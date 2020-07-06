I recall an interview that Warren Buffett did a while back, in which he remarked on the merits of investing in "asset-light" industries versus capital-intensive ones. As the label suggests, asset-light industries are those that do not require a lot of capital spending on things such as heavy equipment, manufacturing, and infrastructure. As a result, companies in asset-light industries, by nature, have more predicable cash flows and are more efficient at returning profits to shareholders.

By contrast, capital-intensive companies are comparatively less efficient and predictable, as their capital investments are generally long-dated and may not necessarily match the cyclical nature of their businesses. This contrast has come to bear in the current recession, in which capital-intensive companies such as Boeing (BA) have run into trouble with a steep drop in customer demand, while having to manage complex manufacturing and supplier relationships at the same time.

The company that I’m focused on today, Robert Half International (RHI), is one such asset-light entity which avoids many of the complexities that many capital-intensive companies are right now facing. In this article, I intend to evaluate the company from operational and fundamental perspectives and make a recommendation. So, let’s get started!

(Source: Fortune)

A Growing, Asset-Light Company

Robert Half International is a global staffing agency that provides talent in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Administrative, IT, Marketing, and Legal. It is the largest player in its industry and has operations in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Despite its global presence, the company still gets the majority (78%) of its revenues from the United States. Of the remaining 22% in international revenues, 14% of it comes from Europe and 4% from Canada.

Over the past decade, RHI has transformed its revenue mix beyond primarily Finance & Accounting and into more project management services through its Protiviti arm. As seen below, newer services have driven strong revenue growth and now take the majority share of the company’s revenues.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

One of the catalysts for Robert Half International is the long-term trend in growth of temp jobs over permanent employment. According to a study conducted by TrueBlue and EMSI, temp services employment is expected to grow to more than 3.2 million jobs by 2025, representing an increase of nearly 254,000 jobs and an 8.5% growth from present levels. This compares favorably to an expected 6% growth in all U.S. jobs during the same time period.

Digging into the financials, revenue has grown at a strong clip, at between 5% and 10% per year over the past two years. Much of this growth has been driven by the company’s project management arm, Protiviti, which has posted eight consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY revenue gains. Operating margin has held steady at around 10% over the recent years, which speaks to the predictability of the cash flows and the flexibility of the cost structure. The firm managed to grow revenues in the latest quarter even though it began to feel the effects of COVID-19 towards the end of March.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

In the short to medium term, I see COVID-19 as presenting a key risk to the company’s revenues and cash flows, as many of its small- and medium-sized clients face an outsized share of challenges during this recession. However, I see the impact to profitability as being somewhat mitigated by the largely variable cost structure. In addition, the CEO, during the last investor call, noted a 100% reduction in base pay for himself until the end of the year and substantial pay cuts taken by the executive staff.

On the bright side, the company's Protiviti business has successfully transitioned to a remote-work model, thereby enabling it to bring in subject matter experts to the table, without the need for a physical presence. I see this as being a long-term plus, as investments and expertise gained in a remote-work model today will benefit the firm in the long run, even after the pandemic eases. I envision the key benefits of enhanced remote work being increased productivity due to less travel time, and cost savings from reductions in travel-related costs.

Looking to the balance sheet, RHI is well-positioned to weather this crisis with $250 million in cash, which compares favorably to just $0.2 million in long-term debt. The solid balance sheet enables more cash to be returned to shareholders. As seen below, the company has been reducing its share count at a 3-4% rate in recent years.

(Source: Created by author)

In addition, the dividend growth rate has been attractive, averaging 13% annual growth in the past two years. I see plenty of room for continued increases, as the dividend payout-to-earnings ratio stands at just 34%.

(Source: Created by author)

Investor Takeaway

Robert Half International is a top player in the employment staffing industry with a very strong balance sheet. It has strong growth tailwinds through its project management arm, and has long-term growth prospects with increases in temp jobs expected to outpace those in permanent jobs.

While COVID-19 will present near-term challenges, I see the company as being able to weather through it with its strong liquidity, cost reductions, and adaptation to a remote-work model.

I have a Hold rating on the shares, as I believe the company is fairly valued at the current share price of $51.72 and P/E ratio of 15.9. I would recommend buying shares on a pullback to the $48 range, which I believe provides a better entry point for this well-managed business.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.