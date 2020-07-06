Overview

Munich-based Scout24 (OTC:SCCTY) [ETR: G24] operates ImmoScout24, which is an online portal to buy, sell, and rent real estate in Germany and Austria. The company previously controlled a few other online marketplace services across other verticals, such as automotive (AutoScout24 and TruckScout24), travel (TravelScout24), jobs (JobScout24), and more. It had sold the other entities, except for ImmoScout24 and AutoScout24, as of 2019. However, under pressure from its US activist shareholder, Elliott Management, Scout24 decided to sell its AutoScout24 business. The recent ~€2.8 billion divestment completion of AutoScout24 in Q1 is a likely catalyst for the business. The move allows Scout24 to concentrate its energy on growing ImmoScout24, which has better profitability. It also enables Scout24 to strengthen its balance sheet as well as to avoid a downturn in the auto sector.

Catalyst

Scout24 recently completed the sale of its AutoScout24 business to an American Private Equity firm, Hellman & Friedman, in Q1. The timing could not be better, considering that AutoScout24 saw a decline in the business as a result of the pandemic.

(Source: company's Q1 result)

As the European automobile market saw a contraction, AutoScout24 was struggling financially. Scout24 group revenue would have declined by ~2%, accounting for AutoScout24, which dropped by ~12%. ImmoScout24, however, saw a 5.6% growth despite the pandemic. Furthermore, operating EBITDA margin also expanded to ~65% in Q1, maintaining the uptrend since 2018.

(Source: company's Q1 report)

ImmoScout24 also saw the negative impact of the pandemic in the quarter, though we believe that the reopening in Germany and Austria in June might have allowed the business to see some recovery. As such, we expect RRE (Residential Real Estate), ImmoScout24's largest business, to drive growth reacceleration for the group in Q2. As per the company's comment, RRE saw a 50% increase in registered homeowners who wanted to sell their homes during Q1, which ended up growing the RRE lead realtor offering revenue by 90%. Considering the stronger impact from the pandemic in Q1, we believe that the number of RRE transactions should then increase in Q2 post-reopening, effectively reaccelerating growth. Considering ImmoScout's 10% revenue growth in 2019, Q2 would likely see 70% - 80% growth recovery, meaning an expansion from 5.6% to ~8%.

Risk and Valuation

While RRE expects to see reacceleration, we believe that it will take a longer time for CRE (Commercial Real Estate) business to recover. CRE pretty much allows building owners to rent, buy, or sell their units for commercial usage, including restaurants, bars, or offices. In our view, though the supply side may see some recovery in Q2, the decline in consumer confidence to travel and spend more time outdoors means the pullback in demand is likely to persist in the near term.

(Source: company's Q1 presentation)

The €2.8 billion proceeds from the sale of AutoScout24 has strengthened Scout24's balance sheet. It will then use it to repurchase ~€1.69 billion of shares over the next year, while also reducing its leverage by repaying €780 million of debt in the near term.

(Scout24 price per share. source: yahoo finance)

The sale has generated a positive sentiment, as the share price is currently up +21% YTD. Considering the company's ~107 million shares at present, Scout24 has approximately €7.7 billion market cap. The valuation has surpassed the initial €5.5 billion standalone suggested by Elliott Management, the activist shareholder that pressured Scout24 to sell its AutoScout24 business. At a conservative 10% expected revenue growth rate (ImmoScout24's 2019 growth), as we account for the impact from the pandemic, we believe that Scout24 can potentially see ~€384 million of revenue. This means the stock is trading at ~20x P/S at the moment, which looks a bit expensive. However, as we factor in the €0.9 DPS (Dividend Per Share), the buyback, strong EBITDA bottom-line, and also potential revenue growth reacceleration post-reopening, the price may seem fair.

