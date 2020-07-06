Qualcomm stands to gain the most from 5G, and yet, valuation does not reflect this.

Thesis Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is incredibly well valued considering its growth potential and profitability. This is one of the companies that stands to gain the most from the 5G revolution and everything this will enable. Given the strong growth, I have valued the company using the PEG ratio and arrived at a 200% upside potential.

Company Overview

QCOM is primarily a semiconductor company, but it operates in three main segments: QCT (QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies), QTL (QUALCOMM Technology Licensing), and QSI (QUALCOMM Strategic Initiatives). In short, the company makes chips, grants licenses on its patented technology, and invests in up and coming tech ventures.

First off, let's look at QUALCOMM's most recent performance:

As we can see, the company has seen strong revenue growth. TTM YoY revenue growth stands at around 16% according to SA. What's more interesting though is how the composition of revenue has changed. Overall revenue has grown steadily, but from 2018 to 2019, Equipment and Services, which we could put into the QCT segment, fell by 17%. Meanwhile, licensing revenues almost doubled. This created a huge disparity between EPS in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, operating income was only $621 million, and after the effect of an unusually high tax expense, the company lost $3.39/share. Meanwhile, in 2019, operating income was $7,667 million. This was because of much lower expenses in terms of cost of revenues and SGA, which was in turn the result of a much higher proportion of licensing revenue.

QCOM has not only grown at double digits in the last year, but has also significantly increased its margin. There are good and bad things we can take from this, but the only important question we must answer is, can QUALCOMM maintain this strong growth?

Growth and Profitability

QUALCOMM's growth story is easy to explain. The company is riding the 5G wave, hard. The company offers end-to-end solutions to enable 5G technology in devices, including modem, antennas and everything in between. On top of that, it also develops, licenses and produces the technology and equipment necessary for actually implementing 5G infrastructure, such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA). I already talked extensively about 5G technology when reviewing the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG), but I will summarize it here.

5G technology represents the next step in connectivity. The 5G network not only changes how much data can be processed in a given time, but also how this data travels. For this reason, 5G represents a qualitative jump that will enable future technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things to thrive effectively.

Above we can see 5G subscriptions in millions. According to Statista, the market will grow to a staggering 1.9 billion by 2024. QUALCOMM's research estimates 2.8 billion 5G connections by 2025. 5G will hit fast and strong, and although it has been in the news for a while, implementation and adoption have just begun, making this a compelling investment. And if this wasn't compelling enough, QUALCOMM has a whole segment dedicated to investing in innovative technology firms. And with over $61 billion in cumulative R&D spending, QTL stands to be the most important growth and profitability catalyst in the future.

QTL is where QUALCOMM stands to make the most money, and perhaps the reason why it is so undervalued. Many investors fail to see the potential of this segment, or simply disregard it as it is not currently QUALCOMM's main revenue generator. The company is sitting on a gold mine of intangible assets in the form of technology and patents.

QUALCOMM has an unmatched portfolio of patents and licensing agreements. The company is not only innovating in the network connectivity space, but has also committed R&D towards the IoT and AI. The revenues from this segment almost doubled in the last year, and I expect double-digit growth to continue. The cherry on top is that these are the best forms of revenue that a company can have: stable, predictable, and high margin.

Risks & Challenges

Of course, QCOM has some potential downsides and inherent risks. For starters, in case you forgot, its Equipment and Services segment shrunk around 17% in the last year. This can be attributed to a slowdown in global demand for smartphones. There are still some untapped markets out there, but it is undeniable that the smartphone market has become saturated.

Speaking of smartphones, QCOM also faces challenges regarding the implementation of some of its tech into them. New and more sophisticated devices are a tailwind for QUALCOMM, but for OEMs, more expensive phones could eat into their margins or demand. One example of this is the implementation of mmWaves, which require the implementation of RFFE modules. While they can certainly improve speed and capacity, they are more expensive to implement. Therefore, QUALCOMM must walk a thin line between delivering cutting-edge technology and delivering a product that is viable and profitable for OEMs.

Lastly, there's the problem of the balance sheet. While liabilities are well covered by assets, QCOM has a significant amount of long-term debt.

The ratios provided by Morningstar show the evolution of the balance sheet, which has certainly deteriorated over the last 10 years. With financial leverage above 10 and a D/E of 4.42, QCOM's investments will have to deliver to keep creditors happy.

Valuation

I have decided to value QUALCOMM as a growth stock, using the PEG ratio, which divides the P/E by EPS growth. Below, I provide a table with PEGs and other metrics for QUALCOMM and its peers - Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTL), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

QCOM INTC AAPL AMD NVDA PEG GAAP (TTM) 0.31 0.70 4.04 1.73 74.90 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 12.40 7.29 20.94 95.63 47.78 EBITDA Margin 39.18% 48.47% 28.85% 14.00% 32.78% Revenue Growth (YoY) 16.81% 6.90% 3.67% 18.77% 9.78%

As we can see, QCOM looks way undervalued in terms of PEG. According to Peter Lynch, a company is fairly valued when P/E equals earnings growth, meaning that PEG should be around 1. QUALCOMM's PEG of 0.30 is well below this and its peers. According to SA, the sector median PEG is 0.91. If QUALCOMM were to approach this, it would imply close to a 200% price appreciation. On top of that, QCOM is also well-valued by price/cash flow, the company has the second-best YoY growth, behind AMD, and it also has one of the best EBITDA margins.

Takeaway

QUALCOMM is an exciting company that stands to gain a lot from the 5G revolution. However, this is not reflected in the current valuation, making it, in my opinion, one of the most undervalued growth stocks at this point. I rate QUALCOMM a strong buy and will be adding to my portfolio soon.

