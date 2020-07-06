5 Things To Know If You Want To Beat The Market

Nevertheless, other segments and asset classes have and should continue to do well going forward.

We are allocating 25-30% of our fund's capital to this segment, as we believe GSMs will continue to outperform.

Gold, silver, miners/GSMs outperformed nicely in Q2, and should continue to do extremely well going forward.

It has been another extremely strong quarter for AIG's Fund, as our diversified portfolio returned 29.46% in Q2 2020. This is while maintaining a healthy cash position of around 20-25% throughout most of the quarter.

If we take a closer look, our gold, sliver, and mining/GSM segment which accounted for roughly 25% of our portfolio's weight, returned 50.42% in Q2.

Our non-GSM stock segment's weight fluctuated throughout the quarter from about 10-20%, and returned 38.57% (with dividends). Our cryptocurrency basket ballooned to roughly 30% of portfolio holdings by the end of Q2 and returned 47.21% in the quarter.

Q2 portfolio results:

YTD, AIG's Portfolio is up by roughly 39%, and has returned 88% over the last 18-months. In comparison, the S&P 500 is up by about 25% since the start of 2019, and is actually down by around 3.4% YTD.

Beating the Market

There are various ways to beat the market, but a very important and simple step one is to identify sectors that are likely to outperform the market going forward.

For instance, in 2018 we saw that QT and "higher rates" looked unsustainable, thus the Fed was likely to flip on its monetary stance. Once the late-2018 market melt-down occurred, the Fed swiftly became very accommodating towards markets.

We felt there was a very high probability that the Fed would continue to bring rates down to zero and would ultimately introduce QE. This is why we have been building a significant position in GSMs since the start of 2019.

Then the Novel-coronavirus appeared, and now trillions of dollars of QE are being injected into the financial system. This is extremely bullish for gold and GSMs in general. Therefore, a 25-30% GSM portfolio allocation makes sense to us going forward from here.

Q2 GSM Segment Results Step Two: Picking out the Best

Picking the "best" stocks in each sector, or the ones likeliest to outperform going forward. There are a lot of companies, and a lot of stocks, but they are not all created equal. Thus, through thorough fundamental, technical, and psychological analyses, we attempt to find the "best" stocks in the sectors likeliest to do best.

Step Three: Rotation

There is always a bull market somewhere. Sector rotation is a normal phenomenon. However, in the recent/current economic environment, it is important to rotate capital more often than in a "typical" market.

We would normally rebalance our portfolio quarterly. However, we do a lot more rotating intra-quarterly now that there is so much volatility in markets.

When the stock market bottomed on December 26th in 2018, we put out our watch/buy list.

Back then we were very bullish on technology, financials, some energy/oil services, industrials, etc. At the start of 2019 technology made up over 10% of our portfolio holdings. In fact, our stock and ETF holdings made up more than 50% of our holdings at the end of Q1 2019, and only 5% or so were GSMs.

Now the portfolio dynamic is much different. Sometimes we see discounts in energy as was the case when oil prices plummeted in March. More recently, we saw an opportunity in banking/financials. We also recognized that healthcare/pharma names were very undervalued and attractive on a few occasions.

These are just several examples, but sector rotation occurs all the time. The sooner we recognize where the money is flowing to next, the higher the portfolio returns.

Step Four: Not a Market to Sit Still on Your Hands in

This goes back to rotation a bit, but this is not a passive investing, buy and hold kind of market in my view. There is still a lot of volatility in markets, the COVID-19 crisis is likely to stick around for quite some time.

Thus the market will probably remain volatile going forward. This should provide opportunities to sell some names after steep run-ups, and should also enable market participants to pick up shares at attractive levels on pullbacks and corrections.

Step Five: Hedging is Important

There are various hedging strategies (some much riskier than others), but in order for some of them to be effective, they must be timed correctly. For example, when we saw that the market was going to "correct" due to COVID-19, we put out an article on February 24th warning of an impending correction of up to 20%.

In this article we specifically mentioned the various hedging strategies we were implementing. Now, as the situation progressed, it became evident that the decline would be much greater greater than 20%. However, our reduction in positions, the diversified nature of our portfolio, coupled with various hedging strategies, enabled us to produce about a 2% profit while the S&P 500 (SP500) dropped by 23% in Q1 2020.

Q2: Some Top Performers

Some of our top performing stocks/ETFs in the quarter included Tesla (TSLA), which we sold after a 70% surge in 4 weeks. Baidu (BIDU) gained 25% in the quarter, Supernus (SUPN) was up by around 37%, energy/oil services names like Schlumberger (SLB) we sold after a 37% move, National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) we sold after a 40% up move. These are just several examples, but many names in our non-GSM segment were up significantly, 20-30% or more in the quarter.

However, our real winners were in the GSM sector. We locked in a gain of 86% in Alamos Gold (AGI), our Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) surged by 74%, Fortuna Silver (FSM) brought in more than a 100% gain, and Pan American Silver (PAAS) produced a gain close to 100% in the quarter as well. Many digital asset names were also up by 50-100% this quarter.

Some top losers

Considering that the the S&P 500 closed out the quarter with roughly a 25% gain, there were not many losers in our portfolio. Actually, nothing declined by more than 10% aside from two recently acquired digital asset positions.

The Bottom Line

Our Fund had a very strong Q2, finishing the quarter with roughly a 30% gain. Due to modern portfolio diversification, position sizing, and hedging, we are beating the market by quite a bit. AIG Fund's YTD return of 39% illustrates that we are in a new normal. A "unconventional", more active investment strategy can produce substantial results. For instance, our portfolio is up by roughly 88% since the start of 2019, while the SPX is up by only 25% in that same time frame.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.