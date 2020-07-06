Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Dime Community Bancshares And Bridge Bancorp Combine In Merger Of Equals

Merger activity remained steady last week with one new deal announced.
Dime Community Bancshares and Bridge Bancorp announce merger of equals.
Synacor and Qumu Corporation terminate their proposed all-stock merger agreement.
Merger activity remained steady last week with one new deal announced, six deals closing and one deal called off.
The month of June ended with six active deals being completed and another deal terminated, resulting in a total of five deals terminated in a single month. June was also the most active month with respect to new deals announced in the second quarter of 2020, with six new deals announced and ten new potential deals announced.
The month of July began with the announcement of an all-stock merger agreement between Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE), which will result in Dime shareholders owning approximately 52% and Bridge shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company.
There was one potential deal announced last week. The special committees of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) reached a preliminary understanding regarding a possible exchange ratio for a potential business combination transaction between Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, in which Liberty Broadband would acquire all of the outstanding shares of GCI Liberty in a stock-for-stock merger.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 26, 2020, and July 3, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring
Company
|Acquiring
Company Quote
|Current
Spread
|Last Week
Spread
|Spread Change
Weekly
|Deal
Type
|GNW
|2.28
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|138.16%
|118.07%
|20.09%
|All Cash
|ASFI
|12.95
|Stern Group (N/A)
|1.16%
|-11.22%
|12.38%
|All Cash
|LACQ
|10.78
|GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A)
|6.68%
|-1.71%
|8.39%
|Special Conditions
|TTPH
|2.46
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)
|4.41
|-18.70%
|-23.08%
|4.38%
|Special Conditions
|CDOR
|4.11
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|170.07%
|166.83%
|3.24%
|All Cash
|GILT
|6.3
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)
|16.04
|35.42%
|37.77%
|-2.35%
|Cash Plus Stock
|TIF
|122.22
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|89.99
|10.46%
|12.90%
|-2.44%
|All Cash
|MSBF
|12.5
|Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)
|8.01
|-16.70%
|-11.29%
|-5.41%
|All Stock
|QES
|1.005
|KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)
|2.11
|1.70%
|11.67%
|-9.97%
|All Stock
|CETV
|3.74
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|22.46%
|36.51%
|-14.05%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|77
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|12
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|22
|Stock Deals
|11
|Stock & Cash Deals
|3
|Special Conditions
|2
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|38
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$536.44 billion
New Deals:
- The merger of Dime Community Bancshares and Bridge Bancorp for $489 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Dime will merge with and into Bridge, with Bridge as the surviving corporation, and Dime Community Bank will merge with and into BNB Bank, with BNB Bank as the surviving institution. Following the closing of the transaction, Dime shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge common stock for each share of Dime common stock they own.
Deal Updates:
- On June 26, 2020, the stockholders of Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) approved an amendment to the Company’s investment management trust agreement by and between the Company and the Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering in the event the Company has not consummated a business combination from June 30, 2020, to December 1, 2020. On June 29, 2020, the Company entered into the IMTA Amendment.
- On June 29, 2020, QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) announced that its shareholders approved all agenda items related to the proposed voluntary public takeover offer for the acquisition of all ordinary shares in QIAGEN by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).
- On June 30, 2020, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced that it is moving forward with plans to address its near-term liabilities and financial obligations and maximize shareholder value while China Oceanwide Holdings Group finalizes its funding plan for the acquisition of Genworth. Genworth and Oceanwide also announced that they have agreed to a 15th waiver and agreement of each party’s right to terminate the previously announced merger agreement. The 15th waiver extends the previous deadline of June 30, 2020 to no later than September 30, 2020.
- On July 1, 2020, Kearny Financial (KRNY) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) announced that they expect that their proposed merger transaction will be completed after the market closes on July 10, 2020.
- July 2, 2020: According to Reuters, EU regulators are checking whether Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) purchase of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) might allow it to drive rival makers of wearable devices, app developers and other online service providers out of the market, and boost its dominance in online advertising and search.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) by Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF) on June 29, 2020. It took 130 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) on June 30, 2020. It took 230 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO) by Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) on July 1, 2020. It took 93 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) on July 1, 2020. It took 121 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) on July 2, 2020. It took 58 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on July 2, 2020. It took 241 days for this deal to be completed.
Deals Terminated:
- On June 29, 2020, Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their proposed all-stock merger agreement.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced
Date
|Acquiring
Company
|Closing
Price
|Last
Price
|Closing
Date
|Profit
|Annualized
Profit
|CDOR
|07/22/2019
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|$11.10
|$4.1100
|09/30/2020
|170.07%
|713.52%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.28
|09/30/2020
|138.16%
|579.63%
|FSCT
|02/06/2020
|Advent International (N/A)
|$33.00
|$21.57
|07/31/2020
|52.99%
|743.90%
|GILT
|01/29/2020
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
|$8.53
|$6.3
|10/31/2021
|35.42%
|26.77%
|CETV
|10/27/2019
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|$4.58
|$3.7400
|09/30/2020
|22.46%
|94.23%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (GOOG)
|$7.35
|$6.29
|09/30/2020
|16.85%
|70.70%
|GRUB
|06/10/2020
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF)
|$77.21
|$69.87
|03/31/2021
|10.51%
|14.26%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|$135.00
|$122.22
|07/31/2020
|10.46%
|146.79%
|DLPH
|01/28/2020
|BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)
|$15.16
|$14.2
|12/31/2020
|6.73%
|13.73%
|LACQ
|12/30/2019
|GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$11.50
|$10.78
|12/31/2020
|6.68%
|13.62%
The aggregate deal consideration increased to $536.44 billion last week.
