space with a lower weight to global corporate credit securities.

However, throughout the market cycle, the fund has flexibility to allocate more capital to the traditional corporate credit market.

Portfolio shifts are typically done gradually over time using a long-term approach - additionally, tactical allocations are made as opportunities arise.

The fund has the ability to take on local currency risk in foreign issues as well as hedge out the currency risk

The portfolio construction begins with a top-down macro approach of global economies and markets. The fundamental valuations and other research is discussed at the investment committee meeting each month. There they make the decision to overweight or underweight a sector based on those discussions about valuations.

(Source: DoubleLine)

Recent Performance and The Portfolio

(Source: DoubleLine Semi-Annual Report)

As of the end of March, when markets were bottoming out, the fund was still largely uninvested. 76%+ of the assets were in 'short-term investments' which were primarily government obligations (treasuries) and money market. The rest of the portfolio are small allocations to non-agency cMBS, corporate bonds, and bank loans.

The big question mark is what has the fund done with their cash and equivalents since the end of March. Well, we just don't know and won't know for some time.

They do give monthly statistics on the funds. For example, DLY has little to no duration (likely due to the large cash balance). The amount of cash deployed from March 31 to April 30 was about half of the portfolio. The ending cash balance was about 24%. We should have May data in the next few weeks which should help further enlighten us as to the progress of the cash deployment.

(Source: DoubleLine)

In terms of credit quality, about half of the portfolio is non-investment grade and another 11% is unrated. 36% is investment grade likely due to the larger cash balance.

The portfolio is currently unleveraged but obviously will likely get leveraged. As of the end of April, with 23% in cash, the fund has a long way to go before they get all their cash invested PLUS get to a normal leverage rate around 30%.

The portfolio will vary its allocations among the various sub-categories of fixed income:

EM debt

Non-agency rMBS

Non-agency cMBS

US High yield

Bank loans

CLOs

Asset-backed securities

The NAV tells the story of what it owns. We've seen the cMBS space just not recover much at all since the third week of March while most other risk assets have. That has weighed on the NAV.

Data by YCharts

In the semi-annual report, they discuss what drove the NAV down so much despite not having leverage or the vast majority of the portfolio invested.

"The primary driver of the Fund’s underperformance relative to the Index was asset allocation. The Index maintained a roughly 40% allocation to U.S. Treasuries and a 27% allocation to Agency MBS. These were two of the top absolute performing sectors in the fixed income landscape during March, amidst a nearly universal flight-to-quality. The Fund, which invests in higher yielding securities, did not maintain a large allocation to U.S. Treasuries or Agency MBS, leading to underperformance. Given that the market selloff followed soon after proximity of the Fund’s inception date, the Fund preserved a large cash allocation over this period in order to maintain the ability to take advantage of the new and still-developing dislocations in the market."

The May update will be telling and we will update this report when it is released to the public. For now, it appears DoubleLine was a bit slow to commit the cash assets during the worst of the downturn. Even a star manager like Gundlach likely was hesitant to allocating money when there was just so much known.

The Distribution

The fund paid the first distribution in May at a rate of $0.1167. The payable date is the last day of the month and the ex-distribution date will be around the 10th of each month. That first distribution was nearly half return of capital since so much of the fund remains in cash and they do not have the benefit of leverage to juice the net investment income production.

At $0.1167, that is an annual distribution of $1.40 for a current yield of 7.70%. That is on the lower side for the space in which it operates. If the fund eventually gets fully invested and levers up, it is unlikely that they will be increasing the distribution.

When I compare it to other funds, the yield is just not compelling. For example, we can compare it to DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit, a sister fund. That fund is mostly non-agency MBS, both residential and commercial plus ABS. But it doesn't have the allocation to emerging markets, something DoubleLine Income Solutions has in droves (~42%).

Concluding Thoughts

It is too early to make a full assessment as the portfolio has not been fully established. That is a bit surprising given the opportunity handed to Gundlach right after raising the cash for the fund. The fund at the end of April had nearly one-quarter still in cash plus they have the leverage handle to pull once that cash is exhausted.

The fund is going to sit in between DoubleLine's two existing funds in terms of risk. But the return is a bit skewed - so far. By that we mean that the distribution yield on DLY is a little disappointing given the risks it is taking compared to the other two funds. DBL is offering a current yield of 7.0%, compared to the 7.7% for DLY and the 11.8% for DSL.

The other funds trade very close to NAV, so I don't expect to see much of a discount on DLY either unless we see significant volatility. As such, the current yield isn't sufficient enough yet to offset the higher risk compared to DBL, which I believe is the superior fund given the focus on the securitized sector of the bond market.

For now, we continue to watch. It could be that the fund is able to increase the distribution once it is fully ramped up. If that is the case, it is a different story. We will continue to monitor new information that comes out.

