June Jobs: We Have No Idea

The explosion of COVID-19 after the surveys were completed also complicates our understanding of the current situation. We’ll look at some alternative data.

But the unemployment insurance tables tell a different story, and it’s become pretty near impossible to sort out.

The real unemployment rate could be anywhere from 12% to 22%. I can’t fathom a guess at this point.

The jobs report continues to be a mess with low response rates and error in the household survey. The data quality is unusually poor.

A Real Mess

These a trying times for everyone, and I guess nowhere more so than at BLS, which publishes the monthly jobs report. The report consists of two surveys, one for employers and one for employees. The data quality is unusually poor right now.

These surveys are carried out by Census Bureau employees, who are in the Commerce Department, not the Labor Department like BLS. Normally, there are telephone and in-person interviews, and plenty of staff at local offices and in DC. None of that is happening now, and they've had to adjust on the fly. The results have not been pretty.

In the first place, the response rates on the surveys are historically low through this:

BLS. Normal is the "months prior to the pandemic" in BLS's telling. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Less than two-thirds of those surveyed responded on both surveys in June. That's terrible numbers. Back when I was an undergraduate, I worked as an interviewer on two very important national surveys, one of which you are probably very familiar with, the Michigan Survey of Consumers (aka consumer confidence). We also had non-responders, and generally they fall into three categories:

Weren't near the phone when called. This was the in dark ages before cell phones, so it was more common then. Don't want to discuss for privacy or time reasons. In contrast, this has become more of an issue since then. They have bad news to discuss, and they don't really feel like talking about it.

So all surveys are biased by the random calling system in the first place, but also the self-selection bias of who answers. For example, you are always more likely to get an old person to chat than a young parent. Surveys now adjust for this normal sort of bias.

But it's that third source of bias I wonder about in that 19 pp of households and 12 pp of employers that didn't respond compared to before the pandemic. That 19 pp represents 49 million people. Did they all have bad news they didn't want to discuss? Most certainly not. But some portion did, and likely that portion was much higher than usual.

We have no idea. Get used to that phrase.

On top of the very poor response rate, the household survey has had substantial error in it now for three months running, though it has declined each month. It is a coding error where the Census interviewers have classified some temporary unemployed as "absent from work for other reasons," that reason being they were unemployed. This is typically a category for someone on an unpaid vacation or sick leave, not a furlough.

In April, that error was about 5 pp, or 7.8 million people, and in May, it was about 3 pp, or 4.7 million people. They did not tell us what the error was in June except that "the degree of misclassification declined considerably in June." That's very helpful, thank you.

So:

BLS. NSA = not seasonally adjusted. © 2020 Trading Places Research

We have no idea.

Finally, the data coming from state unemployment insurance (UI) offices paints a very different picture, with much higher unemployment rates. Under normal circumstances, this is the most reliable data we get from anywhere, since state governments are party to every transaction.

But their ancient IT systems are straining to keep up with the rapid pace of events, and I'm not even sure how much I trust these data right now. On top of that, they are burying the reporting of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program at the bottom of the tables. These overlap with UI to some degree, but we don't know by how much.

We have no idea. Also, neither does the St Louis Fed.

When Initial Claims, Unemployment, and Payroll Employment Clash - Title of a St. Louis Fed blog post

They just threw up their hands as well.

But regardless, there is still a very long way to go.

And we are still not quite back to the bottom of the GFC, until now, the greatest economic disaster of my lifetime.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

But you don't need to trust me. Here's the Congressional Budget Office's projections for the unemployment rate, just released. It doesn't have us back at 5% unemployment until 2027.

CBO. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Why NSA?

Unlike most analysts, I have been using the not seasonally adjusted numbers since this all started. Why?

Under normal circumstances, the adjustments are important, because without them, every January and July would look like recessions.

I pulled out the recent action so you can see what a more normal 10-year period of NSA payrolls looks like.

But never has seasonality been less relevant. The adjustments are multiplicative, not additive, so they can be very large when we are dealing with large numbers like we are now. The adjustments in June are smaller, but earlier in this, adjusted initial UI claims were overcounting by 2 million in the first two weeks.

Also, I want the answer to the question, "How many Americans were employed in mid-June?" The not seasonally adjusted numbers answer that question, or at least try to.

Problem for a later date: the seasonal adjustments are based off previous years' NSA numbers. They are going to have to come up with some way of adjusting the adjustments for all the highly unusual data coming through in 2020. If they don't, Q2 2021 will look like the greatest economic miracle of all time, only to be crushed hard in Q3 and Q4.

The Household Survey

I hesitate a little to even talk about this because the data quality is so poor, but three important indicators come from the household survey, so it's helpful to see what direction they are headed in, at the least. One is going the right way, but the other two are not.

Starting with the good news, the participation rate has regained more than half its tumble since February.

BLS. The LFP rate is the percentage of the civilian noninstitutional working age population who has had, or looked for a job in the last four weeks. © 2020 Trading Places Research

So you can understand the context, let's look at the whole data set:

The big rise you see from 1965 to 2000 is primarily women entering the workforce, but it is also the Boomer population bubble aging in. There is a last push up in the 1990s as the Boomers' kids aged in before the Boomers aged out. But in 2000, the oldest Boomers were 54, and the participation rates for 55+ are much lower than for other adults.

So since 2000, that rate has been declining pretty steadily. You see it really took a nose dive after the GFC, and that brings us to the next indicator which are marginally attached workers, and discouraged workers, a subset. They are part of that other 37-40% of the civilian population not counted as part of the labor force

Marginally attached workers as a percentage of (civilian labor force + marginally attached workers).

Marginally attached workers want a job and have had or looked for a job in the past year, but not the last four weeks. As you see, we are already back to GFC levels here, and that lingered back then and really hindered the recovery. Discouraged workers are a subset that have told interviewers they have given up looking for now.

Discouraged workers as a percentage of (civilian labor force + discouraged workers).

This is not nearly as bad, but as you see, rising sharply. That continued to rise through 2011 in the GFC and also put a big wet blanket on the recovery.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

This is one we'd like to see start coming down soon. If it doesn't, it signals much longer-term problems in the labor market. Putting it together, we can see the extent of the problem in the spread between U-6 unemployment rate and U-3. U-6 is the broadest measure that includes all these marginally attached workers, and U-3 is the more common headline number that does not.

As you can see, we are still up near the worst of the GFC, and that lingered for some time back then, through 2012.

The final indicator are permanent job losses. At the beginning of a recession, many people tell the interviewers that they think they will be getting their jobs back soon, but those losses turn out to be permanent. This crisis has a huge number of unemployed who say they are getting their jobs back, and two out of five already had by June 13, though we may be seeing a reversal of that now.

But we are also seeing some of those in the temporary pile move into the permanent pile. It is still very small, but it has been growing every month.

This is the first thing I look at when the report comes out.

The Employer Survey

Again, I even hesitate to talk about it when the response rate is 63%. I think we can all imagine that there are a lot of business owners out there who are not particularly in the mood to discuss their life's work going down the drain. I think the information we get on the direction of changes is helpful, but I'm much less confident in the levels.

Also, this month we got a reminder at how poor the data quality on the employer survey is in general. BLS announced it will release the preliminary annual adjustments and revisions in August. In the past few years, there have been really giant downward revisions on nonfarm payrolls, totaling about half a million jobs in the 2019 final revision. I attribute that to a response rate that has been declining for years.

So with those very large caveats, let's look at what it says. For starters, there were 21 million job losses from February to April, and by June 13, over 8 million, or 39% were back.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Private gains of 9.2 million jobs were offset by continued layoffs at the local government level. In June this was mostly education in the NSA numbers, though it is unclear how many will be returning in September.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

The big mover is and will continue to be restaurant and bar jobs.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Restaurant and bar jobs were 24% of all job losses through April, and 38% or all returned jobs by June 13. May PCE indicates that it was almost all fast-food jobs returning in May, but the re-openings began in June and so that added more full-service places. What happens here and in the rest of leisure and hospitality is crucial.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

So even with this nice recovery, restaurant and bar jobs were still down 22% from February. The rest of the category is down even farther. We'll get into what was happening after June 13 in a moment, because what happens here is crucial.

Retail saw a nice rebound that may also go away with the COVID surge. But through June 13, there was a nice bounceback in a very hard-hit category. Clothing stores remain the biggest problem, with over half of all retail job losses. Retail is down to 1 million jobs lost, which is 7% of all retail jobs.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Clothing store unemployment remains down 40% since February, even with that bounce off the bottom. In keeping with my thesis that health care and consumer durables will see the fastest recovery, we see consumer durables' retail employment - autos, electronics, home furnishings - is almost back to February levels. We see continued job losses in health and personal care. General merchandise includes warehouse stores, so that's why that is up in both periods.

Passenger transportation is also going to be a key. These are all businesses with high fixed costs that make up for it with density and volume during peak demand times. That type of business model seems a very long way off in the US.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

As you can see, they added to job losses in May and June, now down 25% for air travel employees and down 41% for ground and transit.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Even though I live in LA, this one didn't occur to me until I saw the April jobs report. Movie and TV sets are crowded places, with makeup, hair, wardrobe, carpenters, electricians, camera and grip all moving around at a frantic pace, often in tight quarters. Days can be 16 hours long, all of it spent indoors with dozens or even hundreds of other people.

This will not be happening in the US for a long time. 51% of movie and sound recording employees remain unemployed. New Zealand will have to pick up the slack.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

I'm looking at business services as sort of a bellwether category. Most of these jobs could be done from home, yet we still saw some deep cuts. The biggest losses were in employment services, and that's almost entirely temp agencies. But even stripping that out, we saw over a million jobs lost through April. Again, these were mostly jobs that could be done from home. So I am going to keep a close eye on this one going forward.

Unemployment Insurance

As someone who is a freak for error-free data, the UI numbers are usually one of my favorites. State governments are party to every transaction. We get a very accurate number less than a week after the reporting period for initial claims and less than two weeks for continued claims. There is one set of revisions, and they are usually very small.

But like every other agency, state unemployment offices are straining under the stress of unprecedented filings.

And that's just the regular UI. When Congress passed the CARES Act, it included PUA, the extended benefits that also went to people who would not normally be eligible for normal UI in their states. So there is overlap between UI and PUA, but we don't know by how much.

BLS decided to bury the numbers on PUA at the bottom of the UI tables, in the "All Programs" table, which normally contains very little outside of normal UI. But the All Programs table has exploded relative to UI:

BLS. All Programs is a week behind continued claims, which is a week behind initial claims. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Rendering that table as unemployment rates, you can see the very wide range now.

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

The actual unemployment rate is somewhere between 12% and 22%. That's the best anyone can say right now. We have no idea.

Which brings us to the last two weeks of June, when the COVID crisis really took off. I keep stressing the June 13 end date for the surveys, because we saw this:

BLS. © 2020 Trading Places Research

June 13 may turn out to be the high point of the recovery before a summer double dip. We will look at some alternative high frequency data to add a little color to that in a moment.

COVID Update: The Whole Country Is On Fire

You've probably all seen this chart:

COVID Tracking Project. © 2020 Trading Places Research

The national case rate is growing fast and accelerating, now at 3.5% per day, or 27% per week, or 181% per month. You should note that the nadir in the left chart came during the week of the surveys.

The initial surge began in the Sun Belt. As temperatures rose, and states re-opened, people went out into public HVAC spaces and spread the virus. It actually began at the beginning of June, but it didn't show up in the national numbers until a couple of weeks later.

COVID Tracking Project. © 2020 Trading Places Research

But as the rest of the country heated up in June, the same thing happened in those places. Note that the blue line above has been rising since mid-June, the week of the surveys. This is initially being driven by the middle of the country.

COVID Tracking Project. © 2020 Trading Places Research I used per capita numbers here because of the very different populations of the two groups.

You see how that blue line really reversed hard in mid-June. That was driven by the upper midwest.

COVID Tracking Project. © 2020 Trading Places Research

The next headlines will come from the midwest. But after that, it may be the northeast's turn in the barrel. Again. These are states that had very high case rates back in March and April, and worked extremely hard to beat that down in May and June. That may have turned on June 24, but the change seemed to start, again, mid-June.

COVID Tracking Project. © 2020 Trading Places Research

The whole country is on fire. We are maybe starting to react with the seriousness that this crisis deserves, but we have set in motion the next month or two already.

Dueling CNBC headlines (Disney)

It's pretty simple. If you wear a mask, listen to experts, and take sensible precautions, you get Mickey, and your economy will recover faster. If you act like a bunch of toddlers being told to put on their mittens in January, no Mickey for you. The recession doesn't begin to end until there is a vaccine, and that's only if we can persuade enough conspiracy-minded Americans to take it.

This goes back to a general misunderstanding. The public health crisis caused the recession, not the shutdown. Since we opened back up without first solving the crisis, and a large portion of the country refuses to take it seriously in the first place, it will continue to linger. This is not the second wave; the first wave is still with us, now rolling through the entire country.

Alternative High Frequency Data

In times like this, with events moving very swiftly, we can turn to alternative sources of data with higher frequencies. Two economists at VCU and the Arizona state came up with a higher frequency survey twice a month (RPS), and they have been working with the Dallas Fed on it. The results are very different.

Dallas Fed, ASU, VCU. The Real-Time Population Survey is in contrast to the Current Population survey, aka the household survey. Unlike what we have been looking at, these are seasonally adjusted. © 2020 Trading Places Research

As you see, there is a huge difference in the estimate of the size of the workforce in the first place. They also have much lower estimates for the employment rate, so the net result is far few people employed.

Dallas Fed, ASU, VCU. © 2020 Trading Places Research

That's a 16 million people difference for the June report, down from 33 million a month earlier. Who is right? The CPS? The RPS? Neither? We have no idea.

But I also want you to notice that in both charts the last tick on the RPS was down for the week ending July 1. The double dip may have started.

Other alternative data backs this up. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have both been releasing mobility trends from their maps apps for a few months now. Apple doesn't collect much data, so it's pretty generalized, but Google's has more detail.

Let's look at Florida, famous for its beaches, DisneyWorld, Miami nightlife, and now the hottest COVID outbreak this side of Arizona. First, beginning in March, we see that mobility has still not returned to pre-shutdown levels in contrast to a lot of other states. A lot of this is seasonal - it was already warm in March and also the snowbirds started flying back north in May and June, reducing the population of the state.

Google. The anomaly in the work (red) line is Memorial Day. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Zooming in on June as the case rate started rising, we see that mobility began to come down, even in the absence of new shutdowns.

Google. © 2020 Trading Places Research

As you can see, work trips peaked the same day as the surveys ended, June 13, and finished the month lower than where it started. The blue line is extremely important for our jobs story, because that includes all the retail, hospitality and leisure we discussed above. As you see, that started turning down a week later.

Zooming in further on restaurants, OpenTable has been providing YoY data on restaurant reservations. This is a little limited in that it leaves out a huge part of the restaurant recovery story, fast food. Since it is YoY, this one has no seasonal effects. Staying with Florida, it looks very much like the blue line in the previous chart.

OpenTable. The spike is dads and grads. If I rolled it back farther, that line goes down to -100%. © 2020 Trading Places Research

So what we are seeing is a natural inclination to stay in when there is a killer on the loose, regardless of what the governor or mayor says. The health crisis causes the recession, not the shutdowns.

So it is very early, but there are signs aplenty that we have a double dip coming this summer. This did not have to happen.

The Actionable Analysis

Macro articles can easily stray from the entire point of Seeking Alpha which is investments, and editors are always quick to remind me of that when I get lost in the woods. They are right, of course.

That's all very interesting, but what should I do with my money? - Some readers who, like SA editors, are sometimes disappointed by my lack of actionable analysis

But anyone who follows a lot of macro has had their hair on fire since at least early March. I've been telling you that we are at the front end of a calamity for four months, and in three of those months, the market was up.

As I mentioned, CBO's July projections are out, and they are brutal. Here's how it sees real GDP shaping up compared to the GFC:

CBO, BEA. © 2020 Trading Places Research

We just finished up quarter 2, the nadir on the orange line, an annualized plunge of 21% from January to June. You don't just get that back overnight. In CBO's telling, we don't even catch up to the GFC until Q3 2021, a year from now. We don't get back to Q4 2019 levels until 2022.

So if you came here for happy talk of a V-shaped recovery, you will not find it. Outside of the President's economic advisors, very few economists believe this is possible. Though one of the President's men had this to say on his way out the door, for the second time:

Business Insider

I continue to believe that the closest analogy to what is happening is 2000-2001. The two important similarities:

Valuations are at all-time records, including many money-losing companies, many of which IPOed recently. There is a large corps of investors who sincerely believe the market will never go down again. Oddly enough, that recently-departed White House advisor, Kevin Hassett, was one of them in 1999. Maybe he learned his lesson.

So, for whatever it's worth, here's that comparison:

Standard & Poor's. © 2020 Trading Places Research

See you at the bottom.

Please stay safe. Stay at home when possible, and when you have to go out, wear a mask, and avoid indoor public spaces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.