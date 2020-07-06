June 2020 Portfolio Update - Continuing Investments

Dividends have continued to be paid out, including several European ones. Capital has been reinvested into more and more conservative companies.

While it seemed that initially coronavirus would abate more and more, we've seen a little bit of a flare-up in June, which is affecting the markets.

Summary

June saw me continuing to invest sizeable amounts of savings and cash - around $10,300 in total, slowly cutting away at my still-sizeable cash position.

My target remains to have spent the majority of my savings during 2020 and to be above 98% stocks, if not 99.3%, by December, with a target cash amount of a few thousand dollars.

As a result of investments and new investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~152.48% of the average dividend income/average monthly expenses ratio. The slightly smaller increase represents my focus on lower-yielding companies at this time.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs.

In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal, and I've no moral/ethical qualms as an investor about investing in any sort of publicly-listed business.

My prerequisites

I'm a relatively young (34-year-old) trilingual (Swedish/German background) who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached my financial independence (at least in Sweden/Swedish standards) in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal.

In Swedish terms, my annual dividends of $33,088 give me roughly the annual salary of an average Swedish:

Elementary School Teacher

Coke Burner

Munitions Worker

Construction Worker

Rehab Case Worker

Car Mechanic

Welder

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure, and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire, as seen above by the employment examples. Many people are, in fact, living off of less money than I make from my dividends alone. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons).

This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to and want to be living at. After all, I don't want to work as a coke burner or a welder in the US (or anywhere else). This also means that, despite being financially independent at my desired standard in Sweden, I'm not yet "done."

June 2020 news update

June marked yet more continuation of my investment strategy. I identify opportunities on a weekly basis and invest in 3-4 of them. I still have plenty of cash on hand, but my investment pace has slowed down a little, and I'm still far from spent. I continue to do:

Investments in carefully controlled "cash injections," portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies, varied in sector and risk.

The abandonment of certain companies in favor of higher-quality companies. This does not mean the aforementioned companies are poor investments - but I'd rather buy companies that are rarely on sale as opposed to "just" those I've been buying previously.

The continuation of my ultra-safe dividend stock list with 5 different tiers. This tool has become invaluable to me to efficiently sort opportunities, safeties, and so forth.

I continue to focus on a mix of higher-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3-5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 4.923%, though this includes a still-sizeable chunk (around 4.3%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account.

Here is my total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

There are also further dilutive effects, as the entire portfolio has moved back towards green thereby lowering these exposures. Due to allocation in AVB and FRT, my allocation towards Real Estate has increased on a sequential basis. I still have resources to tap, should I need them, and if we see further drops I may pull these resources beyond simply my cash position.

With that said, let's review some dividend numbers for the month.

Reviewing June 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

The issue for the European stocks, including Scandinavian ones, has become that most, but not all, companies have either postponed or frozen their dividend decision. What usually is a March, April, or May payout has become an opaque "we'll reconvene later in the year" sort of decision when it comes to our annual dividends. As such, the hit to the above graph/statistics may look harsh, but I expect most of the companies that have failed to pay a dividend to pay out dividends later this year - and if they don't, the graph will likely be even worse. For now, most companies are set to decide somewhere in July-December.

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $745.20 - below expectations due to a postponement from a Swedish company. This has been reinvested.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends ($33,088/12) is $2,757.33. Remember, despite this dollar amount having gone up, my overall dividend coverage is not up. The dollar amount growth seen on an annual and monthly basis is merely a function of FX, with the USD losing ground to the SEK. Just because my USD amount on an annual basis is up nearly $2,000 in 2 months, doesn't mean my SEK amount is up similarly. It's actually fairly similar.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019/2020.

(Source: Author's Calculations and Data, Google Sheets)

Some of the companies paid me dividends during this month include:

Annual/Bi-Annual Dividends

Quarterly Dividends

Caterpillar (CAT)

Ameriprise Financial Corporation (AMP)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Kroger (KR)

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Aflac (AFL)

Visa (V)

Macerich (MAC)

Cummins (CMI)

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Honeywell (HON)

Amgen (AMGN)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

UPS (UPS)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

3M Company (MMM)

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Whirlpool (WHR)

McDonald's (MCD)

Lyondell-Basell Industries (LYB)

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Home Depot (HD)

Dominion Energy (D)

Blackrock (BLK)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Coca-Cola (KO)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Monthly Dividends

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Overall, I'm very pleased with the dividend mix in terms of companies, as it includes a far improved mix of payors in terms of quality compared to 2018/2019 - and I intend for this to continue going forward, in terms of quality. However, there was nearly $4,000 missing from European companies who've postponed their dividend decisions.

Transactions During June 2020

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Oracle

General Dynamics

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF)

Omnicom Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Comcast

AT&T (T)

Archer-Daniels-Midland

The list is long, and frankly, those aren't all of the stocks I'm viewing at this time - but they're some of the "core." More on that below.

Where to go from here as a dividend growth investor?

I'm hoping we'll see a more aggressive downturn in the next few coming weeks, largely due to the increasing number of corona cases in certain US geographies. The risk is that while cases increase, the effects such as a 7-10% drop will not occur - but I remain ready for the possibility, at least. I still have plenty of capital to put to work, and do want to balance my exposure to sectors and overall companies further.

Once again, one of the largest potential effects not yet occurred-effect on my portfolio is what will happen to the dividend from Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

I believe a cut is coming here, and even if temporary, such a cut would cut far deeper than others into my average coverage ratio, causing it to drop several hundred basis points, which would constitute the largest drop on record. Practically, it doesn't change anything for me, nor is it a signal to sell or stop investing in SPG, but it does highlight the importance of diversification and quality in the face of trouble.

(Source: Photo Source)

My picking process continues to be simplified by my approach, where I've categorized hundreds of companies into classes. I no longer consider every stock available, and I'm more close-minded to adopting new stocks into my own "realm" of acceptability - this was a goal with the list to begin with.

For example, while Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) - which a reader recently recommended as a candidate - may be an excellent company, it lacks a credit rating, it has a dividend growth streak of 1 year (3 years uninterrupted), and despite a positive safety rating lacks several of the fundamental characteristics that are now somewhat sacrosanct to claiming a place in my portfolio. There are more examples of companies that no longer qualify, but given that this specific one sported a "Very safe" SSD rating, I thought it an excellent example.

My approach has morphed more along the lines of keeping things simple. For a core investment portfolio with the goal of servicing one's life with the capital and dividends necessary to sustain the lifestyle you're looking to have, you need not overcomplicate your methodology. It may, in fact, be damaging to your goal to do so.

Once you've reached your goal, you may construct portfolios with the goal/s of achieving significantly higher rates of return and in so doing, accept higher levels of overall risk. Indeed, I may do so as well - but if I do so, it will be independent of the portfolio and the ambitions of which I write in these articles.

It is my hope that it can perhaps inspire you to similarly conservative portfolio compositions and perhaps to come up with your own prerequisite for your own circumstances. I highly encourage it as a methodical and confidence-building approach, even in times like these.

Wrapping up

During this time, I find increasing safety in the continued conservative nature of my dividend portfolio and the methods I use and have adopted to keep it aligned towards my long-term goals.

Continue considering your long-term investment goals and where you want to be in 1 year, 5 years, and 30 years. These things, not the whims of writers or other investors, should guide your own investments.

Knowing who you are and who you want to be as an investor is paramount to your long-term success on the market. This includes your ability to retain a cool head during times like these.

I hope this article finds you to be still in good health and in good spirits.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.