Merchant refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) was hard-hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown orders that went into effect last March, and its share price fell by more than 50% over the course of Q1 (see figure). The lifting of those same lockdown orders prompted the company's share price to recoup most (if not all) of its losses between April 1 and June 8 as refined fuels demand rebounded strongly. The last three weeks of June saw the earlier rally rapidly fade, though, and Phillips 66's share price remains down by almost 40% in 2020 YTD following the subsequent downturn.

Data by YCharts

Phillips 66's comparatively large scale and geographic diversity compared to the rest of the merchant refining sector has not provided much insulation against the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was not immediately apparent during the pandemic's early stages, though. The company's refining operations are mostly focused west of the Mississippi River. The initial coronavirus outbreak was largely limited to the Northeast U.S. and, while most states in other regions of the U.S. subsequently imposed lockdown orders to prevent the spread of the virus, the market expected its operations to be among the quickest to recover as those orders were lifted. This was evident in the strong performance of Phillip 66's share price relative to those of refiners with greater exposure to the East Coast such as PBF Energy (PBF).

Support for the market original expectation of a fast recovery by Phillips 66 has weakened rapidly in recent weeks as the coronavirus has resumed its spread outside of the Northeast. The daily U.S. new case rate passed its April high in late June, recently exceeding 50,000. While some of this increase can be explained by increased testing, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has increased from 4.4% in mid-June to 7.4% this week. Such an increase to the positivity rate during a time of increased testing can only be explained by a greater prevalence of the virus.

This is not to say that all U.S. states are experiencing similar coronavirus growth rates, however. Many of the states in which Phillip 66's operations are heavily concentrated, such as California, Louisiana, and Texas, were among the first to lift their lockdown orders. Not surprisingly, those same states have been especially impacted by the virus's resurgence: the testing positivity rates in California, Louisiana, and Texas have increased from lows of 4.6%, 3.1%, and 6.1% in June to highs of 6.9%, 7.6%, and 14.6%, respectively, as all three states have started to steadily set new daily case rate records.

The presence of the virus itself is not necessarily a problem for Phillips 66. The average age of people testing positive is much lower than it was in April, with the percentage of Americans testing positive being much higher for those under the age of 50 than above it (see figure). The virus continues to be deadliest in older people, and its mortality rate has declined in recent months as younger people have come to represent a larger share of the infected population than before.

Source: CDC (2020).

What is a problem for Phillips 66, on the other hand, is the startling fact that, even with the lower mortality rate, hospitals in California, Louisiana, and Texas are already in danger of being overwhelmed. This is especially notable given the time of the year: whereas the spring's hospitalization surge coincided with the ongoing influenza season, leading to equipment and staffing shortages, the flu is no longer prevalent in the country. Hospitals in the states in which Phillips 66 has the heaviest presence are rapidly approaching capacity due to the coronavirus alone. That does not bode well for conditions in those states when flu season returns in Q4.

There is a growing body of evidence that the relaxation of lockdown orders in those states will be paused and even reversed in response to the growing hospitalization crisis. California's governor recently ordered bars in some of its highest-population counties to be shut down again. Texas has implemented a similar restriction state-wide while also limiting restaurants to less than 50% of maximum capacity. Beaches are being closed in both states for the 4th of July holiday weekend. Louisiana's governor announced in late June that the state was pausing its own reopening as health officials in the state declared that its warm summer weather was not limiting the virus's growth, contrary to earlier hopes and expectations.

The primary concern for Phillips 66, then, is that reduced economic activity in its major markets will continue to depress demand for refined fuels even as the summer driving season draws to a close. On top of the government-mandated restrictions, even many large energy companies, Phillips 66 excluded, are extending the telecommuting arrangements of their employees in the hardest-hit states; employers in sectors that are not negatively-affected by weak fuel demand can be expected to follow a similar path, further constraining gasoline demand.

Certainly the hoped-for full recovery of U.S. gasoline demand has not occurred. The demand volume has held steady in recent weeks at a level that is 11% lower than the 4-year average for the same period of the year, and it even declined week-on-week in the latest data in a possible sign of the impact that the renewed restrictions in many states are having (see figure). Jet fuel demand has been almost 60% lower on average over the last month compared to the historical level, and even distillate fuel demand is running up to 10% lower compared to its own historical average. At 78%, the PADD 3 average refinery utilization rate is running well behind its normal level of 95% in June and July.

Source: EIA (2020).

The resumption of Phillips 66's share price decline has coincided with analysts' reduced earnings expectations for the company in 2020. A sizeable Q1 earnings beat caused the consensus FY 2020 EBITDA estimate to jump in early May, but it has steadily declined since then from a high of almost $4.4 billion to $3.96 billion at the end of June (see figure). Analysts expect the company to be impacted by the rare combination of rebounding crude prices and reduced refinery utilization rates in the coming quarters (the latter driven by weak refined fuels demand). This is an awkward situation for refiners given that crude prices are being driven higher by a lack of supply rather than by high demand. The pace at which the rig count has dropped has slowed in recent weeks, suggesting that the crude price rally (and its corresponding compression of refining margins) is unlikely to persist. That said, the last few weeks have also shown that recent refined fuels demand expectations for the rest of the 2020 have potentially been over-optimistic.

Data by YCharts

Phillips 66's large geographic footprint and attractive dividend yield of 5.3% will undoubtedly appeal to income-hungry investors at a time of low interest rates. The rally that the company's share price underwent between late March and early June certainly showed that these attributes do not preclude large share price increases as well. Investors should recognize that the latest coronavirus outbreak corresponds closely with the refined fuels markets in which Phillips 66 has the heaviest presence, however, and the company's share price is likely to be strongly influenced by the coronavirus's rapidly-growing presence in those regions as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.