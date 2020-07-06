My wife's employer offers a choice between a defined benefit (traditional pension) and a defined contribution plan (like 401k) for retirement, and I was recently looking at some of the benefits of the defined benefit option. One of the current benefits is a provision for retiree health insurance, in which the benefit would provide what amounts to a subsidy for premiums for enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan offered by Aetna (CVS). While we've opted not to take the direction of the defined benefit plan, I found it interesting to wrestle with the questions on a personal level by attempting to guess what our healthcare needs might be twenty years down the road when we are about to retire. Due to political pressures for change in American healthcare delivery and payment models, twenty years may as well seem like eternity. In other words, it may look nothing like the current landscape at all by then.

I have written previously on why I like CVS Health, and in a nutshell it boiled down to attractive valuation, growth prospects and dividends. In this article, I aim to provide an overview of two elements in the American healthcare system - providers and payers - and then bridge from that to why I think these elements point to CVS Health being a good prospect for long-term investors on the specific basis of Aetna business. The thesis ultimately boils down to this: the convergence of declining debt and increasing value of the insurance business within CVS should lead to a higher equity premium for the whole business.

American Healthcare: It's Messy

In broad strokes, the United States healthcare system is fractured. This may be the understatement of the day, but consider just the relationship between two of the key parties, the providers and the payers.

The providers of health care include your physician, nurse, dentist, clinic, hospital, etc. Many individual providers are part of a professional or group practice, and are certainly trying to operate as a profitable enterprise. However, when it comes to hospitals, the overwhelming majority are legally set up as non-profits, by a three to one ratio. A sort of specialty provider is the pharmacy, which is currently largely regulated separately from physicians, although some have advocated for allowing physicians to dispense.

In order to pay the providers, most patients carry insurance, thus insurers are counted as the payers . Some party pays a premium in exchange for insurance to underwrite risks associated with the potential for medical expenses. When a medical cost occurs, insurance steps in and pays, normally a portion, on behalf of the patient, with the patient still sharing some of the costs. These payments are mostly based on contracts between providers and insurers (contracts which the current presidential administration wants to shed light on, and Congress is looking into as well). The premiums are paid from a variety of sources, and the number of people covered by one form of insurance can often overlap with another, as when someone is eligible for Medicare but still working, or has a spouse who still works, etc. Most, but not all, private insurance is offered by companies intending to make a profit. Most commonly, nearly half of Americans receive insurance offered by an employer, in which the premiums are partially paid by employers as a fringe benefit of employment, splitting the cost with employees. Knowing the current figure after the loss of so many jobs due to Covid-19 is tricky, but the pre-pandemic figure was a likely 155 million people. Governments pay at the federal level through Medicare, generally for those aged 65 and more, although for more comprehensive coverage people still have to chip in for premiums. The Federal government also directly operates hospitals and offers insurance coverage for US veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs. The dedicated Medicare trust fund that is funded with payroll taxes is currently forecast to be depleted by the end of the decade based on current trends. Medicare currently covers about 67 million Americans, and based on American age demographics will reach 80 million by 2030. Governments pay at the state level for Medicaid, with federal assistance, to provide coverage for those with low incomes and in poverty. Medicaid currently covers a few more people than Medicare, 70 million as of March 2020, although there is some overlap, since some people qualify for both. Projecting Medicaid enrollment is less certain, as its enrollments rise and fall in some correlation with the broader health of the economy, jobs growth, etc. Medicare and Medicaid both have consumer options contracted with private insurers, so the lines can feel even blurrier between who exactly is paying for what. Effectively, the government is taking the same tax dollars that would have been used to administer its own programs to pay insurers to administer the programs for it, although people may have some choice as to whether or not to use the private insurers, especially with Medicare. Currently, more than 30% of Medicare patients nationwide enroll in privately managed Medicare Advantage policies (such as the sort of plan my wife's pension scheme was willing to subsidize). Finally, for those too well off to qualify for Medicaid but without access to insurance from an employer, individual insurance is available with a range of premiums and benefits through the exchanges set up under the Affordable Care act. In this case, the individual, in theory, can shop for a qualified plan that suits his needs, and depending on income may qualify for tax credit to help offset the premium cost. The individual market covers around 8.5 million through the federal exchange, and a few million more get coverage through state-run exchanges. These figures, like Medicaid, are subject to rise, at least temporarily, with the loss of jobs, as is the rate of completely uninsured.

. Some party pays a premium in exchange for insurance to underwrite risks associated with the potential for medical expenses. When a medical cost occurs, insurance steps in and pays, normally a portion, on behalf of the patient, with the patient still sharing some of the costs. These payments are mostly based on contracts between providers and insurers (contracts which the current presidential administration wants to shed light on, and Congress is looking into as well).

I don't mean to get bogged down with figures, but the point is just to touch on a few of the complexities of the American Healthcare system, where people can face a bewildering array of choices depending on any change in life circumstances.

Fitting CVS Health Into This Mix

With so many moving parts, the combination of CVS' pharmacy retail operation, paired with functioning more like a provider with clinics and the insurance business under Aetna, brings some consolidation to one little corner of the landscape, and I think these are some of the best parts of the healthcare system to be in. As much as I like the elements that have been brought together, I appreciate just as much the elements not under the umbrella. This part of the healthcare landscape has no major research and development costs, FDA approvals and clinical trials outcome risks, and no pricing scrutiny from politicians that all pharmaceutical developers face.

CVS / Aetna is in the provider space at the "MinuteClinic" level (essentially routine care and urgent care), and pushing further into caring for chronic conditions with their HealthHUB initiative. Hopefully, in my view, the expansion into the provider space more or less stops at that level of intensity of care, and especially with no attempt to operate on a provider lever suggesting any sort of move towards hospitals or more complex care. The fact that the majority of hospitals are non-profits indicates that it is a tough business, and few have been able to sustain value creation. Considering historic returns, for point of comparison, insurers have dramatically outperformed for-profit hospitals over the last five years, and the terrible impact of Covid-19 on hospitals is just compounding problems.

Data by YCharts

Specifically, Aetna is picky enough about the business lines it pursues. On the one hand, it is the third-largest insurer in the United States. With just over 22 million members (well below United Health Care (UNH) with 70 million and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) with 39 million, and quite comparable in size to Cigna (NYSE:CI) with 20 million), it has plenty of scale to help drive additional business for CVS. But, Aetna is not attempting to compete for Medicaid contracts in every state, just the ones it thinks present the best profiles (currently 16 states), and it exited the individual insurance on exchanges a few years ago, as it was not a good business fit.

(image source)

Other than Illinois, with a state budget that is chronically busted, and possibly California, the other states in play are good locations (or as good as can be expected in 2020), and Medicaid is trending towards managed care models at the moment. In addition, in the aftermath of the pandemic, there are good reasons to believe that such managed Medicaid plans as the ones Aetna offers will be poised to see growth and benefit a new population. As this Health Affairs article points out,

Medicaid managed care plans (MCPs) likely find themselves in a financially advantageous situation. Medicaid enrollment is rising significantly across the country as the result of increases in unemployment and streamlined enrollment processes. At the same time, overall utilization of the health care system has fallen off a cliff due to shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines. Health systems in most places nationwide ... have seen declines in emergency department visits for causes such as stroke, heart attack, injuries from car crashes, and gunshot wounds. Hospitals have canceled elective surgeries, and visits for outpatient and primary care services have plummeted to less than half their usual levels. The federal government has also pledged to cover costs for one category of utilization that has risen: COVID-19 response and treatment. To sum it up, income through capitation payments is going up due to increased enrollment, while expenses through payments to providers for services are declining.

State budgets are certainly strained further as tax revenues plunge, so it is possible that even as Medicaid enrollment rises that states will be forced to lower their capitation payouts [this is a fixed payment from the state per member enrolled to cover all healthcare benefits claimed; insurers take on the risk that members will require more care than fixed-payment covers]. A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about lower Medicaid margins on a recent earnings call:

Ricky Goldwasser: ...an article yesterday talked about states that are starting to cut Medicaid rates. So what are your thoughts about how prevalent it’s going to be this year and next year and the impact on margins? Karen Lynch (President of Aetna unit): ... We are working very closely with our Medicaid states. We expect to see obviously improved enrollment in Medicaid, as we continue to see unemployment increase over time, and we haven't had any states come back and cut rates on us yet.

Even if fixed payments received on a per-member basis come down, it may not necessarily have an outsized impact on margins, at least not initially. The reason would be that much of the new enrollment in Medicaid would likely come from newly unemployed, those who were previously covered under employer plans and likely skewed to an overall younger and healthier population in general. In other words, the new members would bring the same premiums as all others, but likely use less care. There may be some modest revenue cannibalization while people are losing Aetna commercial coverage from an employer only to come on the rolls as a Medicaid member, but on the whole membership has been growing (the same cannibalization risk is true of Medicare - a retiree loses employer coverage and cycles back on Aetna's coverage under Medicare Advantage, as discussed below).

Just as significant as the Medicaid plans, in my view, is Aetna's exposure in Medicare Advantage (also called Medicare Part C). While the majority of Americans still decide to take traditional Medicare coverage with separate parts A (inpatient coverage), B (outpatient and physician coverage), and D (drug coverage), total Medicare enrollment is rising with retiring baby boomers, as well as the share electing managed Medicare options. There is unusual flexibility and fluidity in this market as well - someone may elect at age 65 to start with traditional Medicare, then switch to a Medicare plan with Humana, for example, after a couple of years, then decide to change to a CVS Aetna plan, and perhaps go back to traditional Medicare. The Kaiser Family Foundation puts CVS Aetna's share of this Medicare market at 11%; or 2.65 million enrolled with Aetna. Even if it doesn't grow overall market share, or even if share shrinks, the total numbers could still see very nice growth from demographics and consumer choices alone.

(image source)

The major risk with Medicare is that it is completely federally funded (as opposed to Medicaid, which is at least partially funded at the state level). The projections for the Medicare trust fund grow worse by the year, with current projections that full benefits are only covered until 2026. The political environment for fixing it seems uncertain. However, along with Social Security, Medicare is sometimes referred to as the "third rail" in American politics, meaning no politician dares really change it or put it at risk, as citizens expect these benefits to be there for them, so eventually the pressure to keep the benefits flowing will be strong enough that Congress will take action. There is no shortage of proposals to keep it viable, ranging from basically slowly raising the age for eligibility, to tearing down the whole system and moving to a single payer "Medicare for all" system, with options in between.

How is Aetna working out so far for CVS?

Aetna's overall performance since becoming part of CVS in 2018 has been solid, with steady growth in enrollments. On the most recent earnings call, CFO Eva Boratto provided the following summary [I've provided some additional context and explanation in bold text that are not part of the transcript]:

total membership increased 2.4% ... we're pleased with our strong sequential Medicare Advantage membership growth of 11.3%, outpacing the industry average. In Medicaid, we're also pleased with the strength of our sequential membership growth, driven primarily by the acquisition of IlliniCare...total revenues increased approximately 7.4% primarily due to strong government products growth. Operating expenses increased versus prior year primarily due to the reinstatement of HIF [health insurance fee, a tax on premiums written into the Affordable Care Act; it has been intermittently enforced and reinstated for 2020, but now set to permanently expire in 2021] and our government membership growth...MBR [medical benefit ratios, the amount of premium spent on benefits] was 82.4%, primarily reflecting an improvement from the return of the HIF. During the quarter, we also saw reduced discretionary utilization related to COVID-19 that started in mid-March.

With HIF tax going away forever, membership revenue (premiums) growing, and a ready-made pool of some 9,000 CVS locations for servicing their member's basic health needs, I think the Aetna acquisition is looking better every day. The Aetna business line is a clear differentiator to retail pharmacy competitors Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD), and one that I think will eventually awad CVS more of a valuation premium.

Conclusions

Before adding Aetna to the CVS family, CVS was already a formidable retailer for pharmacy, but the addition of Aetna has already proved it can add operating income on par with both the retail and pharmacy segments, from a much lower revenue base.

(image source: author spreadsheet; data sourced from CVS Health SEC filings)

I expect the revenue base for Aetna to see healthy growth in the coming years, which will funnel to the operating income to become a larger contributor, perhaps even the largest segment. On that basis alone, it might merit moving more towards an health insurance-like valuation. Health insurers average a P/E close to 14x, while CVS is hovering around 9x; this discount maybe somewhat appropriate as CVS is not an health-insurance pure play , but I expect that as Aetna becomes a more significant part of CVS' profile the gap in valuation will close somewhat.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, CVS is steadily paying down the debt used to acquire Aetna in the first place. While still hefty, CVS is addressing it, and the ratio of debt to assets is very to close to pre-acquisition levels.

Data by YCharts

Certainly $70 billion plus in debt is no small burden, but financially speaking, getting this paid down seems like priority number one. Management has clearly stated there will be no share buybacks, and not to expect dividend increases, until leverage targets are met. The company is targeting a leverage ratio in the low 3's by 2022. (using the definition of Adjusted Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA). Whether or not they hit that target on that timeline anymore is up in the air, but they are reiterating that it remains the goal; regardless, a concerted effort towards debt reduction will improve overall balance sheet and boost share value.

All said, while pandemic effects may linger for several quarters and hurt CVS in some ways, the Aetna business should prove a resilient source of growth and total shareholder return over a time frame of two to three years. I am long CVS at a cost basis of $65.62, and have a price target of $85.00, based on an adjusted EPS holding steady at $7.10, decreasing debt and improving P/E toward 12x to be more in line with the health insurance industry. This would represent return of 28%, not including the dividend, currently $2.00 per year and yielding about 3%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an employment relationship with a healthcare provider.