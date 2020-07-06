Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - July 5, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. was the best performer during the shortened trading week. The stock has moved ahead in recent weeks following speculation in the media that the deal may be in trouble. We reiterate our previous analysis by querying why it took so long for the LVMH board to convene a meeting during the height of the pandemic to discuss the pending takeover. By the time the meeting took place, LVMH's own stock had returned to (almost) pre Covid-19 levels thus suggesting investors are bullish about the company's prospects in the long run. With the wider market also rallying hard to regain lost ground, it would seem difficult for LVMH to argue a Material Adverse Effect has occurred even if they wished to do so.

Data by YCharts

One potential issue could be the intervention of the European Commission. As things stand, a decision on the deal is not likely to come until August/September. As options trading has proved a fertile ground for those wishing to maximize profit opportunities in merger arbitrage, we strongly suggest traders stay vigilant and watch the actions of the European Commission closely. At the close on Thursday, the stock had risen $2.65, or 2.22% to $122.22 against a $135 offer price from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). The deal is now offering a simple spread return of 10.46%. We will continue to maintain our position for the foreseeable future.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

BREW also moved forward this week as the market digested news about the growing "off-premises" sales of alcoholic beverages. However, the majority of the week's move came on Thursday when the stock moved up by 1.5%. No immediate explanation has been offered for this move. We suspect therefore this may be a combination of the increase in the broader market and the possibility that some progress has been made in sale of the Kona Hawaii business as required by the DoJ. The stock moved up $0.30 or 1.96% to $15.63 against a $16.50 offer from BUD. The leaves the simple spread at 5.57%.

The expected completion date is unchanged from the previous guidance of "the transaction is expected to close in 2020". It is it possible the disposal could go through sooner rather than later with the deal closing in the next few months and producing an attractive annualized return. In keeping with our previous analysis we have initiated a position in this stock.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market rallied consistently throughout the holiday shortened week. Traders welcomed the jobs data and do not appear concerned about the potential for revisions or inaccuracies the Covid-19 pandemic creates when collecting data. The pressure on the economic outlook was put aside as traders focused on the reopening of the domestic economy despite a significant rise in new cases. However, the reversal of the opening rally on Thursday did cause a minority to question whether the current rally was sustainable. By the close on Thursday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 4.05% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a more subdued climbed through the week. The positive performance was helped by the rise in by TD Ameritrade (AMTD) although the broad based short instruments used to hedge the deal spread risk appear to have tracked the broader market and eroded returns. The (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.35%and continues it positive run.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.37% SPY 4.05% Index Dispersion 1.14% VIX (20.30)% Winners 10 MNA 0.35% Losers 5 ARB.TO 2.66% Week Ending Thursday, July 2, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads performed well last week. Traders cheered the closing of three deals which were previous members of the index. The winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 10 to 5 with 1 non-mover. There were 4 cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.37% whilst the dispersion of returns was 1.14%. The figure is significantly below the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. It is the lowest recorded figure since the pandemic took hold in March. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the gains made in TIF as traders weighed up the validity of the recent rumors regarding LVMH's attitude to the deal. Gains were also made in BREW, EE and WMGI.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 29.18%. This is higher than last week's figure of 26.75% and is due to the advances mentioned above and the closing of deals whose spreads had already narrowed significantly. As we move into the third quarter, we expect various announcements regarding the updating of deal closing timelines and will update our numbers accordingly. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has just 15 deal constituents. This is the lowest number of index constituents for almost a year. Traders are cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce. In the meantime, our quarterly review of merger arbitrage performance will be released shortly.

