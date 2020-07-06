As such, changing your investment strategy based on the stock market valuation doesn't look smart. Don't try to time the market and keep buying high-quality stocks.

This higher valuation is (partially) justified for these stocks based on their high ROIC of 18.24% and EPS growth rate of 23.4%, both much higher than the historical market leaders. Also, most of them are net beneficiaries of the pandemic.

These top 10 stocks now represent a record 28.30% of the S&P 500 and have an average P/E of 33.67x after their strong recent performance.

However, this should be put into context. I found that the premium compared to historical averages is solely caused by the top 10 stocks.

High S&P 500 valuations are used as a reason to not buy stocks at this moment. Indeed, the current P/E of 21.37x is higher than the 15-year average of 16.70x.

We are in the middle of 2020 and I hope you are all safe and well in these turbulent times. It's a great time to update on stock market developments. Despite S&P 500 (SP500) earnings anticipated to decline by 43.3% in the second quarter of 2020, the stock market is close to reaching all-time highs. I read that a lot of analysts and investors are not buying stocks due to "high stock market valuations." Is the stock market really overvalued at this point and should this impact your investment strategy? That's what will be discussed in this article.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Refinitiv data, Q2 2020 is Refinitiv estimate)

S&P 500 P/E ratio: getting overvalued?

After the recent surge, the S&P 500's TTM P/E ratio reached 21.37x, which is significantly higher compared to the long-term P/E of 15.73x (based on this data) and 16.70x (based on Refinitiv data) over the past 15 years. Without digging deeper in the underlying fundamentals, one could indeed state that the market is getting overheated at the moment. This is even more the case when we take into account the uncertain disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy in the longer term.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Refinitiv data)

High P/E ratio explained

However, I believe that today's market valuation needs to be put in the right context. Currently, the 10 biggest companies represent 28.30% of the S&P 500 market capitalization, the highest percentage in modern stock market history. Therefore, the S&P 500 index is becoming less and less a representation for the whole stock market.

Strong S&P 500 recovery primarily caused by the biggest stocks

The S&P 500 is only down ~4% year-to-date, which according to many investors is not reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. However, it's important to understand that the top companies are performing much better as they have a strong moat to withstand this crisis. IT companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Visa (V) could in fact be net beneficiaries of this crisis as it intensifies the digital transition. As a consequence, these stocks (justifiably) performed very strongly year-to-date. Other big companies such as Apple (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) are not cyclical and are expected to be minimally impacted by this crisis. Excluding these 10 biggest stocks of the market, the S&P 500 would actually be down ~10%, which better reflects the longer-term impact of this crisis.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; impact on S&P500 is calculated by multiplying the stock returns with their weight)

"High valuation" caused by big 10

Interestingly, the high stock market P/E ratio of 21.37x is a lot lower if we exclude the biggest companies which on average are not impacted by the crisis. The other 490 S&P 500 companies are valued at a P/E ratio of 16.93x, which is a more in-line with the historical averages.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Are these top 10 companies worth this higher valuation?

As shown, the high P/E ratio only applies to the biggest 10 companies in the market, averaging 33.67x. The question remains whether these companies deserve such a high valuation. To explain this, I want to compare these firms' return on invested capital ("ROIC") and EPS growth with the highest market cap firms over the past decades.

(Source: Robbe Delaet with Eikon Datastream data)

First, the average ROIC of these companies yields 18.14%, which indicates that each $100 invested (debt and equity) increases operating profits by $18.14 annually, which is at the high end of the historical average. This implies that the big companies have very profitable investment projects in which they can invest to generate shareholder value in the long term. A ROIC higher than 10% is seen as good.

Second, the average annual EPS growth over the past three years yields 23.4% for these companies, much higher than the historical average. Also important is the high visibility of future earnings of these companies. Many of them are operating in a consistently growing market which is not dependent from economic cycles and have business models which are increasingly focused on recurring revenues. To indicate the impact of reliable long-term growth rates for valuations, let's compare the simple constant cash flow discount model (fair value= cash flow/ WACC - growth rate) for a firm with a 1% long-term growth rate and 4% long-term growth rate. Company A represents companies with a high moat which are able to keep raising prices and find new profitable investments to increase shareholder wealth, such as Microsoft and Google. Company B represents the big market leaders in the past decades like General Electric (GE), AT&T (T), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Walmart (WMT) which are not able to differentiate themselves from competitors. Interestingly, company A is worth 75% more than B because of its higher growth rate, which partially explains why the valuation of these giants are double that of the whole market.

Company A Company B Cash flow year 1: $100 Cash flow year 1: $100 WACC (discount rate): 8% WACC: 8% Constant growth rate: 1% Constant growth rate: 4% Valuation: $2.500 Valuation: $1.428

Investing strategy in this "expensive" market

I advise to not change your investment strategy just because the broad market looks to be "expensive," as many analysts/investors suggest. Don't try to time the market and definitely don't use S&P 500 valuations in your investments decisions.

I suggest continuously purchasing stocks which provide good value for their price and generate long-term shareholder value. In each market environment, there are good stocks to buy. At Insider Opportunities, we continuously keep picking strong, undervalued stocks with insider activity, based on a proven formula. That doesn't get changed a lot by the high market valuations.

What you should be concerned by is the quality of the stocks you are buying. Particularly their balance sheet and competitive moat. In the current economic environment, you should avoid stocks with a high leverage ratio and with few differentiation from competitors, as these could face problems to survive if the impact of this pandemic will last for several more quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.