Retirement Strategy: The Pandemic Is Still Here, And So Is Dividend Growth Investing. Let's Update 'PRIP'

The pandemic continues to cause serious health risks, and might impact the stock markets in the short to intermediate term.

The Pandemic Is Still Calling The Shots, Folks

Obviously the pandemic is still taking center stage within the investment community, as well as just about every other aspect of life. Here in the USA, the number of infected folks is rising, which could be attributed to more testing, or simply more folks getting sick. I do not believe I need to link any other article to have a consensus here, so lets just stick with my perspective here for awhile.

I see several reasons for the rise of COVID-19 cases:

Reopening of the economy and businesses.

Increased testing.

People taking more risks by social gathering - whether it is rallies, demonstrations, or just plain partying.

A confusing reluctance to wearing a mask while in public spaces with or without the six-feet mandate of social distancing. This one really irks me and I just don't get it. Is it a "macho" thing, or a political thing, or does it really matter? I say get over it and wear a mask until we have a vaccine. Seems simple to me.

While The Pandemic Rages On, The Markets Can Be Negatively Affected

I am not trying to be a naysayer here, but let's face facts. If businesses close up again or lose money, public companies will begin to lose revenues and profits, which probably will affect stock prices. There are still tends of millions of unemployed who have not gone back to work yet, and consumer spending has been sporadic at best.

Perhaps the Fed, acting as the huge backstop, can keep holding up our economy and markets.

After all, with the liquidity of cheap money being poured into the markets, and the low interest rate policy that is likely to last years to enable companies to keep borrowing "free money," maybe the ultimate day of reckoning can be put off for another decade! In any case, the stock markets continue to defy the realities of the economy and dividend growth investors could continue to grow their income streams for a more secure financial future or retirement. Especially if you have a longer time horizon prior to needing the income.

Right now, from what I can see, the markets take a hit and come right back. This means buying the dips in dividend aristocrats and kings can only grow the number of shares held as well as the dividend income stream. For now I would consider adding to the dips, especially in our newly created model portfolio: "PRIP," or the "Pandemic Retirement Income Portfolio." There have not been many changes since the last update of PRIP, but I will suggest that you consider adding some shares of AT&T (T) with its 7%+ yield, Altria (MO) with its near 9% yield, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) with its 8%+ yield.

PRIP consists of the following stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T, Walt Disney (DIS), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), Con Edison (ED), Exxon Mobil, Realty Income (O), and Altria.

Let's take a look at an updated chart:

Please note that I have earmarked DIS for removal from the portfolio since the company has been delaying its reopening, which will obviously impact revenues and profits. I will suggest another dividend aristocrat/king in my next article, but I just wanted your feedback as to whether you feel I am thinking "correctly."

By using the cash from the sale of DIS, you should be able to pick up shares of a better stock right now - perhaps AbbVie (ABBV) which offers a 4.55% yield, is a dividend aristocrat, has wonderful fundamentals and is in an industry that could flourish even during the pandemic. I will cover this stock in depth with my next article, so you might not want to miss it!

The current share price is not within my personal "buy zone," however this is more of a momentum play that you might consider as it still offers a very solid yield.

Words Of Caution

I cannot stress enough that each investor defines their own personal risk tolerance since the times we are in are anything but predictable. By the same token, if you are already retired, or close to it, I personally believe that capital preservation should be the number one priority. If that means you should raise more cash, please consider it. If that means reducing exposure to equities of any kind, please consider it. The stock market will be there for everyone when things calm down, but you need to have available cash when the world is in a state of flux.

My Bottom Line

No, I do not believe we should go on an extended lockdown. We need to have some sort of economy, and we need to re-employ folks who are able to work, and we need people to buy stuff. If we all go back into hiding, not only will we have the pandemic to worry about, but regular working people will continue to struggle financially.

I do believe that the bickering and political nonsense we listen to every day should stop. We should follow the science, not the pundits, and for crying out loud wear a damn mask when you are out and about!

