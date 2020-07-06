Whilst they are likely suitable for an investor with a high-risk tolerance, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for everyone else.

HMLP's Pleverage is high, which further elevates risks to not only its distributions but also its ability to remain a going concern if something were to go wrong.

Höegh's distribution coverage is adequate but still has no material margin of safety, which means that any impact will see distributions reduced.

This was primarily due to the stability that Höegh's long-term contracts provide, but they nonetheless still have little margin of safety if something were to go wrong.

Introduction

The first half of 2020 was certainly a rough one for many income-focused investors with frequent dividend and distribution reductions, although Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) and its very high 18% distribution yield defied this trend. Whilst the company's long-term contracts have thus far provided them with adequate protection throughout this turmoil, beneath its hull there are nonetheless still several points of concern that leaves its distribution yield risky.

Executive Summary And Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into its situation.

Image Source: Author.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to Höegh's financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of its industry can create a material difference.

It should be noted that due to the manner in which Höegh's financial statements are presented, Höegh's distributions to both common and preferred unitholders are grouped together. Whilst this analysis focuses on the sustainability of its distributions to common unitholders, this does not hinder the analysis as preferred distributions outrank common distributions and thus if they cannot afford to sustain both together, then it stands to reason that its common distributions could see sizeable reductions.

Throughout 2017-2019, Höegh's cash flow performance always produced enough free cash flow to cover its distribution payments, averaging an adequate 116.61%. Although this was trending in a deteriorating direction primarily due to them issuing a total of $168m of new equity, being mostly preferred units. Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has been shaking the foundations of many companies, in theory, its long-term contracts should continue providing them stability until at least 2025, as per slide nine of its first quarter of 2020 results presentation.

When looking ahead it appears that Höegh's distribution coverage will remain only slightly above 100%, which is around the bottom end of the range that can be considered adequate and thus its thin margin of safety will likely persist. During the first quarter of 2020, its total distribution payments totaled $19m and after annualizing, this will require free cash flow of $76m to remain cash flow neutral. Considering Höegh's free cash flow for 2018 and 2019 was $89m and $79m respectively, this should be possible providing its long-term contracts continue shielding them from this severe and unpredictable economic downturn. Whilst this is possible, it nonetheless still highlights its thin margin of safety and the associated risks to its distributions if something unexpected were to transpire.

Image Source: Author.

The majority of Höegh's equity was issued during 2017 and thus its capital structure has remained broadly unchanged since the end of 2017. Due to this and Höegh's distribution coverage offering no margin of safety, its leverage will be of especially high importance.

Image Source: Author.

They entered this downturn with high leverage, as primarily evidenced by Höegh's net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.85 and interest coverage of 3.34 at the end of 2019, which further elevates the risks to its distributions. The maximum level for the company's net debt-to-EBITDA to consider its leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, which it was clearly sitting above. During the first quarter of 2020, its net debt-to-EBITDA expanded rapidly to 5.72, which is concerning since it now sits noticeably into very high levels, as defined by any result above 5.00.

This sudden spike in Höegh's leverage is due to a relatively large loss from its equity earnings in joint ventures and thus its leverage seems likely to revert to a lower level as the remainder of 2020 progresses. If nothing else, this highlights how quickly an impact to the company's earnings can push its leverage to very high levels that could easily spell problems not only for its distributions, but even its ability to remain a going concern.

Image Source: Author.

Even though the company's leverage is concerning, thankfully, Höegh's liquidity is adequate and thus does not pose any further risks but it alone cannot mitigate the other risks that are still present. Whilst HMLP's current ratio of 0.83 is not particularly high, this was materially assisted by its relatively large cash balance and thus cash ratio of 0.45.

When these factors are combined with Höegh's prospects to produce free cash flow after distribution payments, it means that they are not reliant on its credit facilities to provide liquidity. Although once again, if anything impacts Höegh's earnings then its free cash flow after distribution payments will quickly disappear and thus make them reliant on its credit facilities, unless they subsequently reduce its distributions to stem the cash outflow. If required Höegh's credit facilities have an undrawn balance totaling $95m, however, it would be dangerous to draw upon this to pay distributions.

They need to stay in good standing with debt markets considering they face a wave of approaching debt maturities that will clearly require refinancing since they have no realistic scope for repayment, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Höegh LNG Partners’ 2019 10-K.

Conclusion

If investors were to take only one lesson away from this Covid-19 pandemic, it should be that unexpected events can transpire and thus they should always value a margin of safety with their investments. Whilst they seem relatively insulated and stable at the moment, if anything goes wrong, this could quickly spiral into a full crisis due to its current high leverage. Admittedly, Höegh's very high distribution yield is likely to entice those investors with high-risk tolerances, however, generally speaking, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for everyone else.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Höegh LNG Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K (previously linked) and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.