Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: June 2020 Update

Another month is in the books. You know what that means... another step towards financial freedom.

In general, June was a pretty laid back month for me in terms of portfolio management. I suppose this is a good thing because I've been very busy with work on various projects, so I'm happy that I didn't have an extra layer of market volatility to deal with on top of that.

For months now, I've been very clear that I believe the "V" shaped rally we've seen from the March lows of the COVID-19 crash has been irrational.

I don't think the underlying fundamentals of the market and/or the economy, from a macro perspective, support the rally. And, when looking at many of the individual holdings on my watch list (it is important to remember that the market is just that: a market of stocks), I see rising multiples when compared to the valuation metrics that I track.

Because of this, I've been very conservative with regard to dipping into my cash position to make purchases.

Since the end of March, I've only made two outright trades in the market. On 5/5/2020, I added to my Realty Income (O) position at $52.84. And, on 6/8/2020, I sold my remaining shares of Boeing (BA), locking in 69.4% profits at $229.75.

I discussed my Boeing sale in a more detailed focus ticker piece earlier in the month. That article can be found here.

Other than these two trades, the only other activity in my portfolio has been the monthly selective dividend re-investments that I make at the start of each month.

In June, I used my dividend pool to add to my AT&T (T), Realty Income, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), AbbVie (ABBV), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) positions.

I bought T at $31.01, O at $56.43, BAM at $31.93, RTX at $64.72, FRT at $82.76, ABBV at $91.54, and BMY at $60.34. In my view, these companies gave me a nice mix of yields, growth prospects, and value picks.

Although I'm fairly bearish on the market's near-term prospects because of valuation issues, I continue to re-invest my dividends every month to ensure that I am compounding my income stream throughout a period of time where I am relatively cautious with my cash pool. I expect to see lower organic dividend growth in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 headwinds that are expected to play out with regard to sales/EPS growth. Because of this, using re-investment becomes an even more important part of my plan to maintain double-digit dividend growth.

Dividend Income

Speaking of double-digit dividend growth, I'll go ahead and transition into my June dividend income stream data. As you know, generating reliably increasing dividend income is my primary focus and objective as a portfolio manager. And, with that being said, I am pleased to announce that I've exceeded my income goals for the month.

June was a great month for my dividend stream. The March/June/September/December quarterly cycle tends to be my most lucrative in terms of dividend income and that was the case again this month. June 2020 resulted in the 3rd highest monthly dividend total of all-time for me (December 2019 and March 2020 were the only two months that produced more).

In June, my dividend income was up 13.1% y/y. And, factoring in the June income data, my year-to-date income stream growth is now up 12.77%.

As noted in previous editions of this monthly recap, these dividend growth figures are all 100% organic growth. I have not added new cash to the portfolio in about 3 years. The dividend growth that my portfolio is producing comes from 3 things: dividend increases, dividend re-investment, and active management with a focus on increasing my dividend income level.

Now that my wife is working again, our household's income level has risen to the point where we have discretionary savings again (hallelujah!). I'm building up some cash in my checking account which I plan to transfer into the broker when I see significant margin of safety arise and, therefore, feel comfortable putting it to use. Until then, I'm happy to keep it in the checking account because the interest is slightly better and I'd like to make a few transfers as possible so that calculating time-weighted returns at the end of the year is as simply as possible.

Portfolio Results

Generally speaking, I don't pay all that much attention to how well my holdings are doing on a day-to-day, week-to-week, or even month-to-month basis. I track my income stream closely, but I don't stress over the short-term volatility that the share prices of my holdings experience because short-term movements in the market are notoriously irrational and unpredictable. However, I know that people reading these monthly re-cap articles enjoy tracking my capital gains, alongside my dividend growth, so I'm happy to oblige by including total return data.

In June, the value of my portfolio increased by 2.68%, beating the S&P's monthly gains of 1.84%.

As usual, Apple's (AAPL) continued rally contributes heavily to my outperformance. As you'll see below, AAPL's weighting in my portfolio continues to rise and rise as the stock price moves higher. Yet, as I've said before, although I am potentially dangerously overweight AAPL stock, I've decided to simply hold my shares so long as the company's shareholder return metrics continue to meet my expectations. In the past, I've trimmed AAPL twice, and both times, I ended up regretting it. I'm not going to make that mistake for a third time.

Thus far, year-to-date, the value of my portfolio has clawed its way back up to even. Almost literally. Year-to-date, my holdings are down 0.003%. This compares to the S&P 500, which is down 2.6% overall (this figure includes dividends paid by the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which is something that I had forgotten to include in past comparisons).

So, not only am I meeting my goal of generating a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 and higher dividend growth than the S&P 500, but I'm also achieving the third and final goal that I set out for myself at the start of each year, which is generating a higher total return than the S&P 500.

As I've said in the past, when I use my disciplined, value-oriented approach with regard to locking in a wide margin of safeties on the highest-quality dividend growth names and achieve the first two income-oriented goals discussed above, the third goal of overall outperformance tends to follow suit.

I couldn't be happier about my portfolio's performance thus far throughout 2020. If I had one gripe, it would be that I have experienced 3 dividend cuts this year: Boeing, Disney (DIS), and Invesco (IVZ). Prior to 2020, I'd only ever experienced 1 dividend cut in the 8 years that I've been managing this portfolio. However, no one is perfect and I am very happy to see that the rest of my holdings have absorbed the negative pressure of these cuts and continue to produce double-digit dividend growth as a whole.

Holdings, Weightings, and Cost Basis

Here is an updated portfolio graphic for those who like to follow along. Due to my lack of trading during the month of June, not much here has changed. But, I suspect that there may be some new readers here who would enjoy to begin following along with the rest of you.

Core Dividend Growth 45.93% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $103.78 13.97% Microsoft MSFT $53.17 4.73% Cisco CSCO $32.95 3.41% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $48.53 2.83% BlackRock BLK $413.84 2.53% Johnson and Johnson JNJ $113.07 2.49% Qualcomm QCOM $60.29 2.06% PepsiCo PEP $92.39 1.56% Amgen AMGN $130.50 1.53% Honeywell HON $123.87 1.22% Coca-Cola KO $39.78 1.19% Novo Nordisk NVO $37.74 1.10% Intel INTC $30.55 1.09% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 1.03% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 1.03% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $33.60 0.92% Pfizer PFE $31.94 0.87% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.65% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.53% McCormick MKC $71.43 0.45% 3M Company MMM $148.84 0.44% Raytheon Technologies RTX $62.10 0.30% High Yield 16.81% AT&T T $37.70 3.41% Altria MO $50.31 1.92% W.P. Carey WPC $63.32 1.70% AbbVie ABBV $71.57 1.49% International Business Machines IBM $128.95 1.27% Brookfield Renewables BEP $32.81 0.89% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.89% Reality Income O $51.85 0.82% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $119.87 0.76% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.76% Dominion Energy D $63.65 0.73% Store Capital STOR $22.91 0.74% Verizon VZ $44.42 0.56% National Retail Properties NNN $36.17 0.53% Enbridge ENB $31.07 0.34% High Dividend Growth 15.25% Visa V $72.45 3.24% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 2.77% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 2.47% Comcast CMCSA $37.70 2.30% Nike NKE $58.75 1.95% MasterCard MA $81.40 1.37% Lowe's LOW $95.77 0.59% Home Depot HD $184.52 0.56% Non-Dividend 7.62% Alphabet GOOGL $741.39 4.46% Amazon AMZN $849.74 2.38% Facebook FB $162.99 0.78% Special Circumstance 7.43% Walt Disney DIS $94.94 4.66% NVIDIA NVDA $110.55 1.18% ViacomCBS VIAC $28.27 0.70% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.46% Invesco IVZ $23.72 0.22% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.12% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.09% Cash 6.96%

Conclusion

Being that I'm a relatively young investor who's still early on in the accumulation phase of his DGI portfolio's lifespan, I'd much rather be buying stock regularly than sitting on my hands due to valuation concerns. However, I'm not interested in chasing momentum. My experience in the market has taught me that patience always pays off with regard to waiting for wider margins of safety. So, until I see the attractive value, I will continue to stay cautious (even if that leads to relatively boring monthly updates).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BAM, BEP, BIP, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, IVZ, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, VIAC, OTIS, CARR, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.