Project $1M: A Look Forward Into What The Rest Of 2020 May Hold

I started Project $1M, a high-growth, buy-and-hold portfolio, in late 2015 with the goal of turning a $275,000 fixed-capital base into $1M by 2025. This write-up is intended to provide an outlook and future view into how the rest of 2020 may impact the portfolio.

The portfolio as it stands today consists of holdings in digital payments through Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which make up 25% of the portfolio, digital advertising through Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which make up 18% of the portfolio, e-commerce holdings Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), MercadoLibre (MELI), which account for 26% of the portfolio, and enterprise software holdings in Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (TEAM) and Veeva Software (VEEV) at 15%. Healthcare and other positions make up the balance.

Having taken a critical look at the portfolio at the mid-year point, there are a few themes that emerged from the first half of 2020 that will inform the future direction of the portfolio.

Outlook For Balance of 2020

Currently, the portfolio composition is very heavily skewed to the top five positions in Visa, Mastercard, Facebook, Amazon and MercadoLibre, which collectively make up more than 55% of the portfolio value. This has been something that has generally worked really favorably over the last 4 1/2 years in powering the overall portfolio value.

Payments Processors

The first half of 2020 delivered a pretty important reminder that no business is invincible, no matter how good the business quality. Visa and Mastercard both saw impacts from declining retail payments expenditure. The particularly lucrative cross-border business also saw compressed revenues as people travel less internationally. This isn't a death blow for these businesses by any stretch, however, returns for the payments processors were down for the first half of the year compared to other components of the portfolio.

Looking forward, I expect near-term portfolio returns from Visa and Mastercard will be subdued until there is some normalcy in the resumption of in-person commerce. The resumption of at least some cross-border travel, particularly in Europe, should also help to get cross-border revenue moving positively once again. However, with only marginal signs of improvement occurring, my expectations for near-term 2020 returns from Visa and Mastercard are fairly limited.

eCommerce Holdings

The eCommerce holdings of the portfolio will continue to generate strong revenue growth and continue to acquire share from traditional brick-and-mortar while pandemic uncertainty continue to be high. However, the question is to what extent this growth is already priced in.

Amazon, a very large holding in the portfolio, is one that has shot up significantly over the last six months, by nearly 40% to a $1.5 trillion valuation. It occurred to me more recently that the prospects for sustained appreciation from this point on are likely to be fairly limited. Could Amazon become a multi-trillion dollar business? Sure, but over what time frame? Aren’t there likely to be other businesses that are earlier stage that will deliver better returns? The downside risk from regulatory and other issues seems to be a more meaningful consideration than simply assuming that the business will continue on a rising trajectory to become a dominant monopoly in US e-commerce, acquiring majority share.

MercadoLibre is another position that has grown very meaningfully since the inception of the portfolio, from an initial weighting of less than 3% to a weight of almost 11%. Unlike Amazon, this is a position that that I expect to keep meaningfully growing, with the e-commerce market relatively nascent in Latin America and MercadoLibre having multiple new growth businesses in payments and lending which are just getting started. The business also has a market capitalization of less than $50 billion, which should continue growing briskly given the opportunity in front of it. In the near term, however, I feel the position has significantly overshot what I consider its fair value to be, at 20x sales - the highest it's been at in the last 10 years - something which also exposes near-term downside risk.

Digital Advertising

Facebook and Alphabet also make up a big chunk of the portfolio value, at over 10% collectively. Both are under an increasing threat of regulation, as well as the threat of pushback and boycotts from advertisers, which thankfully have spared revenue and share price impairment up until now but could start to become a more meaningful problem going forward. Sustained share price appreciation for both is not likely to be significant until these issues are resolved. In fact, there is likely to be more downside pressure in the near term for Facebook, in particular.

China Exposure

Where there do appear to be good prospects for near-term price appreciation in the portfolio is in the China components, with Alibaba and Tencent both trading at reasonable valuation levels of around 30x forward earnings. The Chinese economy is still travelling along relatively well, with economic growth being upgraded recently on better-than-expected prospects.

Growth tailwinds continue to favor both businesses, with Alibaba benefiting from the recent accelerated surge in e-commerce, while Tencent's gaming business has had a significant boost from lockdowns, something which should endure for some time more. Better-than-expected China economic growth should boost Tencent's advertising business too. I believe both positions should offer prospects for at least 10% share price appreciation in the second half of 2020.

Greater exposure to mid-cap businesses would be a plus

Now, the existing portfolio businesses have worked well, and no doubt there’s still considerable long-term growth ahead of them, short-term prospects and valuation issues notwithstanding. While I don’t plan to exit any of existing positions, I certainly think that there is some scope for further lightening of heavily concentrated positions in favor of some other businesses that are earlier on in the growth journey.

This would be a similar move to the one I made in Q1, of bringing in Adobe and ServiceNow into the portfolio, while reducing the weight of Visa, Amazon and Facebook. Amazon is the first position that I would look to lighten given its large size. One of the deficiencies of the current portfolio construction is that it’s very heavily skewed to mega-cap, or businesses that are more than $250 billion in market capitalization.

The portfolio is lacking exposure to positions in the $10-50 billion valuation range, where significant value creation is taking place. Businesses such as Okta (OKTA) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) have solidified core value propositions and new business models that are seeing very rapid customer adoption and growth. The portfolio could benefit from increased exposure to these types of names going forward, and they are names I’d like to add at the right price for the next leg of growth. Unfortunately, this section of the high-quality, mid- to large-cap growth market doesn't offer very attractive value at the current time.

Valuation is important

It’s also not lost on me that the enterprise software names in the portfolio are now trading at their highest multiples in quite some time. While businesses such as Atlassian, Veeva and ServiceNow will continue to be beneficiaries of the shift to a more virtual environment, where the demands on collaboration will be higher, that doesn’t necessarily justify holding full positions in all these businesses at any price.

Atlassian, in particular, with its higher weighting, is one that I will more carefully consider exposure to. The challenge here, though, is assessing the permanent long-term shifts in demand that may take place for some of these businesses, offset against higher valuations. For the moment, I am content to not take any action on any of these names, as I do expect correspondingly higher demand for many of these business as they report over the next few quarters. However, in the event of any adverse demand impact, and the persistence of a materially higher valuation, this is one that I may consider shaving slightly.

In the near term, I expect the enterprise software names to continue to benefit from the shift towards momentum, which will at least keep share prices at current levels, if not propel them even higher as the markets continue to place a premium on names that will benefit from broader pandemic uncertainty.

Recovery from a position of weakness is difficult

I’ve underestimated how long and how difficult the turnaround for Baidu will be, and it has weighed down the portfolio over the last few years. Both Baidu and Ctrip (TCOM) seem like obvious positions to look at exiting at some point in the future, though I still see each of these as relative value plays at current prices. The relative health and strength of the Chinese economy should also benefit both companies.

At current prices, I still see most value in each of these names and the most scope for near-term share price appreciation here of all the names in the portfolio. Baidu, in particular, is in the midst of an earnings trough; however, valuation is under 3x sales, 50% less than where it traded just 3 years ago. While I do see upside to current prices for the balance of 2020, it wouldn’t take much for me to look to exit these should I get anywhere near to 52-week highs, as I'm more concerned with their longer-term positioning. The more dominant ad tech players in the Chinese market, Tencent and ByteDance (BDNCE), continue to gain material share.

Healthcare exposure would provide better diversity

Healthcare is an area of the portfolio that I feel is significantly underweight. The portfolio today only has a 10% weighting to this sector, and I would like to bulk up the healthcare and life sciences exposure to provide the portfolio with greater defensibility and make it less technology-heavy. The long-term demographics continue to be very favorable here, and I'd like to target an increase in heath care weighting to closer to 20% of portfolio value within the next 12 months.

Concluding Thoughts

I’m not expecting much share price growth for the balance of the year. In fact, the portfolio has already met my target for 2020 growth in just the first 6 months. While I believe the largest share price appreciation will come from the Chinese components, that will be offset by muted growth in the larger positions. Visa and Mastercard appreciation will be sluggish, while in-person commerce and travel is in the doldrums, as lockdowns are in effect and consumers are skittish. Amazon’s e-commerce business will continue to boom, but much of this seems already priced in. Facebook will likely struggle with regulatory and customer pressures through much of the balance of the year, which I expect to weigh on its share price.

Markets overall are precariously placed, and with valuations on many of the Project $1M positions at elevated levels, my increasing feeling is that the portfolio is likely primed for a more meaningful correction. I would welcome that as a chance to make some of the modifications to the Project $1M portfolio as discussed above, selectively reduce the weightings of certain positions and increase exposure to others.

