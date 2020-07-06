African Gold Juniors Valuations - Q2 2020

It's been a tremendous first half of 2020 for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with several gold juniors enjoying triple-digit-returns and massively outperforming their benchmark. While many of the African explorers have also had impressive runs, they continue to trade at a deep discount to peers given their more volatile jurisdictions, with the enterprise value per ounce of gold explorers hovering well below the sector average of $55.00/oz. This is further corroborated by the most recent two acquisitions in Africa coming in at an average of $51.13/oz even after accounting for the premiums paid to complete the takeovers. Based on these enterprise value per ounce figures, I believe investors would be wise not to pay over US$40.00/oz for African explorers unless their resource grades are head and shoulders above the rest and ideally above 2.0 grams per tonne gold.

Investing in junior miners is never easy with several potential pitfalls ranging from continued dilution to shareholders to the lack of continuity in a gold deposit, and restated resource estimates due to poorly managed studies. When an investor adds a less favorable jurisdiction like Africa into the mix, the risk grows even further, which is unfortunate as the continent is home to some of the highest-grade open-pit gold deposits in the world. While some investors might believe that every gold ounce in a resource is equal, this is certainly not the case when it comes to Africa, with Burkina Faso, Mali, and South Africa ranked 50th on average out of 74 mining jurisdictions worldwide. Not surprisingly, this weighs on how an ounce of gold is valued in Africa, with many African explorers trading at a deep discount to peers. This is why it's essential to know how much these ounces typically go for before overpaying. Unfortunately, investors in Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) learned this the hard way recently.

Cardinal Resources was recently acquired by SD Gold for $214 million for those that missed the deal, which valued each of the company's 6.9 million gold ounces at just $30.57. Not surprisingly, this was an unwelcome surprise for investors. This is because many investors paid C$1.00 or higher for the stock in 2017, and it was just acquired at a $500/oz higher gold price 30% off of 2017 prices. However, if those investors understood that African explorers rarely get any respect in the market unless they're dealing with high-grade open-pit resources, they might have been more reluctant to overpay. As we can see in the chart above, little has changed even at $1,700/oz gold, as the market is still valuing African gold explorers well below the sector. The peer group above came into 2020 at an enterprise value per ounce of $27.10 and has since risen to $42.04/oz. This is a reasonable improvement, given the 15% jump in the gold price. However, this valuation pales compared to what many other explorers are trading at, with some sub-1-million ounce explorers like Auteco Minerals (OTC:MNXMF) trading at $233.43/oz with Canadian projects. Let's take a closer look at the peer group below:

The above peer group is made up of strictly explorers in African jurisdictions who either have a 500,000-ounce resource or higher or who I believe will prove up one before year-end. Before digging into the analysis, it's worth sharing the peer group below:

Tietto Minerals (TIE.ASX)

Oklo Resources (OKU.ASX)

Exore Resources (OTCPK:NLIOF)

Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF)

Orezone Gold (OTCQX:ORZCF)

African Gold Group (OTCPK:AGGFF)

Pinecrest Resources (OTC:PNCRF)

Unigold (OTCPK:UGDIF)

Cardinal Resources

As the above chart shows, the majority of the peer group (5/9 names) are trading below US$35.00/oz or were acquired below this enterprise value per ounce level. This is a significant discount to the $55.00/oz sector average currently for gold explorers worldwide, and an even further discount to the $70.07/oz paid for explorers in the USA and Canada. Interestingly, the advanced-stage companies are not getting any premium vs. the early-stage explorers, and are actually valued at the lowest levels of the group, with African Gold Group, Orezone Gold, and Cardinal Resources trading at an average of $22.43/oz, roughly half the peer average of all nine explorers of $42.04/oz. Therefore, buying the advanced stage projects has not paid off, as the explorers have been trouncing the others in returns and valuations over the past year. However, there does seem to be one determinant that is commanding higher premiums within the African peer group, and it looks to be resource grades:

As we can see in the chart above, the three stand-out names that are valued more in line with the sector average are Tietto Minerals, Exore Resources, which was just acquired by Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF), and Oklo Resources. These three names are trading at $69.76, $71.70, and $87.40, respectively, which translates to valuations above the sector average. The one thing in common with all three of these companies is grades, with the average resource grade across the three names coming in at 2.17 grams per tonne gold. This grade figure is more than 50% above the peer average of 1.43 grams per tonne gold for African gold explorers, and this may be why the market is paying up for them, as high-grade open-pit resources typically command much higher multiples, and these projects also enjoy higher margins. While Oklo Resources is still working on its maiden resource estimate, the grades below speak for themselves, with several 20 meter plus intercepts of 5.0 plus grams per tonne gold.

So, is there any value within the peer group?

The one name that stands out within the peer group is Orezone Gold, with the second-largest resource of the peer group at its Bombore Project in Burkina Faso. The company's Bombore Project currently holds a resource of 6.16 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.68 grams per tonne gold, nearly rivaling with the mammoth Nambini Project that was just acquired by SD Gold with the Cardinal Resources acquisition. Meanwhile, the company has the most attractive After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex Ratios among undeveloped gold projects worldwide, with a ratio of 3.0 currently, stacking up very favorably against the peer average of 2.11 using a $1,450/oz gold price. Given that Orezone is currently trading well below the African explorer's average at $27.76/oz despite having the second-largest gold resource within the group, one could argue that the stock is quite undervalued. However, the Cardinal Resources acquisition would argue against this, as Namdini had a higher-grade deposit and a more abundant resource and was taken over for less than 10% more at $30.57/oz.

Some investors might argue that SD Gold has consistently underpaid for assets and that another suitor might be willing to pay more than the fire-sale price SD Gold got for Cardinal's ounces. While this might be true, the main suitors in Africa that have been doing the deals have their hands tied currently, as Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) just acquired SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) and is not likely looking to make another acquisition. Meanwhile, Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) recently acquired Exore Resources and is working on getting its Yaoure Mine into production before year-end, meaning that it's unlikely to go shopping any time soon either. Therefore, while it may be true that Orezone would be acquired soon in a perfect world given its relatively low valuation, there are few suitors likely to make this deal currently. This would explain why SD Gold swooped in and offered so little for Cardinal, as it didn't expect any other competing bids. In summary, Orezone is certainly not expensive here and would be a low-risk buy on any 15% pullbacks as a potential takeover target. However, it's not as cheap as it may seem, when African ounces aren't going for much more than $40.00/oz.

So, what's the takeaway?

While the African explorers have just as high-quality ounces on average when compared to explorers in other jurisdictions, the one stand-out quality seems to be grades. As we can see with Tietto, Oklo, and the recent Exore acquisition, the market and suitors are willing to value the 1.50 plus gram per tonne projects much higher than their relatively lower-grade African peers. Meanwhile, even though we might be seeing juniors with inferior resources valued at over $100/oz in Tier-1 jurisdictions, the same cannot be expected for African explorers, as the market isn't even willing to value them at $45.00/oz despite a $1,700/oz gold price. Therefore, for investors looking to take on the higher risk of investing in African explorers, the key is not overpaying. Given the peer average of $42.04 for African explorers currently, it makes no sense to pay more than $35.00/oz unless the grades are incredible, with Oklo and Tietto being the only two that fit this bill currently. Given that there are Tier-1 names trading for below $40.00/oz still, I see more value in the Tier-1 jurisdictions and am sticking with African producers only for now like Endeavour Mining.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

