The IPO was much anticipated in 2017, given its status as one of Southeast Asia's unicorn. It has not been a success.

Overview

Back in 2017, Razer's (HKG: 1337) (OTCPK:RZZRY) IPO seemed to be a bit of a big deal in Asia, primarily in the South East, considering its Singaporean founder, unicorn status, and an established market presence in the global gaming hardware space. The brand also has a strong reputation within the professional gaming community. The visionary founders were even able to raise money from the likes of Li-Ka Shing, the richest person and one of the most savvy businessmen in Hong Kong. However, its IPO has never been much of a success.

(Razer’s share price performance. Source: google)

Razer currently trades at ~HKD 1.5 per share, 65% off the all-time-high of HKD 4.3, which was reached only during the first day of IPO. As we take a look at the fundamentals of the business, we have concluded that the negative sentiment may well be justified.

Risk

Since its IPO, Razer has never turned cash flow positive. Over the last two years alone, it also has burned over $90 million of cash a year on average. Supported by consistent growth story and exceptional top line growth, it would not be a big issue, in our view. However, revenue growth has been lackluster.

(Razer’s financials. Source: tikr.com)

Revenue only grew by 15% last year, while gross margin continues to decline. Despite improving, the operating margin is also still in the red. Looking at the trajectory, we think that it should be two or three years away from break-even, though we remain skeptical in Razer’s ability to maintain growth at double digits when that happens.

(Source: razer.com)

As we keep track of Razer’s business expansions, it appears that the growth story and vision seem to hinge upon the notion of empowering the gaming community more broadly. The expansion it has done, however, has been questionable. For instance, it once entered a competitive mobile handset business in the past, which it ended up exiting.

(Source: razer.com)

As it seeks to improve its appeal to the market, Razer has also recently decided to enter another competitive space, which is Southeast Asia fintech and payment. While it has so far seen $2.1 billion of TPV (Transaction Payment Value) processed, we remain critical in its ability to penetrate the market to increase adoptions as the main mobile wallet, amid the competition from its partners itself, such as ShopeePay (SEA) and Grab.

Based on our experience living and traveling to the region, an alternative wallet positioning makes less sense, considering that in the absence of heavy promotional gimmicks, payment is pretty much a winner-take-all market. There are already one or two market leaders in Southeast Asia currently. As it stands, In addition to only having $500 million of cash and weakening fundamentals and shareholder confidence, Razer does not have as much war chest as its competitors.

Upside/Valuation

Overall, we have got the impression that Razer is torn between pleasing the market and striving for its ambitious vision. It still has a nearly billion-dollar growing gaming hardware business, that it is yet to turn profitable. However, it also needs to invest more in its growth initiatives to move the needle in realizing its ambitious vision, in our view.

(Source: Company’s annual report)

R&D spending, for instance, has been declining, which is not consistent with the growth story. At the same time, we believe that Razer is still well-positioned to make the most out of the attractively growing opportunities in esports and mobile gaming. Razer is now trading at ~2x P/S, and given the seemingly mixed objectives, the growth opportunity remains uncertain. As Razer has had more profitability YTD, the share price has improved by +9%, meaning that the Hong Kong market seems to put greater emphasis on profitability over growth potential. Razer has also seemed to optimize its OCF burn as it has remained steady at +$34 million over the last two years, though in our view, it takes far more investments to realize the full potential of its growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.