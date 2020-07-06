A Second Round Of Demand Disruption Looms In The Refining Sector

Investors in the U.S. refining sector are by now familiar with the severe demand disruption that occurred to refined fuels in March and April of this year. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. was marked by lockdown orders being implemented across almost all of the country in the subsequent weeks, and the first state economies did not begin to reopen until late April. The lockdown orders were effective at temporarily "flattening the curve" of coronavirus transmission, but refined fuels experienced an unprecedented disruption of demand while they were in force.

The drop in gasoline demand was almost instantaneous as Americans promptly engaged in a massive experiment in telecommuting and virtual conferencing. The national demand volume was actually higher than normal in early March, but by early April it had declined by 47% from its 4-year average (see figure). The subsequent recovery has been both rapid and incomplete: it has been 11 weeks since demand bottomed out, yet weekly gasoline consumption remains 12% below the normal level for this time of the year.

Source: EIA (2020).

Jet fuel demand experienced a similar disruption as gasoline, but its consumption has yet to rebound. The lockdown orders were accompanied by both domestic and international travel restrictions, and consumers have been wary of air travel given the complete inability of flyers to maintain an appropriate physical distance from other passengers. Jet fuel demand ultimately fell by as much as 79% below its historical norm, and even now it is down by 69% from the usual level (see figure). While jet fuel does not comprise nearly as large of a market for refiners as gasoline, the sheer magnitude of the disruption has certainly contributed to refiners' recent headwinds.

Source: EIA (2020).

Diesel fuel demand was the exception to the demand disruption rule, at least initially. Weekly consumption of the fuel actually increased YoY during the lockdown orders' early stages as consumers turned to online shopping in place of trips to physical retailers. In a sign of the damage that the pandemic has wrought to the U.S. economy, though, diesel fuel demand began to decrease a few weeks after demand for gasoline and jet fuel plummeted (see figure). It has staged a better recovery than that of the other two fuels have, although as recently as late May diesel fuel demand remained as much as 24% below its usual level for this time of the year.

Source: EIA (2020).

The main consequence to refiners of all of this disruption to demand for its major products has been low utilization rates. Inputs of crude by refiners fell by as much as 25% below normal levels in April and May (see figure). More importantly, the subsequent rebound has been quite slow due to the fuel glut that developed as demand declined. Refiners' inputs remain up to 20% lower than the 4-year average despite the reopening of most states' economies since the Memorial Day holiday. While the collapse in crude prices that accompanied the demand disruption almost certainly resulted in refining margin expansion that will be reported when refiners' Q2 earnings are released, the positive impact of this will be at least partially offset by refiners' low utilization rates over the same period.

Source: EIA (2020).

Investors fled the U.S. refining sector in early March in anticipation of lockdown-related demand disruption. The share prices of merchant refiners CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO) all lost 50% or more of their value in the span of a few weeks. The losses stopped just as abruptly after bottoming in late March, though, and share prices proceeded to regain most of the lost ground over the course of April and May (see figure). Whereas the initial share price declines had corresponded with the slashing of analysts earnings estimates for FY 2020 (see next figure), the rebound was driven more by bullish sentiment that resulted from the lifting of lockdown orders countrywide.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Refining logistics MLPs, including Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), MPLX (MPLX), and PBF Logistics (PBFX), saw their unit prices follow a similar pattern beginning in early March (see figure). The lows were deeper as investors became concerned about the sustainability of the MLP's distributable cash flows at a time of plunging throughput volumes, although companies such as Delek Logistics Partners that were able to maintain their pre-pandemic distributions almost erased their YTD losses by early June. Logistics MLPs utilize a different business model than refiners, focusing more on throughput volumes than on margins, but have been just as vulnerable as merchant refiners to the pandemic's severe demand disruption.

Data by YCharts

The rally in the merchant refining sector peaked on June 8 and has proceeded to give back much of the ground that it had regained in Q2. While the consensus earnings estimates have moved a bit lower over the last month, albeit by a much smaller amount than in March and April, the latest decline has corresponded with worsening sentiment as the market has realized that America's struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic is still in its early stages. (Not coincidentally, the S&P 500 also peaked on June 8.) A steady drumbeat of news reports over the last two weeks have suggested that sentiment has more room to fall as the U.S. has become one of just a handful of countries that has failed to suppress its coronavirus outbreak.

Whereas the coronavirus infection curve appeared to have been largely flattened countrywide by late May, the subsequent economic reopenings have coincided with rapidly-rebounding new case rates in no fewer than 36 states. Early hopes that these data points simply reflected increased testing rather than higher transmission rates have subsequently been dashed by an increase to the nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive, from 4.4% to 7.5% in just a few weeks. Positivity rates in densely-populated states such as Florida and Texas have surged into the double-digits. Positivity rates can only increase when the number of positive tests (the numerator) increases at a faster pace than the total number of tests conducted (the denominator), in which case transmission must be increasing.

Worse, this increase in the positivity rate has coincided with record new COVID-19 case numbers in the country that have quickly exceeded the levels that were set in early April. The virus's spread has accelerated since the lockdown orders were lifted, warm summer temperatures not withstanding. While the death count has remained comparatively subdued of late, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams cautioned last week that this could change rapidly as the total number of new cases increases.

Most worrisome for refiners, many states with large refined fuels markets have already begun to re-implement their lockdown orders, even in places where politicians had initially pledged not to do so. Texas became the first state to do so in late June when it required restaurants to reduce their patron numbers, and cities such as Austin have imposed stricter measures through at least August. Florida has closed beaches and bars for the second time this year, notwithstanding its governor's pledge that the state is "not going back" on the reopening of its economy. California has taken similar steps as its state universities and the University of Southern California have already decided to utilize a mostly-virtual format for the fall semester (in a reversal of an earlier reopening decision by the latter).

The prevailing sentiment in the refining sector currently appears to be that this spring's severe lockdown orders will not be re-implemented. While future versions are likely to be more focused than before, this does not mean that the sector will completely avoid a second round of demand disruption later this year. Worse, whereas the pessimistic argument before now did not envision more demand disruption until much later in the year, in which case refiners would be able to take advantage of strong summer demand volumes, it is becoming increasingly likely that the second round of disruption will occur in Q3. Moreover, recent events have shown that expectations that "lockdown fatigue" among voters will prevent future lockdown orders from being imposed have been weakened by the halting of reopenings even in pro-business states such as Florida and Texas. Hospitals in the hardest-hit regions of the U.S. are already reaching the limits of their ICUs at a time of early-stage exponential transmission growth. It is hard to envision even the most pro-economy politician being able to overlook the inevitable reports of people dying in hospital hallways and images of outdoor temporary morgues, as were common in parts of Europe and the Northeast U.S. earlier this year. Even states with low transmission rates are contributing to renewed demand disruption following the imposition of domestic travel restrictions by Northeast U.S. states such as New York and New Jersey.

A second round of refined fuels demand disruption looms for the U.S. merchant refining sector as a result. The country's inability to successfully flatten the transmission curve has coincided with the reopening of state economies, widespread protests, and major national holidays. The CDC now expects America's COVID-19 death toll to reach 150,000 by the end of July (see figure), which is both higher and faster than was predicted during the depths of April's pandemic response. Either states' lockdown orders will be re-implemented or people will voluntarily limit their travel due to infection concerns, but the effect on fuel demand will be the same. The country appears to be on the cusp of the "W-shaped" demand scenario that I first wrote about back in April.

Source: CDC (2020).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.