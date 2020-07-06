Wyndham Destinations Incorporated (WYND) is the timeshare spin-off, formerly of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) (explored here). Wyndham Destinations operates in two main segments - Vacation Ownership and an ownership exchange company known as Resorts Condominiums International ("RCI"). Wyndham Destinations has locations in 110 countries, and RCI which is the world's largest Exchange has more than 4,300 locations in their Network. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a major brand down to very attractive levels but headwinds remain on the horizon.

The Evolution of the Timeshare

In the early days, people effectively purchased a time slot in a fixed location with an agreement to pay a variable maintenance rate. The problem was that over time as the maintenance rate went up naturally and people's interest in a dated property waned, there were frustrations and contempt toward the industry. This placed developers in a precarious position as the products were not readily tradeable, which forced owners to look to offload properties by selling on secondary markets. This was problematic because, in effect, meant developers had to compete with owners for new business and it also exposed owners to shady third parties who promised to buy these timeshares, which cast a dark shadow over the industry. Eventually, exchange companies like RCI and Interval International came into existence and solved much of the problem by allowing owners to trade their units for other destinations in exchange for a fee. The rest was solved by developers relentlessly adding value to newer products not only by giving owners the flexibility to use their ownership when and where they want but also creating partnerships that allow owners to use their timeshare interests on anything from airplane tickets to events.

The Product

Fundamentally, these products are timeshares, but Wyndham Destinations has a very unique take on the business which is why it is arguably the largest operator in the space. Instead of the traditional timeshare where you buy a deeded property at a set location which guarantees you access to that location a certain time or length of time per year, Wyndham Destinations created what is known today as vacation club which is essentially a trust where ownership is instead tied to points as opposed to a fixed location. This has wonderful implications for their product as it allows owners to be more flexible in their ownership, and it allows Wyndham to create more desirable products as it can easily focus its efforts on where demand is strongest for its owners. The company does have some division across its trusts though but these are not overly burdensome for its clients. These divisions can be viewed as different clubs. Wyndham provides a way for owners in each club to use their ownership across different clubs, but it is debatable as to whether these exchanges are advantages as they typically involve different point scales. Its portfolio of brands is shown below:

Wyndham Destinations boasts some of the most beautiful and unique properties in the world, which is a great driver of value for consumers and should bode well for investors as the overall quality of their product has a direct bearing on their ability to attract new consumers which is, of course, a significant portion of Wyndham's annual revenue.

Bonnet Creek, Florida

Waikiki, Hawaii

Park City, Utah

Wyndham also does in-house financing for prospective owners and does profit from the net interest spread between the credit facility and their lending rates. The company generates approximately 46% of its revenue from Vacation Ownership sales with another 40% coming from their fee-for-service vacation exchange programs. The interesting thing about Wyndham Destinations is that even though it is arguably the major player in the Vacation Ownership industry, it derives more than 80% of its revenue domestically and has incredibly low exposure to Asia.

Resort Condominiums International ("RCI")

Recall, the older model of a timeshare, where you own a deeded interest in a specific location. As mentioned above, these products can become quite dated and for the majority of long-term owners the excitement of a single location eventually wears off, which is where RCI comes in. RCI is an exchange broker, they derive their revenue from membership and exchange fees. They allow owners of fixed location timeshares to exchange their ownership with other owners and enjoy timeshare privileges at different resorts. RCI is currently the largest exchange Network and I see no reason why they won't continue to be.

Financial Outlook

Wyndham is a hospitality company that sells a luxury durable product. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a serious risk to their operation on multiple fronts. In an economic depression, there is an increased risk of default on existing owners as maintenance fees become more burdensome as income dries up on the macro level. Wyndham has already begun to allocate charges in anticipation of defaults, the company has also withdrawn its earnings forecast for the rest of the year and temporarily closed down some locations. Most of the large timeshare companies rely on customers (or owners) who come into their hotels to take tours in exchange for gift packages for sales opportunities, and few industries have been hit as hard as the hospitality industry, so we are seeing issues on the back end with increased risk of the default on vacation ownership interests from existing owners which will hit projected revenue side as well. But there are quite a few positives with this company. They have a stellar record of both dividends and share repurchases, not to mention their robust track record on free cash flow.

A prolonged COVID-19 pandemic could prove too much for any company, what Wyndham has is solid reserves, a very responsible approach to capital allocation, and a business model that eliminates some real estate-related risk to the company. The table below shows a few of Wyndham's financial ratios. The ratios point to compressed valuations which is understandable due to the nature of the macroeconomic landscape, but I expect things to improve. Wyndham, currently, deserves its modest valuation, and while I do believe there is a high possibility that we see lower prices in the short term, everything points to Wyndham navigating the COVID-19 pandemic effectively and going back to crushing it, which is what creates the opportunity.

Taken from Yahoo Finance

For a timeshare company, the biggest expense you want to track is the sales and marketing expense. As mentioned above, companies, typically, entice prospective owners to attend sales presentations by offering gift packages in exchange for their time. These gifts manifest themselves on the income statement under the sales and marketing expense but it also includes commissions earned by sales reps and marketing agents. What you normally look for with a timeshare company is sales and marketing expenses closely tracking revenue and ideally, you want relative growth. Right now, Wyndham Destinations is seeing its revenue lead its sales and marketing expense downward in the short term, but we can see that overall the company does a fairly good job at managing the amount they pay for new business.

Dividend and Net Common Yield

If you've been following me, you know by now I'm a huge fan of repurchases. I love to buy companies with fairly consistent earnings growth, robust free cash flow, and a track record of returning wealth to shareholders. Wyndham Destinations has historically done just that. The table below shows the net common buyback yield which is effectively what percent of itself the company repurchases over a given period of time.

We should also expect that an investor is compensated for their time while holding the investment. Wyndham has done a stellar job at this. The recent sell-off has made the buyback yield, as well as the dividends, look somewhat flattering, but we can see that even before the sell-off, Wyndham was still offering a very healthy dividend firmly north of 3%.

Institutional Ownership

Wyndham also boasts heavy institutional ownership from storied brands. This is particularly important for buy-back plays as institutions help keep the tradeable float locked which allows planned repurchases to support the price action creating an asymmetric risk-reward situation.

Associated Risks

Timeshares can be viewed as a big-ticket discretionary purchase blended into a durable good. There typically aren't many purchases per customer though Wyndham derives a significant portion of its revenue from its existing owners. This profile means that they are quite cyclical or are highly impacted by the business cycle. For this reason, timeshare stocks, like many Hospitality stocks tend to outperform in periods of economic boom but can be adversely impacted to a disproportionally larger degree in stints of economic downturn. While this creates fabulous opportunities, there are inherent risks. For this reason, I would encourage the investor to allocate prudently and consider a DCA approach explored here.

As with any company that provides financing to its customers, there's the risk of credit-default affecting future revenue streams. In general timeshare companies retain the right to repossess Vacation Ownership units in the event consumers fail to pay. For every Vacation Ownership firm, this is a natural part of business, which is why we often focus on net contract growth. It's essentially the difference between contracts naturally lost for various reasons and new ownership interest sold. We can expect softening demand as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are worked off.

The coronavirus continues to provide major headwinds for the hospitality industry as a whole and timeshare companies are particularly at risk. There is a fairly large group of people who still tout the idea of a V-shaped recovery, I rate this situation as unlikely. The vacation ownership industry is particularly exposed to economic downturns and it may be quite a while before we see real demand return. My take is that Wyndham will continue to make smart acquisitions in the space when advantageous, but there are too many uncertainties right now to get aggressive. The company seems to agree with that assessment as it withdrew its 2020 Financial targets. I am modestly long the stock and I am using a DCA approach. I rate Wyndham Destinations as a Buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.