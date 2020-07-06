Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 27

Specific to this week was the fact that the overall REIT volatility levels were the lowest since May, 26. The only exception was the lodging sector, which experienced massive swings due to the future uncertainty around the virus.

Diversified REITs performed the worst during week 27, by registering a gain of only 1.8%. Conversely, self storage REITs performed the best and increased in value by ca. 6.5%.

All 16 equity REIT sectors exhibited a fully synchronized upward trend, with no one falling below the zero return line.

In week 27, the U.S. equity REITs finally ended the three-week period of underperformance relative to the S&P 500 - outperforming the market by 120 bps.

Week 27 (June 29 - July 3) finally brought positive results for the U.S. equity REITs, ending the three-week period of underperformance relative to the S&P 500.

The most direct explanation of the rally in the equity REITs is associated with the embedded "high-beta" exposure where a significant part of the REIT space has been exhibiting magnified returns since the outbreak of COVID-19.

In other words, certain REIT sectors such as hotels and retail have become much riskier due to the uncertainty around the financial prospects. The knock-on effects from the social distancing measures (e.g., temporary reduced customer flows, permanently changed consumption patterns) have essentially increased the underlying risk premiums in some of the REIT sectors. This, in turn, has driven up the beta risk - as can be seen by looking at either week 27 performance or any other week during the virus period.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

In week 27, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) exceeded the S&P 500 by 120 bps. However, if we compare the two indices on a YTD basis, the REITs are still down 12%, while the S&P 500 has almost reached a break even point.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The charts above illustrate the performance of all 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors during week 27. The returns are expressed on a cumulative base factoring in any dividends paid, stock splits and/or reversals.

The key takeaway here is that finally we get to witness a fully synchronized performance across all of the 16 sectors. All 16 sectors marched higher during week 27, by registering an average return of ca. 5% (using VNQ as a proxy).

This pattern really coincides with the aforementioned thesis of REITs being loaded beta plays. Whenever the market rises (falls), the REITs exhibit significant tailwind (headwind) for the underlying returns.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Nevertheless, while all of the 16 sectors have advanced, there are some sectors which have considerably outperformed the REIT average, and some which have lagged behind.

The least-performing sectors in week 27 was "diversified". The returns generated by this sector land at ca. 1.8% - clearly below the average of 5.2%.

It is extremely difficult to define a specific reason behind the sub-par performance among the diversified REITs because the business operations for these REITs are rather heterogeneous in relation to one another.

Among the 18 diversified REITs, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR) and HMG/Courtland Properties (HMG) declined the most in week 27. The declines of MDRR and HMG can be to a large extent attributable to the risky exposures to secondary/tertiary markets, and mREIT business, respectively.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Conversely, Self-storage REITs have showed the best returns during week 27, ending the week with a cumulative gain of ca. 6.5% (on an equally weighted basis). Self-storage has lagged behind other "relatively safe" REIT sectors throughout the entire March-June period. So, the above-average returns in the Self-storage space is not a major surprise as the "mean-reversion" effects have finally kicked in.

It is interesting that all of the Self-storage REITs have registered higher returns besides Global Self-storage Inc (SELF). There were no company specific aspects reported during week 27, so the explanation might lie in the fact that SELF is significantly smaller than other Self-storage peers and carries higher amounts of debt on its balance sheet.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Consolidating things together, almost all REITs have experienced lower volatility levels as in the previous week. In fact, the overall volatility levels are the lowest since May, 26 (when I initiated the weekly REIT return coverage).

The only exception in this case is the lodging sector, which has gone through profound swings in week 27. This is nicely illustrated in the sector cumulative return chart above.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.