Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is buying Dominion Energy's (D) natural gas transmission and storage assets for $9.7 billion cash and debt assumption. This is Buffett's first big purchase since the Covid-19 pandemic. A "Buffett buy" has been eagerly anticipated and debated among market participants and pundits, as Berkshire had been more active in the crash of 2008 and prior crises, and Berkshire uncharacteristically actively sold airline stocks into the Covid crisis.

Despite saying the "world has changed" after Covid, Buffett clearly thinks one thing has not changed: the value and stability of infrastructure assets. And after losing hundreds of millions of dollars in questionable alternative energy investments, this $9.7 billion purchase indicates Berkshire is increasingly focused on more-stable natural gas transmission and storage assets.

It is particularly interesting that of all the different asset classes and investment opportunities available during and after the peak of the stock market panic, Buffett waiting until several months after the crash and then purchased natural gas pipelines:

Data by YCharts

Reviewing the chart above, it makes some sense: the overall market has nearly recovered to flat year to date, Dominion (the seller) is flat for the year, Berkshire is down 21% on the back of potential insurance losses and after disappointment around Berkshire's inactivity, and the Alerian index of energy infrastructure companies is down 43% still. As a value buyer, it is apparent there could be opportunistic deals still available in that space. And as a long term oriented buyer, Berkshire's purchase indicates an interest in holding the opportunistically purchased assets for the long haul.

The specifics of the deal are interesting. Neither party disclosed financial metrics of the deal, but Dominion did guide down their earnings for 2020 by ~20% while increasing their 2021 guidance by 11%, reflective of guided share repurchases with a portion of the proceeds from the sale. This is reflective of a Buffett-style win-win deal, securing longer term cash flow for Berkshire and earnings accretion for Dominion in 2021 and further out.

Berkshire's purchase of natural gas infrastructure is the latest in a long line of long term oriented "institutional" money deployed into natural gas assets. Recent deals include Crescent Point (CPG) selling $500 million of natural gas processing and transport assets to a privately held infrastructure company, Blackstone (BX) buying Tallgrass for $6.3 billion in a contentious deal and Buckeye (BPL) being taken private by a pension fund consortium for $6.5 billion. Even the Occidental (OXY) / Chevron (CVX) / Anadarko deal had a large midstream component - Western Midstream (WES).

This latest deal is larger than the largest of these infrastructure privatizations. This is indicative of the strong appetite for private energy infrastructure deals, particularly natural gas transportation, processing and storage. And Berkshire's re-focus on this space, with its large pool of available cash and the huge "Buffett halo" indicates there are more deals to come, both for Berkshire and the larger natural gas infrastructure space.

