AUD/CHF - China Is Key

New stimulus packages in China and Australia are not enough to move this pair. Traders are waiting for more data from China on new coronavirus cases and export orders.

While an initial impact from the coronavirus crisis is over, traders turn their attention to the long-term drivers in this pair, namely, China’s lagging growth.

The Swiss Franc is more volatile in pairs with the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar. It can be explained by the fact that, unlike USD and EUR, where the Swiss National Bank aggressively intervened in the market to avoid stronger Swissie, it allows more flexibility with other less important for its economy currencies.

It considered to be a risk-off currency, but its excessive strength in pairs with USD and EUR was always a problem for the Swiss National Bank. Taking into account an export-oriented economy of Switzerland, SNB regularly intervenes into forex to keep the Swissie more or less stable. You may read many official statements on this issue, including the most recent paper from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, once again confirming that "stable franc is our top priority". Such interventions became a dispute with the US Treasury, which, again, included Switzerland into its list of currency manipulators. However, this list serves more like a "dark mark". It's not the first time when the US included Switzerland into this list, the same happened in 2018. One year later, they removed this country from it. Germany, by the way, was also added to their currency manipulator list in 2018 and remains there till now with no serious consequences.

If the SNB intervenes in the market to curb the Swissie's strength, it's not so important for AUDCHF. I consider the Australian dollar to be a more important driver in this pair as compared to the Swiss Franc, and that's why.

Switzerland: a V-shaped recovery in sight

The economy of Switzerland is doing relatively well in the aftermath of coronacrisis as compared to other countries. It's acknowledged both by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute and independent economists. A recent KOF report even talks about a "comparatively rapid recovery in Switzerland". A review on Switzerland's advantages in the fight against COVID-19, made by Deloitte, emphasizes that "the digitalisation of the economy, coupled with many employees' ability to work from home, is helping to reduce the economic fallout from the pandemic". Yes, its economy is also export-oriented like in Australia. But around 54% of exports and 72% of imports fall on the EU, which means more secure and quicker supply chains. The Swiss exports are well-diversified, with different industry clusters such as pharmaceuticals, biotech and medtech cluster, machinery, electrical engineering and metals industry, fintech sector, and IT industry, all playing an important role in reducing dependence on one particular source of income.

Vice versa, the performance of the Australian economy is heavily linked to the economic growth in China. In my SA article, I explained how its government placed a bet on China several decades ago and why it's very costly and difficult to adjust from this dependence now.

Indeed, in the recent couple of years, the Australian dollar mirrors very closely the performance of the Chinese economy. That's why when we talk about the Aussie, we cannot ignore China.

Is China's economy able to push up once more?

Since April-May 2019, increased trade tensions with the US caused weaker economic figures coming from China. It made the Aussie to decline. In the summer of 2019, it became evident that China's economic slowdown is a reality. Even without a coronacrisis, economists expected that, in 2020, the Chinese economy can experience further problems.

But what is actually a slowdown? When, in 2019, its economy grew by 6.1%, everyone talked about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. The same arguments I heard in 2013, when everyone talked about the China's cooldown. In fact, they started to talk about slower economic growth since 2012, explaining it by the maturing economy.

Now, firms [..] are having to adjust to the reality that China's economy is maturing, and double-digit growth is a thing of the past.

The Globe and Mail, April 20, 2013.

If you read the US research papers on this issue, as, for example, the June 2019 report from Congressional Research Service, you also find this reason as the main cause of slower growth:

"As China's economy has matured, its real GDP growth has slowed significantly, from 14.2% in 2007 to 6.6% in 2018, and that growth is projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fall to 5.5% by 2024".

The cherry-picking stage of the Chinese economy is over, since 2012, we saw a progressively diminishing GDP growth rate in China that had nothing in common with the growth in the previous decade. Indeed, we should be ready to adjust to a "new normal", when the Chinese economy starts growing more like a developed country, but this assumes an increased focus on innovation. When, in 2012-13, we saw the first annual GDP growth rates falling below the psychologically important 8% level, it caused a dramatic readjustment in the forex market, especially for the Australian dollar. When the coronacrisis is over, I don't expect a return to the 6% annual growth rates. I'm afraid their economy can once again show it's maturing and start printing 4% growth figures. As a result, on a one-year horizon, the Aussie may face the same situation as in 2013.

If we turn to the response of the Chinese government to the COVID-19 crisis and its new stimulus package, we see a clear rollback to the past. Indeed, a return to dirty industries like coal plants as drivers of economic growth in China is theoretically beneficial to the Australian raw material exporters. But do the Chinese really need new power plants? No, they have 400 GW of excess coal-fired capacity. As a recent report from Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air notes, "the resurgence in coal plant development is driven by a slew of misguided incentives, not by a need for more coal power generating capacity". The same is also true for roads and high-speed rail. China is a vast country, but they pay too much attention to the construction process per se, neglecting other important growth features. In a nutshell, it's an old well-known "let's-do-something" paradigm, when the growth rate is more important than its quality. But that bet on traditional industries will pay off only as long as China will receive new orders from abroad. Otherwise, it doesn't make any special sense.

So, this time with a new stimulus, the Chinese cannot persuade the world they are able to boost its economy once again. How did investors react to this infrastructure-focused stimulus package? Since May 22, when China unveiled its $500 bln program, the Australian dollar appreciated versus its all major counterparts, but this rally was short-termed, already by June 10, it fizzled out, and now, it's traded sideways.

By the way, if we turn to the US experience with its Interstate Highway System, we can see that it gave an impetus to a wide range of other sectors. It gave a boost to the so-called roadside economy (motels, drive-ins like McDonald's, malls on the outskirts, etc.), it produced its own unique aesthetics, including pleasure trips. In China, a new infrastructure serves primarily the need to give construction industry new orders, new jobs, and so on. It didn't produce spillover effects on the other sectors of the economy. We simply see an increase in territorial connectivity. From this point of view, the Chinese need a constant supply of new construction orders just to keep its GDP growth rate within a comfortable range. They build more and more roads like robots, but unable to bring forth a broader economic effect from such activities. In general, I agree with this article on Bloomberg and can assume now they reached a saturation point with their domestic infrastructure spending.

Now, China waits when it can give a full load to its manufacturing export capacities and, in the meantime, bargains more favorable terms with the US on the money sterilization policy. The US wants to get the newly printed dollars out of the door fast, so that the Trump administration paused its trade war game. It's still unclear whether this bet will win or not. China is often viewed as a forerunner in fighting against coronavirus, because it met its most acute stage three months earlier than the rest of the world. But, as of July 2020, we don't have any reliable information from the Chinese authorities what's going on there. We see multiple localized lockdowns, new virus hotspots, but officially, its government keeps providing "all ok" releases. Yes, an official PMI issued by the National Bureau of Statistics showed modest gains in June. Independent PMI data from Caixin/Markit also proved this fact. But I see these gains more as a knee-jerk reaction. When, in March-May 2020, the global trade was frozen, we indeed can expect a surge in new orders after the end of quarantines and lockdowns in many countries.

Australian economy would not sustain more problems

The adoption of a new infrastructure-focused stimulus package in China is not enough to move the Aussie higher. Traders need a clear confirmation that the second COVID-19 wave will not happen. Otherwise, neither the rising commodity prices, nor a positive COVID-19 stat in Australia can overweight renewed pandemic fears.

Frankly speaking, till now, Australia with just 8,000 confirmed cases and 100 deaths didn't see any serious virus hotspots. Therefore, we cannot say whether its national healthcare system will be able to withstand the same amount of cases as in Italy, for example, or in Spain. I have strong doubts that it's well-prepared to combat large-scale virus outbreaks. In my recent SA article on a probable V-shaped recovery, I said that the Australian economy has a sprinter-like nature, it performed well in the first part of the year, but cannot allow longer-term difficulties, such as the second national lockdown.

Also, from a psychological point of view, it would be difficult for Australians to meet their first recession since 1991. Even in times of the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, they were more secure than now. And when the impact from this recession starts spreading throughout the whole economy, it might be more painful for them.

The strength of the Australian dollar is also a concern for the RBA, which would like to see its less expensive to support its exporters. However, the recent Aussie strength is not remarkable. It just returned to the September-December 2019 trading range between 0.65 and 0.69, which is now a strong resistance area. It means that the Australian dollar won back all losses, caused by the flight to safety, driven by pandemic fears. But if the Australian dollar resumes its depreciation, it would be welcomed by the RBA.

To break this area to the upside, the Aussie needs a clear risk-on environment along with a rapid economic rebound in China. I assume, only in this case, the Aussie may continue its climb. Otherwise, in pair with a stable Swiss Franc, it has a greater downside potential.

Conclusion

I assume, by mid-September 2020, we will be able to answer whether the pandemic fears will be taken off the agenda, or not. And starting from this moment, I expect major price movements in AUDCHF. Should we see any other negative black swan events in China this year, it would also cause a second flight to safety exactly as in January-March this year.

Right now, if we look at a daily chart of AUDCHF, we should wait for a confirmation that an ascending trend from 19 March 2020 has topped on 5 June 2020. You see here that, since 19 March, the pair printed higher highs and higher lows. Should this change to lower highs and lower lows on a daily time frame, I would recommend to open sell orders.

To prove this assumption, I would recommend tracking the following data:

New COVID-19 cases in China, Australia, and Switzerland

Development of COVID-19 vaccine

Probability of virus mutation (COVID-20 or something like this)

Progress with the implementation of the US-China trade deal

Any complications with these topics will confirm our downward directional bias on AUDCHF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.