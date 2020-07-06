Top 10 Healthcare Stocks For Dividend Growth And Income

This article provides information on my twenty-five stock watch list and presents my top ten picks for dividend growth and income.

Not all stocks in the sector are equal, with some being more impacted than others by the effects of the virus.

The Healthcare sector has been one area of strength in the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare Sector Strength

The COVID-19 pandemic has been with us for several months now, and the profound impact it is having on the stock market and economy is still a fluid situation.

The industrial, utility, financial, and energy sectors remain deep in correction territory, with all four trading at least 10% lower on the year. However, the healthcare sector has held up quite well, with losses of less than one percent, bettered only by the technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.

Data by YCharts

However, not all healthcare stocks have fared equally during the pandemic. Some companies have benefited from actions taken to counter the virus, while others have been negatively impacted by those same measures.

For example, some of the biotech and life sciences companies have done well as they've seen limited impacts from the virus, while companies offering health products and medical devices have suffered.

Data by YCharts

This has been reflected in earnings estimates as well, with the drug companies generally expecting earnings growth in 2020, while many others are expecting a drop in earnings, some substantially so.

Project Background

I'll get to those earnings numbers in a bit, but first, I'll give a background of my work. I've been publishing top ten lists of various sectors of the market since 2015, when I first wrote about the Utility Sector.

That article was a big hit, and five years later remains my most viewed article on Seeking Alpha. It also led to similar articles covering other market sectors, including healthcare.

It's now been over three years since the last healthcare update, and with the increased focus on the sector during the ongoing health crisis, I felt this would be a good time to revisit the list.

With an average price gain of over 42%, the picks from 2017 have done quite well. They've bettered the 36.5% returns from the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and outpaced the 32.75% returns from the S&P.

2015's picks also performed well, but weren't able to match the market's returns due to weak performance from Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

However, six of the ten picks posted gains of better than 50%, led by Abbott Labs' (NYSE:ABT) 122% gain.

Updated Watch List

There have been several changes to the list since 2017, as it welcomed CVS Health Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Humana Inc., McKesson Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zoetis Inc., while saying farewell to Owens & Minor Inc., Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), ResMed Inc. (RMD), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

These changes bring the number of covered stocks up to twenty-five, and adds a couple more "growthier" names to the mix.

Here is the updated list, along with some general information for the twenty-five picks:

Ticker Company Sub Sector # Years Div. Inc. S&P Credit Rating Market Cap (B$) 52-Week High 52-Week Low % Below 52-Wk High Share Price 7/02/20 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. Biotechnology 8 A- $174.3 $99.99 $62.55 -1.11% $98.88 (ABC) AmerisourceBergen Corp. Health Care Distributors 16 A- $20.4 $103.37 $72.06 -3.17% $100.09 (ABT) Abbott Laboratories Health Care Equipment 7 A- $163.1 $100.00 $61.61 -7.77% $92.23 (AMGN) Amgen Inc. Biotechnology 10 A- $151.9 $261.46 $173.12 -1.23% $258.24 (ANTM) Anthem Inc. Managed Health Care 10 A $67.3 $312.48 $171.03 -14.55% $267.00 (BAX) Baxter International Inc Health Care Equipment 4 A- $44.4 $95.19 $69.10 -8.38% $87.21 (BDX) Becton, Dickinson & Co. Health Care Equipment 48 BBB $71.0 $286.72 $197.75 -14.54% $245.03 (BMY) Bristol-Meyers Squibb Pharmaceuticals 11 A+ $133.8 $68.34 $42.48 -13.46% $59.14 (CAH) Cardinal Health Inc. Health Care Distributors 24 BBB $15.1 $60.69 $39.05 -14.65% $51.80 (CVS) CVS Health Corp. Health Care Services 0 BBB $84.6 $77.03 $52.04 -16.01% $64.70 (DGX) Quest Diagnostics Health Care Services 9 BBB+ $15.5 $125.00 $73.02 -7.17% $116.04 (GILD) Gilead Sciences Inc. Biotechnology 6 A $95.8 $85.97 $60.89 -11.19% $76.35 (HUM) Humana Inc. Managed Health Care 10 BBB+ $51.8 $412.70 $208.25 -5.04% $391.89 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Pharma/Consumer Prod. 58 AAA $371.4 $157.00 $109.16 -10.21% $140.97 (LLY) Eli Lilly And Co. Pharmaceuticals 6 A+ $156.8 $167.43 $101.36 -2.13% $163.87 (MCK) McKesson Corporation Health Care Distributors 12 BBB+ $24.8 $172.18 $112.60 -11.30% $152.73 (MDT) Medtronic plc Health Care Equipment 43 A $125.0 $122.15 $72.13 -23.73% $93.16 (MRK) Merck & Company Pharmaceuticals 9 AA- $198.8 $92.64 $65.25 -14.96% $78.78 (PFE) Pfizer Inc. Pharmaceuticals 10 AA- $191.7 $44.56 $27.88 -22.55% $34.51 (STE) Steris PLC Health Care Equipment 15 n/a $13.1 $168.98 $105.69 -8.86% $154.01 (SYK) Stryker Corp. Health Care Equipment 27 A- $69.0 $226.30 $124.54 -18.72% $183.94 (TMO) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Life Sciences Services 3 BBB+ $144.5 $369.82 $250.21 -1.06% $365.89 (UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc. Managed Health Care 10 A+ $282.9 $315.84 $187.72 -5.57% $298.26 (XRAY) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Health Care Supplies 8 BBB $9.7 $60.87 $31.58 -27.42% $44.18 (ZTS) Zoetis Inc. Pharmaceuticals 8 BBB $65.4 $146.26 $90.14 -5.88% $137.66

Biotech and life sciences stocks have shown the most strength, as AbbVie, Amgen, Eli Lilly, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are all trading within a few percentage points of 52-week highs.

The biggest laggards are generally healthcare equipment and supplies, with Dentsply Sirona and Medtronic trading 27% and 24% below 52-week highs. Pfizer has also been laggard, with shares trading 23% below its highs.

Historical & Current Numbers

Next, we will look at the historical dividend growth rates for the companies, expected 2020 earnings, and the corresponding P/E and payout ratios for each company based on those estimates.

The data in the following tables were collected from various sources, including the U.S. Dividend Champions List, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, F.A.S.T. Graphs, and investor relations web pages from the selected companies.

For the earnings estimates and "Fair Value" P/E columns, I put each of the companies through F.A.S.T. Graphs and also went to the analyst estimates page on Yahoo Finance. The 2020 EPS estimate came from a blend of the numbers from those two sources.

The "Fair Value" number was determined by looking at various time frames on F.A.S.T. Graphs to determine the typical valuations that each company trades at. A comparison was then made between the expected P/E based on 2020 analyst estimates and the "Fair Value" P/E to get a feel for the relative valuation for the different companies at current prices.

The cyan-colored cells in the 2020 estimates column are companies with the biggest question marks on 2020 earnings, as they are all expected to see a large decline in EPS this year. For those companies, I used a mix of FAST Graph and Yahoo estimates, and averaged those along with the actual 2019 numbers for a hybrid estimate.

This gives them some credit for the earnings power they had pre-pandemic, but also takes into account their current business situation.

There's a wide variety of investment options in the sector, with yields ranging from 0.24% from Thermo Fisher to 4.77% from AbbVie. PE ratios range from 9.1 from CVS Health to 39.3 from Zoetis, and dividend growth streaks from zero years from CVS Health to 58 years from Johnson & Johnson.

There are some impressive dividend growth histories from members. Stryker and UnitedHealth have grown dividends at a double-digit rate over all included time frames, and nine of the twenty-five companies have produced double-digit dividend CAGR over the last decade.

Income Growth & Total Return Projections

The above numbers are from the past, but don't help us know where things are headed from here. So now, we'll take a crack at projecting the future income and capital gains potential for the list.

To do this, I have scoured investor presentations and conference call transcripts from each company to search for guidance about targeted dividend payout ratios. If guidance from management wasn't provided, I looked at the historical payout ratios on F.A.S.T. Graphs to see if there are any long-term trends for the company.

I then collected the 5YR analyst estimate EPS growth numbers from Yahoo Finance and F.A.S.T. Graphs. From this data, I determined my projected dividend growth rates for each company, which were used to forecast the 5YR Yield On Cost ("YOC") with dividends being withdrawn as well as 5YR YOC with dividends being reinvested.

Additionally, on the far right, I've shown my projected 5YR total and annualized returns based on the expected reinvestment of dividends, projected earnings growth and targeted valuation levels from the "Fair Value" P/E number.

This is where the elements come into focus, and we get some useful numbers to make the selections for the top ten list.

There are plenty of good opportunities for both income and total returns, as eight of the twenty-five stocks are projected to provide YOC greater than 4% within five years, and eleven are expected to provide double-digit annual total returns.

The top income stock by far is AbbVie, which has the highest current yield of nearly 4.8% and is expected to grow at a double-digit rate going forward.

The highest return projection belongs to Bristol-Myers Squibb, as it currently trades at a single-digit PE despite the fact that earnings are expected to grow at a double-digit rate.

The Top Ten Picks

Now that we have all the numbers in front of us, I'll select the top ten for this update's list.

The picks are made simply based on the numbers, with the first five being the stocks with the highest projected yield on cost numbers, and the second five with the highest remaining total return projections.

Here's the final cut:

Keep in mind that these numbers are based on prices and corresponding dividend yields and growth projections as of July 2. As prices, earnings estimates, dividend declarations and other factors change, so will the future projections and corresponding rankings.

Here is some additional information and my thoughts on each of the selections:

This is the third top ten list I've made for the health care sector, and AbbVie Inc. has been the top pick for each of those lists. AbbVie's combination of high yield and double-digit growth makes it a very attractive candidate for investors.

The company has aggressively raised dividends since its split from Abbott Labs back in 2013, and has grown earnings at a double-digit rate for each of the last five years.

There's some concern about AbbVie's reliance on its headline drug Humira for profits, but the company completed its acquisition of Allergan in May, which helps in diversifying its product line.

Shares remain quite cheap at a 9.6 PE, and with a 4.8% yield and double-digit growth expected going forward, the stock is quite attractive for both income and total return investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is the second pick, as it too trades at a low valuation despite expectations for double-digit earnings growth. The pharmaceutical company has an 11-year streak of dividend growth that ramped up from what was a typically a 2-3% growth rate to 9.8% with its most recent increase.

I'm hopeful this is a new trend, as strong earnings growth has dropped the payout ratio to below 30%, which is the lowest it's been in the last twenty years.

Bristol-Myers also completed a recent acquisition by closing on its $74B deal to acquire Celgene in November. This acquisition should help fuel growth for the company, with analysts currently forecasting 32% EPS growth in 2020 and 19% growth in 2021.

Shares are now trading at a PE of just 9.6, which is a 44% discount to my 17 PE fair value target. At that valuation, even if growth estimates are cut in half, there stands a good chance for double-digit total returns.

Pfizer Inc. is my #3 pick, after being ranked #2 for both prior articles. Like AbbVie, it owns an attractive yield of 4.4%. Unfortunately, it doesn't have AbbVie's growth to go along with it, as analysts are expecting just 2.5% annualized growth over the long term.

Even more concerning is that earnings are expected to fall by 6% in 2020, and then another 5% in 2021. This is causing the payout ratio to expand beyond typical levels, as it now sits around 55% compared with its typical 50% in recent years.

That said, Pfizer is a quality company with an AA- credit rating and ten-year track record of increasing dividends. It's also shown promising initial results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine that may help it grow earnings. At an 12.5 PE and 4.4% yield, you are getting paid well to wait for the return to growth.

Merck & Company is the #4 pick, driven by its combination of a 3%+ yield and high-single-digit growth expectations. The pharmaceutical company has a nine-year streak of dividend growth, and has grown the dividend at a 4.6% annual rate over the last five years.

It's been a steady performer in recent years, growing earnings at a 5% or better rate since 2016. Growth is expected to tick up to double digits in 2021 and 2022, but analysts are expecting a slower ~7% rate over the long-run.

The current ~46% payout ratio sits below management's guidance of 47-50%, so I'd expect dividend growth to slightly outpace earnings growth in the coming years. The combo of a 3.1% yield, attractive valuation, and 6-7% growth gives a good chance at double-digit returns for investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. comes in at #5, after ranking 4th and 5th with the last two updates. Hopefully, the third time on the list is a charm, as it's been a laggard both previous times it was selected.

The company does have some momentum following the approval of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19. However, it remains to be seen if that drug will actually make much in profit for Gilead, and if it does, will it be enough to offset the continued decline in sales for the Hepatitis C franchise.

At a 3.5% yield and 12.2 PE, Gilead is priced at an attractive level. However, unless growth picks up, the price probably won't move much higher. The company has good cash flows and a strong credit rating, though, and I believe will be worth the wait for patient investors.

Moving to the total return portion of the list brings us to Anthem, Inc., which is a health benefits manager headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company has a ten-year streak of dividend growth, and has raised the dividend at a 12.4% annual rate.

I don't see Anthem discussed very often by people talking about the healthcare sector, but it definitely should be. We are talking about a company with 16.37% annualized growth over the last twenty years, and one with just a single year of negative EPS growth during that time, when earnings declined by 1% during the '08/'09 recession.

This trend of strong performance is expected to continue, as analysts are projecting mid-teens EPS growth going forward.

With a yield of just 1.4%, the stock isn't much of an income producer, but its combination of high growth and attractive valuation gives an expected annual total return of 21.8% over the next five years.

CVS Health Corp. makes its debut in the healthcare sector after previously being considered a consumer staples company. This was the result of its transformation from a drugstore company, to pharmacy benefits manager, to now full-blown health care benefits manager following the acquisition of Aetna in late 2018.

CVS may seem an odd pick considering its dividend hasn't been raised since 2017, but I believe that patience is warranted with the company. The company hasn't had negative earnings growth since 2001, and while earnings were flat in 2019 and are expected to be flat again in 2020, analysts are expecting long-term growth of around 6% going forward.

Shares are quite cheap at a 9.1 PE, and the yield of 3.1% is higher than typical for the company. CVS continues to pay down debt following the Aetna merger, and likely won't raise the dividend until the targeted leverage ratio of 3.3X is reached. But by then the payout ratio should be in the mid-20s, which will provide a low base to begin raising dividends from once again.

The third pick from the total return group is McKesson Corp., which is a healthcare distribution company headquartered in Irving, TX. The company has a twelve-year streak of dividend growth and has raised payouts at a 12.7% annualized rate over the last decade.

McKesson has traded at depressed levels for the last few years after growth slowed beginning in 2016. Its valuation was essentially cut in half, as its typical PE dropped from the low 20s to the low double digits.

The pandemic is leading to expectations for a small decline of earnings in 2020, but they are then expected to return to double-digit growth in the years following. If McKesson is able to execute and produce that sort of growth, it should be able to command a higher multiple once again, which would lead to some excellent returns for investors.

The fourth total return pick is Cardinal Health Inc., which is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. The company has a twenty-four year streak of dividend growth, and has raised the dividend at a 14.3% rate over the last decade. However, the dividend growth has slowed in recent years, with a most recent increase of just 1%.

Growth has plateaued as well, with earnings roughly flat since 2016. This has caused the payout ratio to creep higher, and it now stands at around 37%, a bit higher than its historical ~30% level.

The slowed growth has caused shares to sell off, and Cardinal now trades at a sub-10 PE, which is similar to valuations seen during the '08/'09 recession.

Earnings growth is expected to return in 2021 and beyond, but it will likely be another year or two after that before dividend growth picks up again. In the meantime, investors are being paid a 3.75% yield to wait for that future growth.

It's difficult to say whether Cardinal is a value or a value trap after five years of going nowhere, but I do think patience will eventually be rewarded for those holding it.

The final pick for total returns is UnitedHealth Group Inc., which is a managed health care company located in Minneapolis, MN. The company has a ten-year streak of dividend growth, and has raised the dividend by at least 15% in each of those years

It too has been a consistently strong grower of earnings, putting up 18% annual growth over the last twenty years, and over the last five as well.

Analysts expect that to slow to around 12.5% going forward, but that is still a healthy rate for a company trading at just over an 18 PE. Between the double-digit earnings growth and 1.7% yield, this is another excellent company to hold for the long term.

The Health Care ETF Alternative

For those not wanting to take the time or effort to invest in individual stocks, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF is a nice alternative.

It's top ten holdings are all part of my watch list, and as noted above, its performance over the years has been comparable to my top ten picks.

The one downfall is that the ETF yields just 1.58% compared with an average yield of 2.99% from my top ten list. However, for those not concerned with income, I believe the fund is a nice alternative.

Summary & Conclusion

With seven companies yielding over 3% and eleven companies being projected for double-digit annual future returns, the healthcare sector is presenting some attractive opportunities for both income and total return investors alike.

However, the sector is not without risk, as UnitedHealth, Anthem, and other managed healthcare companies may be impacted depending on who wins the presidential, house, and senate elections this fall. The political concerns also extend to the pharmaceutical companies, as price controls would have a big impact on their future earnings potential.

That said, the long-term track records of these companies have shown that they can grow with whichever political party is in control, and I expect that to continue going forward.

Countering that risk is the fact that healthcare has been one of the great secular growth sectors in the market, and demographics in the United States point to continued growth into the future. With baby boomers hitting retirement age and the now largest population group in the Millennials starting to grow their families, I believe investors should have some exposure to the sector.

I hope this analytical comparison of companies has proven useful for readers. I appreciate hearing from people about the companies selected for the watch list, and welcome feedback if you think I'm missing other worthy dividend growth candidates for the sector.

As always, happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT, AMGN, ANTM, BDX, JNJ, BMY, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.