Unsecured noteholders get some stock in the new company, which could have a greater value than the current note prices.

Shareholders get no recovery, and shares will be cancelled on the plan effective date, which is expected to be in February 2021.

Investors were not surprised that Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCPK:CHKAQ) finally filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on June 28, but surprisingly there might be way to actually make a profit off this bankruptcy case. Even if investors are only somewhat bullish on future energy prices, the unsecured notes, including the convertible notes, are an interesting speculative investment at current prices. Chesapeake's stock, however, is grossly over-priced because of irrational speculative trading. The stock is worthless and will be cancelled on the plan effective date.

Shareholder Recovery Under RSA - None

According to the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA), which can be found in CFO Domenic Dell'Osso's declaration (docket 37) (Note: If there is an RSA at the time of the Ch.11 filing, it usually can be found in the CEO/CFO declaration), current CHK shareholders will receive no recovery. "On the Plan Effective Date, each holder of an Existing Equity Interest in Chesapeake shall have such Interest cancelled, released, and extinguished without any distribution." Shares, however, should continue to trade until the plan effective date.

As I covered in a SA article, there was a lot of irrational trading in bankrupt and near-bankrupt securities a few weeks ago that was due in part to short squeezes. "Robinhood" speculators could trade CHK prior to the bankruptcy filing, but they can't trade CHKAQ on the Robinhood platform. Because of the risk of future short squeezes, I would recommend against investors doing the classic capital structure trade of buying debt and shorting equity. There is the very high cost to borrow issue and also a high risk that borrowed shares will not continue to be available over an extended period of time.

The current CHKAQ stock trading price is at $0.02-$0.03 based on a pre-reverse 1-200 stock split adjustment. I have closed out most of my CHKAQ short positions and plan to close the rest in the near future. There is the risk of getting caught in another short squeeze and the cost to carry is too high compared to potential profits.

Debt Recoveries Under the RSA

FLLO Term Loan Holders $1.500 billion (plus unpaid interest). Recovery: 76% of new stock (subject to dilution), warrants, and right to participate in equity rights offer.

Second Lien 11.5% '25 Noteholders $2.33 billion (plus unpaid interest). Recovery 12% of new stock (subject to dilution), warrants, and right to participate in equity rights offer.

Unsecured and Convertible Noteholders $3.336 billion (plus unpaid interest). Recovery: 12% of new stock (subject to dilution) and warrants.

Under the Bankruptcy Code, creditors can't receive recoveries estimated to be more than their claims. In addition, most courts do not consider potential profits from rights offer participation as part of claim holder's recovery. Using those factors and assuming no value for the out-of-the-money warrants, the maximum RSA implied value for the new Chesapeake equity to be paid as distribution recoveries for debt claim holders, after factoring all diluting factors, is $1.974 billion ($1.500 billion/.76 = $1.974 billion). This $1.974 billion is not the total equity capitalization - it is just total equity amount that will be used to distribute shares to creditors under the reorganization plan. Using the $1.974 billion equity value, $2.33 billion 2lien noteholder claim and getting 12% of new equity, the maximum new stock value recovery by 2lien noteholders is 10.2%. Using the same methodology, the unsecured and convertible noteholder's new equity recovery is 7.1%.

Going forward, various filings and court testimony by experts from FLLO Term Loan holders will be careful not to create equity valuations greater than $1.974 billion, after dilutions, that will be payable to debt claim holders. According to the RSA: "Plan Equity Value" means the equity value, post new-money, as implied by a plan total enterprise value of $3.25 billion. The plan equity value is NOT $3.25 billion. The total enterprise value is $3.25 billion. You need to factor in cash and total debt to get the "plan equity value". This plan equity value includes $923 million in new equity money from the rights offer ($600 million cash to buy stock at a 35% discount) and $60 million equity for the backstop fee.

Based on debt and cash projections in a recent 8-K filing for the end of 2020 (I expect Chesapeake to exit Ch.11 during first-quarter 2021), along with $600 million in cash proceeds from the rights offer, the estimated net debt on the bankruptcy exit date could be around $1.050 billion. The total exit financing is $2.5 billion, but not all of it will be fully drawn on the exit date.

The $1.217 billion does not, however, include any potential dilution from a management incentive plan. The new equity recovery estimates for FLLO Term Loan holders is 61.7% [(76% of $1.217 billion)/$1.500 billion], for 2lien noteholders is 6.27% [(12% of $1.217 billion)/$2.33 billion], and unsecured noteholders is 4.38% [(12% of $1.217 billion)/$3.336 billion]. The $1.217 billion value is effectively a negotiated number based on $3.25 billion enterprise value, and the $1.974 billion figure is the maximum value based on full recovery, not including warrants, for FLLO Term Loan holders. This may confuse some SA readers, but it gives some indication of potential equity values.

The 2lien noteholders are also allowed to participate in the rights offer. There was no statement in the RSA if the rights offer is open to all 2lien noteholders, but often rights offers in bankruptcy plans are open to only accredited investors and not typical retail investors. 2lien noteholders can participate as a class for 11.23% of the rights offer. The total potential profit on the $600 million rights offer at a 35% price discount is about $323 million. The total profit for 2lien holders is about $36.3 million or about a 1.56% additional "recovery".

It is interesting to see that lower priority classes are getting recoveries despite the fact a higher priority class is not getting a full recovery - a lot of "gifting" to lower claim classes. While some claim holders might object to this arrangement under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code, there already is strong support by 87% of FLLO Term holders and 60% of 2lien holders. I doubt Judge Jones would reject the gifting in the Ch.11 reorganization plan, if the claim classes vote to accept the plan.

Enterprise Value and Equity Value Analysis

Using the plan enterprise value of $3.25 billion and 2021 forecasted EBITDAX of $1.217 billion results in a multiple of 2.67x. The multiple on 2022 estimates is 3.36x (Using 6/10/20 strip pricing). I would be interested in seeing projections based on 10% decrease in strip prices and not just the 10% increase that is contained in its filing. The $3.25 enterprise value is only 52% of the latest PV-10 estimate of $6.29 billion.

Source: 8-K filing

Based on this recent filing, the $3.25 billion is a conservative valuation that was most likely based on a negotiated number by various parties and not one based solely on any specific valuation study. There are risks associated with the projections that include the fact that Chesapeake did not have any hedges on the date it filed for bankruptcy. It closed them all prior to filing and paid down debt.

Who Is Running the Show

Many investors like to see who is "running the show". Franklin Resources (BEN) and the Ad Hoc Group of FLLO Term Loan Lenders are running the show. The FLLO Group owns collectively $1,227,000,774 FLLO Term Loans (81.8%), $337,814,000 2lien notes (14.5%), and $457,282,000 unsecured notes, including convertible notes (13.7%). The FLLO Term Loan was negotiated late last year and is, in my opinion, a typical example of "loan to own". It loaned money expecting that it would own/control Chesapeake eventually.

Source: Docket 118

Pipeline Contracts Termination Fight

Chesapeake is trying to reject unprofitable pipeline contracts (docket 35), which is a requirement under the rights offer backstop agreement. The $18 million Gulf South Pipeline contract issue has already been settled (docket 187). It is also trying to reject Energy Transfer's (ET) Tiger Pipeline $293 million contract. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has started a "turf war" on this issue. It is claiming that Chesapeake needs FERC's approval and not just the bankruptcy court's approval to reject these contracts. This has become an adversarial case of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, et al., v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission 20-03231. This fight with FERC could drag out of this bankruptcy case for a long time. There is actual fight between FERC and Chesapeake, and if FERC wins, then you have the long process for FERC to actually decide upon allowing the rejection.

The right to reject the pipeline contracts is based in part by bankruptcy Judge Chapman's decision in the 2016 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. v. Nordheim Eagle Ford Gathering, LLC case, which allowed Sabine to reject the contact. The Sabine ruling was affirmed by district court Judge Rakoff in 2017 and by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2018 decision.

Milestones

(Days after the June 28 bankruptcy filing)

90 - File reorganization plan and disclosure statement

160 - Court approves the disclosure statement

195 - Court confirms reorganization plan

220 - Effective date of reorganization plan

It appears that its game plan is to exit Ch.11 around the first part of February 2021. For some CHK investors, the exact timing is not really critical, but for traders in the popular Jan 15, 2021, options, timing for the cancellation date (plan's effective date) for the shares is extremely critical. I have very strong doubts the plan will be effective before Jan 15, 2021, especially since there is a real possibility that the timeline for various milestones could be amended.

Conclusion

With many unsecured notes trading around 4, I consider them a speculative buy for investors with at least a somewhat bullish energy price outlook. I have not factored in warrants to be received by any creditor claim class because they are far out of the money and the specific terms have not been filed yet. With 2lien 11.5% notes trading over 12, I would recommend buying the unsecured notes instead, especially for retail investors who may not be able to participate in the rights offer.

Chesapeake shareholders are getting no recovery. I assume some CHKAQ speculators are holding the stock hoping for another short squeeze. I consider this irrational because the stock is worthless and will be cancelled on the plan effective date.

