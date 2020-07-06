Shares may have more than doubled, but there's good reason why AVNW stock could head to $30 per share.

But after rallying more than 160% from its March sell-off lows, is there more upside on the table?

After bouncing back 160% off its COVID-19 sell-off lows, what's next for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock?

Aviat Networks Logo | Source: prnewswire.com

The microwave transmission systems provider has been on a tear since May, when they announced blockbuster quarterly results.

Data by YCharts

Yet, should investors expect continued strong performance in the near term? Despite the epic run as of late, there's plenty of upside still left on the table. Whether that upside comes from markets assigning a higher valuation due to continued improved results. Or, if the company is able to realize its underlying value via a sale.

Granted, there are some risks to consider as well. But, with a low valuation, little debt, and a large war chest of cash, there's likely sufficient margin of safety, even at today's prices. Let's dive in, and see why Aviat Networks has room to run.

Recent Developments And AVNW Stock

First, a hat-tip to Stanphyl Captial's Mark Spiegel. Spiegel has contributed to Seeking Alpha in the past (under the username Logical Thought). You may know him best as a long-time bear on Tesla (TSLA). But the long positions discussed in his investor letters are a great resource for idea generation.

Aviat is a name Spiegel has discussed for quite some time. Based on prior investor letters (published here on SA), Stanphyl has held shares in this company for several years.

The past few years have been so-so for AVNW. Shares traded sideways through 2019, and dipped significantly due to the coronavirus sell-off.

Data by YCharts

But, with catalysts clearly in motion, plenty of runway remains. Even after the recent rally. So, what are the major developments moving the needle for AVNW today?

Namely, 5G and IoT (internet of things) tailwinds. Both are driving demand among the company's private network and telecom service provider customers. Per the company's recent results, sales surged 13.7% YoY in the quarter ending March 31.

Profitability has swung back from a loss, and now the company anticipates FY20 (ending June) adjusted EBITDA of between $11m and $12m, up from $8.8m in the prior fiscal year. Granted, a lot of companies tout continued improvement coming out of a "great quarter."

But, taking a look at management's remarks on the last conference call, there's good reason why this recent success could continue.

As CEO Pete Smith noted:

Despite headwinds in the company's Africa market (more below), the company still believes it's well-positioned to improve results further in FY21, as they continue targeting the North American market for growth.

This includes moving beyond private networks, targeting "tier 2 service providers" and other ISPs (an area the company hasn't aggressively gone after in the past)

Along with this drive for top-line growth, Aviat remains highly focused on bottom-line improvements as well.

Regarding bottom-line improvements, here's what CFO Eric Chang had to say:

$2.5m in upcoming restructuring charges will result in around $3.5m in annual cost savings (not bad for a company with TTM EBITDA ~$10.2m)

With these factors in mind, today's prices could be a solid entry point.

But, pivoting to valuation, what's AVNW worth? Let's run the numbers.

Back-Of-The-Envelope Valuation Implies Sufficient Upside

On a valuation basis, AVNW shares remain fairly cheap. Currently, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.4. Sure, this number is skewed by the large cash position ($39m) relative to market cap ($100.3m).

Similarly-sized peers like Ceragon Networks (CRNT) and Cambium Networks (CMBM) fetch much higher multiples. CRNT has an EBITDA multiple of 17.8. Not only that, shares trade at a much higher EV/Sales ratio (0.61) than Aviat (0.31). CMBM trades for an EBITDA multiple of 11.8, and an EV/Sales ratio of 0.67.

What's the takeaway here? Aviat deserves a much higher EV/Sales and/or EV/EBITDA multiple than it current receives from the market. So, what should AVNW's valuation be? Let's first run one based on EV/Sales.

Based on the aforementioned comps, 0.6x sales seems to be a fair valuation. 0.6x TTM sales of $240.2m gives us around $144.1m for the operating business. Add in the $39.2m in cash, and back out $9m in outstanding debt, and we get $174.3m. In other words, around $32.34 per share.

How about EV/EBITDA? 12x may be reasonable. That's around where CMBM trades, but still well below the rich multiple of Ceragon.

At 12x TTM EBITDA of $10.2m, that's $122.4m. Plus the cash, minus the debt, that's $152.6m, or $28.31 per share.

Yet, with expected EBITDA of $11m-$12m in FY20, this valuation may be conservative. Also, with the expected cost savings in the pipeline, annualized EBITDA could wind up rising above $15m within a few quarters.

Considering both valuation calculations, $30 per share may be a reasonable price for AVNW. The question now is whether shares can move to this level within a reasonable time frame.

The answer? It's possible. With multiple pathways to boot.

Multiple Pathways to Realize Underlying Value With Aviat Stock

What factors could help shares bridge the gap between today's trading price, and the company's underlying value?

Continued Success Bridges The Valuation Gap

Firstly, continued top line and bottom-line improvements bode well for shares. Investors may still be taking a "wait-and-see" approach with Aviat's turnaround. But, after a few more quarters of success, Mr. Market may give this company the valuation it deserves.

In other words, a share price around the $30 per share range, on par with the aforementioned peers.

But, what if markets continue to view this company with a degree of skepticism?

Right now, it's pretty much just value investors salivating over this under-the-radar microcap stock. It may take sufficient top-line growth to win over other investors, making it a challenge for shares to move up only on their own merits.

Strategic Alternatives

"Strategic alternatives" maybe a favorite fall-back among value investors. But, it's not hard to see Aviat as a potential bolt-on for a larger telecom equipment company. Not only that, the company's large shareholders and management appear open for a sale.

Another hat tip to Mark Spiegel's commentary. Activist Warren Lichtenstein's Steel Partners (SPLP) is the largest shareholder in AVNW. Steel Partners also controls the board.

In short, with a large activist shareholder, and a management team making progress with a turnaround, the next logical move is an exit, i.e. a sale of the company.

NOLs Are Another Key Asset, Hiding In Plain Sight

Besides an operating business on the rebound, Aviat has another key asset: a large amount of NOLs. The amount of federal tax loss carryforwards ($329.7m, net of NOLs party to an M&A-related tax sharing agreement) vastly exceeds the underlying value of the operating business.

In other words, they could sell off the operating business, sheltering most of the gains. Then, they could pay out a special dividend, while the entity remains as a NOL shell for future use.

While the NOLs themselves don't make or break the bull case for this stock, they do give Aviat more options when it comes to realizing underlying value.

Risks To Keep In Mind

COVID-19 Impacts Private Network/Telecom Infrastructure Spending

So far, COVID-19 hasn't hurt demand for Aviat's products. But, what's to say we are out of the woods just yet? Corporate America could tighten its belts if economic weakness lingers in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

This could hurt demand from private network operators, and impact the company's current drive to increase their telecom provider sales. However, the rollout of 5G may be more than enough of a tailwind to keep things moving in the right direction.

Customer Concentration

South African telecom giant MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOF) has been a long-time major customer of AVNW. In recent years, sales from this customer have declined (from 18% of FY16 sales, to below 10% of sales today).

Yet, if these sales declines accelerate, it would still have a material impact on Aviat. A sudden drop in sales to MTN would reverse the progress they've made, possibly sending shares back to their lows.

Granted, the company's low debt and cash position may soften the blow if this were to occur. Even so, this potential hiccup would delay the company's in-progress turnaround.

Aviat Networks Remains A Strong Opportunity

There are plenty of potential turnaround stocks in the microcap space. But, this is one of the few names actually pulling off a rebound in its operating business. With shares still trading at a discount to peers, and a board likely positioning the company for sale, there's plenty of upside from today's valuation.

Granted, recent progress could reverse, if COVID-19 starts to impact private network and telecom infrastructure spend. Or, if there's a sudden drop in the already-declining sales to MTN. Yet, upside may still vastly exceed downside with this name. If you are a value investor looking for opportunity in today's frothy market, AVNW stock may be a name to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.