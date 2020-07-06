Former American motivational speaker Jim Rohn said the following:

"Don't bring your need to the marketplace, bring your skill. If you don't feel well, tell your doctor, but not the marketplace. If you need money, go to the bank, but not the marketplace."

We believe the above quote is really apt for traders and investors for a few reasons. But before we get to the reasons, let's break down how the above quote concerns traders and investors in the stock market. What Rohn is essentially saying here is that we must bring our talents (whether that comes from our knowledge, experience, strategies, etc.) to our trading and investing pursuits instead of our needs. Unfortunately, many newcomers who get involved in the trading and investing industry put their needs far above their education when deploying capital initially. They essentially have the above quote the wrong-way round. Many times, they begin their careers taking far too much risk with far too much capital. The “need” to generate healthy returns many times ends up with blown-up accounts.

The marketplace demands that we bring our skill. If a newcomer begins investing and decides to invest for the long term, for example, this investor needs to be prepared to stay in the market for at least 5 to 10 years. Anything else is foolhardy, but one would be surprised how quickly investors bail out of their positions once they fail to see the gains they were initially expecting.

Most probably the most “neediness” among traders and investors is seen among short-term traders. In day trading, for example, where one can get in and out of multiple positions every day can potentially offer outlandish returns. In fact, many times, we trade short-term strategies but only when we deem them appropriate. For example, when volatility spikes, we will sell premium as it is another way in which we can stack the odds in our favour.

Any other short-term strategy though (no matter how attractive the risk/reward setup may look at the time), we always consider the following first.

We always consider the trade's downside risk versus what we believe we can make over the long term in some of the other positions in our portfolio. If we do not like the risk/reward setup of the short-term trade at that time, we will simply not take the trade on, period.

For example, we penned an article in mid-June on BorgWarner (BWA). We hold this stock as a long-term value play in our portfolio and stated in that piece that the strength of the dividend along with the firm's key valuation should continue to drive shares forward.

Many value investors only go off a firm's earnings to see how much the shares are really worth. BorgWarner, though (despite its blistering rally out of the March lows), still looks heavily undervalued from an asset standpoint as well as a cash flow standpoint. BorgWarner's trailing book multiple comes in at 1.54 and its trailing cash flow multiple comes in at 5.93. These numbers look ultra-low compared not only to this sector but also versus BorgWarner's 5-year averages.

From a technical standpoint, the monthly RSI momentum indicator has now jumped above that significant 50 level and the MACD indicator looks like it is ready to cross over. Back at the tail-end of last year, we did get a false buy signal on the long-term MACD, so we acknowledge that investors may be cautious in getting their feet wet here once more. Although profitability may have dropped in fiscal 2019, BorgWarner's profitability metrics are still well above the averages in this industry. EBITDA margin of 16.12% as well as ROE of 15.9% are light years ahead of the averages in this industry. These profits at present are leading to ample cash flow which we believe will enable BorgWarner to increase its key margin numbers going forward once more.

Therefore, to sum up, investing in long-term plays such as BorgWarner is the reason why we do not deploy all our capital in more shorter-term strategies. This really is the lesson for short-term traders. The stock market over the long term has generated annualized returns on average of over 7%. We believe we can beat this number when we invest in stocks trading below their intrinsic value. Companies which have minimal debt, healthy earnings, a sustainable dividend as well as strong cash flows invariably place the odds in favor of the long-term investor, especially if the valuation is attractive. Remaining long BWA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.