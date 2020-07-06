In mid-April, I authored the provocatively titled "A Trade With Upside Unlikely to Lose Money". Who doesn't want a trade with more upside than downside? The premise was that coming off of the second worst quarter on record for the high yield corporate bond market (HYG),(JNK), prices had dropped and spreads had widened to a degree that made negative forward returns less likely. The table below is excerpted from that article, showing that the most previously negative quarters in the history of the high yield corporate bond market had been followed by consistently strong forward performance.

That April 2020 piece built on the framework of an even more blunt pronouncement from an article on New Year's Eve 2018 entitled A Trade With Upside That Won't Lose Money in 2019. As you can see from the graph above, the tenth worst quarter for the high yield corporate bond market was in the fourth quarter of that year. In that article, I demonstrated (in the excerpted table below) that the high yield corporate bond market had never produced negative returns in consecutive years. That history would hold in 2019. The high yield corporate bond market would produce a 14% total return the next year, with roughly half of that gain coming in the first quarter of 2019.

Fast forwarding back to the present, let's discuss the high yield corporate bond market in the second quarter, and the path forward over the remainder of 2020. In the risk-on rally in the second quarter of 2020, the "trade with upside unlikely to lose money" was realized. The high yield corporate bond market returned 10.2% in the second quarter, its fourth best quarterly total return ever.

The performance relationship was peculiar, however, setting the stage for the discussion in this article. As mentioned previously, the second quarter of 2020 was the fourth best quarter ever. The table below shows all of the previous quarters with total returns above 10%. In each of those previous quarters, BB's lagged the broader index. In the rally in the second quarter, BB's outperformed lower rated, more speculative single-B and CCC-rated cohorts. In a risk-on rally, you tend to see the highest risk, highest yield cohorts of the market outperform. That was not the case last quarter.

The outperformance by BB's, the highest rated cohort of the junk bond market, probably came down to three inter-related factors. For the first time in its history, the Federal Reserve is actively intervening in corporate credit markets with a tilt towards the lower quality parts of the investment grade universe, including "fallen angels" downgraded to BB after the unveiling of the Fed plan in late March. This accommodation has led to a sharp rally in investment grade credit spreads, with private capital flowing into the higher quality BB part of the market on the back of investment grade spread tightening. Second, the BB part of the market tends to be a little longer duration and a little more interest rate sensitive. While high yield credit is a credit sensitive asset class with lower correlation with interest rates than other higher quality fixed income asset classes, the BB cohort tends to move with rates, which moved down slightly on the quarter, benefiting BB's. Third, credit markets have continued to adjust expectations for the impact of the virus-related recession on weaker credit profiles, and simply have not been as ready to dip down into the weaker parts of the high yield credit markets despite lower prices and higher yields.

In the previous table, I also included the highest return quarter for the high yield bond market where the BB index led by more than it did in the second quarter of 2020. That was the first quarter of 2009. Most readers know that was the quarter where risky assets bottomed in the Great Recession and began to rally. Early in that recovery BB's led lower rate credit. Note that the next two quarters - the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2009 - are also on that table given their place as two of the best quarters ever for high yield. In those quarters, lower rated credit led strongly.

As of July 2nd, the yields and credit spreads of the high yield corporate bond market and its ratings cohorts stood as follows:

The BB part of the market is already trading above par at nearly $101. While spreads in that market have "tightened" significantly relative to Treasuries, remember that the investment corporate bond index is at all-time low yields (2.10%), meaning that this highest quality part of the high yield corporate bond market still offers a healthy premium. The single-B part of the market still trades at a couple point discount to par and nearly 2% higher yield. Much of the yield and discount in the high yield corporate bond market is coming from the CCC-bucket. Of course, that part of the market also has the highest risk of defaults, which could lower the realized yield relative to the indicated yield that reflects a full return of par.

Where should that leave investors positioning risk in the second half of 2020? As I noted in my second half themes, I still expect credit to outperform Treasuries. Upside in the BB part of the market is more limited, but should still outperform investment grade credit on both an excess return (spread-based) and total return basis (including rate impact). As we saw as the recovery broadened after the last credit cycle, lower rated credit outperformed. While there will certainly continue to be an uptick in credit defaults given the dislocation borne in sectors acutely impacted by the COVID-19 stress, my belief is that current spread levels are reflective of that stress and offering appropriate compensation.

The aforementioned bias towards credit over rates was a winner in institutional portfolios I manage in the second quarter, and I believe this bias will still offer relative gains, albeit at a moderating pace in the second half. In my personal account, despite a bias towards high yield credit outperforming in April, I played the rebound for risky assets more directly in broadly diversified equities than high yield corporate bonds. With equities outperforming credit on equity multiple expansion, the analysis in this article was conducted in part to examine whether an increased allocation to high yield credit is warranted in the second half in lieu of some of this equity allocation. For investors with a balanced portfolio, reducing interest rate exposure (limited upside) and equity exposure (greater downside) in favor of a high yield corporate bond allocation might be a desirable tactical tilt that produced better risk-adjusted returns.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.