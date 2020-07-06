Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Dime Community Bancshares And Bridge Bancorp Combine In Merger Of Equals

Merger activity remained steady last week with one new deal announced, six deals closing and one deal called off.

The month of June ended with six active deals being completed and another deal terminated, resulting in a total of five deals terminated in a single month. June was also the most active month with respect to new deals announced in the second quarter of 2020, with six new deals announced and ten new potential deals announced.

The month of July began with the announcement of an all-stock merger agreement between Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE), which will result in Dime shareholders owning approximately 52% and Bridge shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company.

There was one potential deal announced last week. The special committees of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) reached a preliminary understanding regarding a possible exchange ratio for a potential business combination transaction between Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, in which Liberty Broadband would acquire all of the outstanding shares of GCI Liberty in a stock-for-stock merger.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 26, 2020, and July 3, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring

Company Acquiring

Company Quote Current

Spread Last Week

Spread Spread Change

Weekly Deal

Type GNW 2.28 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 138.16% 118.07% 20.09% All Cash ASFI 12.95 Stern Group (N/A) 1.16% -11.22% 12.38% All Cash LACQ 10.78 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) 6.68% -1.71% 8.39% Special Conditions TTPH 2.46 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) 4.41 -18.70% -23.08% 4.38% Special Conditions CDOR 4.11 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 170.07% 166.83% 3.24% All Cash GILT 6.3 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) 16.04 35.42% 37.77% -2.35% Cash Plus Stock TIF 122.22 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) 89.99 10.46% 12.90% -2.44% All Cash MSBF 12.5 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) 8.01 -16.70% -11.29% -5.41% All Stock QES 1.005 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) 2.11 1.70% 11.67% -9.97% All Stock CETV 3.74 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 22.46% 36.51% -14.05% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 77 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 22 Stock Deals 11 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 38 Aggregate Deal Consideration $536.44 billion

New Deals:

The merger of Dime Community Bancshares and Bridge Bancorp for $489 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dime will merge with and into Bridge, with Bridge as the surviving corporation, and Dime Community Bank will merge with and into BNB Bank, with BNB Bank as the surviving institution. Following the closing of the transaction, Dime shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge common stock for each share of Dime common stock they own.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Deals Terminated:

On June 29, 2020, Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their proposed all-stock merger agreement.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.1100 09/30/2020 170.07% 713.52% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.28 09/30/2020 138.16% 579.63% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $21.57 07/31/2020 52.99% 743.90% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) $8.53 $6.3 10/31/2021 35.42% 26.77% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.7400 09/30/2020 22.46% 94.23% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.29 09/30/2020 16.85% 70.70% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) $77.21 $69.87 03/31/2021 10.51% 14.26% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $122.22 07/31/2020 10.46% 146.79% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) $15.16 $14.2 12/31/2020 6.73% 13.73% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.78 12/31/2020 6.68% 13.62%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $536.44 billion last week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.