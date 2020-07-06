Mid-caps offered far more upside than downside in 2Q as the top 50 performers returned roughly 90%, and the worst 50 stocks highlighted here lost 5-6%.

This article also covers the worst performing stocks for the first half of 2020, a vastly different list than the laggards in the second quarter.

Mid-cap stocks had their second best quarterly performance (+24%) in a three decade dataset, but remain down about 13% on the year.

The S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) produced its best quarterly total return (+24%) since the fourth quarter of 1998, but remains down year-to-date. That is because the S&P MidCap 400 Index (MDY) produced a -29.7% total return in the first quarter, the worst quarterly performance in a three decade dataset for the index.

Like I did on Thursday for the best and worst performing S&P 500 constituents, this article covers the 50 worst performers in the mid-cap index. In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing current S&P Mid-Cap 400 constituents over the course of the second quarter of 2020 with some other key descriptive stats.

Here are some observations from this list:

In the first quarter of 2020, only 18 mid-cap stocks (4.5% of the index) managed to post positive total returns. In the second quarter of 2020, only 46 companies (11.5%) lost investors money.

The laggards in the mid-cap index in the second quarter were dominated by Financials (30%; 2x its weight in the index). Property and casualty insurers and reinsurers, life insurance companies, student loan originators, and commercial property heavy regional banks were all among the laggards.

Defensive sectors were also heavily represented with Utilities (18%; 4.5x its weight in the index), and Consumer Staples (6%; nearly 2x its index weight) over-represented among the laggards. The worst performing utility, Hawaiian Electric (HE) obviously faces unique economic challenges given the island economy service area. Notably, the holding company for the utility also owns a bank, likely contributing to some of the pressure on shares as financials lagged.

The two companies that performed even worse than Hawaiian Electric (HE), Genworth Financial (GNW) and CoreCivic (CXW), faced idiosyncratic pressure. The long planned of takeover of Genworth by a Chinese financial firm appears under pressure as market conditions weaken and tensions between the global superpowers rise. CoreCivic, a for-profit prison operator, is facing secular pressure as markets re-assess the path forward for criminal justice reform amidst protests over racial inequality from the justice system.

Service Corp (SCI) was just outside the worst performing decile of the S&P Midcap 400 in 2Q. During a pandemic, one might have expected a leading provider of funeral and cemetery goods and services to outperform, but the stock is slightly lagging the mid-cap index at mid-year.

From a trailing earnings perspective, the 2Q mid-cap laggards list at roughly 19x trailing earnings is trading at about a quarter discount to the earnings multiple on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), attributable to the defensive overweights and growth underweights on the laggards list in 2Q.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing current S&P Mid-Cap 400 constituents over the course of the first half of 2020. Given the very different market conditions in the first and second quarter, the lists are markedly different. Only 12 companies on the list of second quarter laggards are also on the list of first half laggards.

Despite only 46 companies losing money in the second quarter, the fifty worst performing mid-cap stocks are down 50% on average for the year.

There were no Energy companies on the laggards list in the second quarter after oil prices rebounded, but Energy represented three of the four worst performers and was 6x more over-represented as a percentile of the capitalization of the first half mid-cap laggards list than its weight in the mid-cap index. The worst mid-cap performer was Transocean (RIG), an offshore driller. While oil prices have rebounded, investors should still focus on companies that participate in a part of the value chain that can produce positive cash flow at spot prices. Offshore drilling is a higher marginal cost source of production, which makes it harder to see a cyclical recovery.

Real estate was also over-represented on the laggards list, a combination of hotel-based REITs and retail-focused REITs populated the list. Moving forward, I would expect that hotels will rebound quicker. Hotels underperform in a normal cyclical downturn given that lease terms are by the night, and were disproportionately impacted by a virus-related slowdown that halted travel. As occupancy recovers, revenue per available room (REVPAR) will creep higher. I still view brick-and-mortar retail as facing longer-term secular headwinds, perhaps exacerbated by this particular crisis, which expanded e-commerce.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) was #5 on the half year laggards list, and it remains to be seen what the movie theater industry looks like as the economy reopens. AMC Networks (AMCX) was #46 on the laggards list. While the cable business is in longer-term secular decline, it has not suffered as severe of a near-term shock as the similarly named movie chain, AMC Entertainment (AMC). Very surprisingly, AMCX -40.8% has actually underperformed AMC -40.4% through mid-year. With its high yield debt trading at par, the bond market is pricing in less downside than the equity market for AMCX. With attractive intellectual property, and the potential for consolidation in the streaming content sphere, the company could have upside via takeover.

At #14 on the laggards, hospital operator Tenet Healthcare (THC) was one of the top first half laggards, down more than 50%. One of the great ironies of this public health crisis is how embattled hospital operators have been despite surging levels of ICU admissions. One of the issues of a partially privatized health care system is that for-profit hospitals are dis-incentivized from operating with excess bed capacity. The dangers of that approach can be seen in this crisis as states have turned government buildings, convention centers, and arenas into contingent hospital bed capacity at meaningful cost. With many other less essential industries receiving government support, providing capacity payments to hospitals to ensure stress-level bed capacity might be a concept that gets explored moving forward to the benefit of for-profit hospital chains.

Retailer Nordstrom (JWN) at #8, life reinsurer RGA (RGA) at #16, entertainment REIT EPR Properties (EPR) at #17, independent exploration and production company Cimarex Energy #28, and barge operator Kirby (KEX) are all non-banks that have to this point maintained investment grade bond ratings. While each of their equity valuations have taken a hit due to their idiosyncratic exposure to the current crisis, credit agencies at this point continue to view default risk as low, potentially suggesting lower tail risk than priced into the equity markets in the first half.

These two separate lists - the worst performers in 2Q and the worst performers in 1H - can help investors frame which stocks could see the biggest moves in different forward environments. My base case is that markets continue to heal, and that lagging mid-cap stocks (down 10% more than large cap stocks at mid-year) could continue to play catch-up. For those betting on a continued rapid recovery for markets, the laggards in the first half, down 50% on average could be a good screen. The more defensive laggards on the second quarter list, still down 20-25%, on average for the year, might be a good screen for market participants looking for more defensive businesses that still offer a bit of a discount versus large cap alternatives.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.