Zogenix's secondary financing, completed prior to FINTEPLA's approval, will serve it well as it undertakes its launch.

Zogenix (ZGNX) caught my eye recently as a potential newly minted biotech high-flyer. As I began looking into it I saw it has an interesting story with an uncertain outcome, one that promises many interesting twists.

This article sets out my analysis of it as an investment vehicle. I am keen to assess its prospects as it makes the challenging transition from a pure research and development company to one that also includes sales and marketing.

First things first, I will examine how it got to where it is.

After an extended review, on June 25, 2020, the FDA approved FINTEPLA to treat Dravet syndrome.

Founded (p. 23) on May 11, 2006, as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc., Zogenix took on its current name later that same year. During its decade plus, Zogenix has assembled a compact pipeline consisting (p. 25) of two molecules, FINTEPLA and MT1621.

February 6, 2019, was a joyous day in Zogenix's history when it first announced filing its NDA for FINTEPLA (ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine liquid solution) in treatment of Dravet syndrome [DS]. Unfortunately, the filing did not go smoothly. In April, the FDA responded to the filing with a so-called "refusal to file" [RTF] letter. Rookie mistakes? Possibly. According to the FDA:

...the NDA, submitted on February 5, 2019, was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. In the letter, the FDA cited two reasons for the RTF decision: first, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA.

In connection with its Q1 2019 corporate earnings, Zogenix issued the following May 2019 update on its FINTEPLA application status, excerpted below:

Progress for sure, not only the type A FDA meeting to move towards FDA approval but also acceptance of its application for review by the EMA. On June 27, 2019, it reported that the FDA agreed:

... to Zogenix's plan to resubmit the NDA for FINTEPLA without the inclusion of the new chronic toxicity studies requested in the RTF letter. With regards to the second issue, the Company conducted and discussed with the FDA a root cause analysis to explain the incorrect clinical dataset submitted in the original NDA, and the FDA is in agreement with the Company's plan for resubmission of the datasets in the NDA.

The delay was unfortunate. Zogenix also announced:

...the FDA has rescinded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome because there are now two approved therapies for the disease and, therefore, the administrative criteria for designation are no longer met.

In September Zogenix resubmitted; finally in November this resubmission was accepted, with a March PDUFA date. Nonetheless, the drama continued, with additional data required and submitted, extending the PDUFA to 5/25/20 when the FDA actually issued its approval.

As for FINTEPLA's EMA status, Zogenix notes in its latest 10-Q (p. 19) that it expects a decision in Q4 2020.

While Zogenix was fiddling with the FDA, the Dravet's world was burning with two approvals for new therapies.

June 25, 2018, was a day of firsts for the FDA as it announced below:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved [GW Pharmaceuticals'] Epidiolex (cannabidiol) [CBD] oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, in patients two years of age and older. This is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. It is also the first FDA approval of a drug for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome. (emphasis added)

Those who dwell in the world of woulda, coulda, shoulda might figure that Epidiolex was going to beat FINTEPLA to market even without its FDA snafus, except Epidiolex had its own issues delaying its actual launch until November 2018. If FINTEPLA's FDA filing had moved seamlessly to acceptance, the two would have been neck and neck. Instead, FINTEPLA's July 2020 launch will trail Epidiolex's launch by more than a year.

In the interim, Epidiolex has managed to generate a significant growth franchise for Epidiolex per GW slide below (keep in mind that Epidiolex sales include both DS and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, an indication which is still in Phase 3 for FINTEPLA (slide 4):

As if one competitor was not challenge enough, in addition to Epidiolex, 2018 also saw FDA approval of DIACOMIT as a combination therapy with clobazam in treatment of seizures associated with DS in patients 2 years of age and older.

DIACOMIT is held by a private company, Biocodex, who bills itself as, "[an] independent multinational pharmaceutical company built on high-standards science and manufacturing, with six decades of proven success." DIACOMIT has apparently been long approved elsewhere and used on a compassionate use basis by some physicians in the US to treat DS patients.

It is awful to consider that the therapy making up half of your development pipeline, and 100% of your approved and late stage pipeline, faces not one but two newly approved FDA therapies. One of these competitors, Epidiolex, is clearly showing substantial and growing sales. The other, DIACOMIT, is in stealth mode but has apparently generated enough interest to generate compassionate use even before its approval.

First is not always best, but FINTEPLA will struggle to show the type of overwhelming superiority that helps a latecomer leapfrog entrenched competition.

It seems that competing with two newly approved FDA therapies that have a > year's head start presents a heavy burden for FINTEPLA to bear into its launch. In beginning my evaluation, I reviewed the treatment of DS on the Epilepsy Foundation's website. It lays out the devastating consequences of DS and provides an overview of approved therapies including the following:

Then, in a section on the outlook for DS, it includes the following glowing assessment on FINTEPLA (sub nom fenfluramine):

I have extracted portions from the Epilepsy Foundation website below for ease of comparison:

"...43% of those treated with Epidiolex had a greater than 50% decrease in seizures compared to 27% of those treated with placebo", "...71% of children treated with stiripentol had a greater than 50% decrease in seizures compared to only 5% treated with placebo" and "...70% of people in the trial on fenfluramine achieving a greater than 50% decrease in seizures, compared to only 7.5% of those treated with placebo"

This article will not attempt to provide a detailed review of the trial results underlying stiripentol compared to FINTEPLA. Suffice it to say that the "very promising" preliminary data for FINTEPLA that is included in the excerpts above shows a significant benefit over Epidiolex, while it seems just in line with stiripentol.

From a label standpoint, FINTEPLA faces a boxed warning headwind. It is only available in compliance with a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy [REMS] requiring specific cardiac monitoring. Neither Epidiolex nor stiripentol includes any such requirement.

Zogenix has liquidity sufficient to launch FINTEPLA and to maintain its operations over the short term; its mid to longer term prospects are uncertain.

As I write in early July 2020, available financial information on Zogenix is a bit stale. Its latest 10-Q from early May shows a nice position of cash, equivalents and marketable securities totaling > $419 million as follows:

Its genteel prosperity derives from a recently completed secondary as described in its 10-Q (p. 23) below:

Until Zogenix starts generating product revenue, its revenue prospects are light. Its stated revenue and expense from its 10-Q (p. 2) for Q1, 2020, show that its income from operations is inconsequential compared to its expenses:

During his review of Q1 2020 financials during Zogenix's Q1 2020 earnings call, CFO Smith ventured no guidance. He did, however, offer the following sanguine outlook for its upcoming near-term financial performance:

With a strong balance sheet we are confident and have sufficient resources for FINTEPLA Dravet syndrome in U.S. and Europe and enabling continued advancement of development of our key program FINTEPLA for LGS and MT1621 for TK2 deficiency.

Its current catalysts are limited. As shown by its investor slide, Zogenix's FINTEPLA launch in the US and, hopefully, an EMA approval later this year, are key to its near-term prospects:

Perhaps recognizing that launches take time and money, sometimes considerably more than expected, Zogenix filed for a $200 million mixed shelf offering on 6/12/20. Zogenix has run an expensive operation having registered an accumulated deficit (p. 23) of $1.1 billion as of 3/31/20. It boasts a large and well paid cadre of senior executives, per its Summary Compensation Table excerpted below:

Conclusion

I am expecting the trajectory of FINTEPLA's launch to be highly dependent on execution. If its executives' performance aligns with their pay scales, it has a chance to hit a home run. From my brief encounter in evaluating this company to this date, I am unimpressed.

It has some significant assets; however, they are few in number and unproven. Its FINTEPLA faces serious competition in the United States. If approved in Europe it will face stiripentol on its home turf.

When it comes down to a decision on whether or not to invest in Zogenix, I am standing back. I accept the risk that I am missing out on introduction of a hot new therapy. I consider it a far lesser risk than the execution risk inherent in effectively launching FINTEPLA into a crowded field.

I have no interest in shorting Zogenix nor buying puts in the name. I expect its fate to play out at a measured pace as it reports on its launch over its upcoming quarters. In reaching this decision I am cognizant that FINTEPLA's launch will be taking place during the current pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.