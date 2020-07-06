At $56.50, we believe Otis shares will generate 12.0% in annualised returns and 50% in total returns by 2023 year-end. Buy.

Longer-term returns will come from cash flows returning to 2019 levels in 2022, growing at 10% thereafter, and a 25% re-rating to 3.7% FCF Yield.

COVID-19 will likely mean a 25-35% Free Cash Flow decline in 2020, and Otis may recover more slowly due to high EMEA and Americas exposure.

However, management still targets a high-single-digit EPS growth by using more cost savings, higher leverage, a lower tax rate and buybacks.

Otis benefits from the same favourable characteristics and structural drivers in the elevator industry as Kone, but growth is structurally lower.

Introduction

Following the initiation of our Buy rating on Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY) earlier this week, we continue our work on the elevator industry by reviewing Otis (NYSE:OTIS), the #1 global elevator company by total sales:

Global Elevators Market Share by Sales (ex. Japan) (2019) Source: thyssenkrupp Elevator investor day (Feb-20).

Otis has been spun out of United Technologies (now Raytheon Technologies (RTX)) in March 2020. Since then, Otis shares have risen by more than 25%.

Recap of Kone Buy Case

Our investment case on Kone consists of the following:

Most of elevator industry profits are generated by higher-margin recurring or repeat service revenues, from an ever-expanding installed base

The elevator industry has a long-term CAGR of approx. 5% in units, driven by structural trends such as urbanisation, especially in China; the CAGR in value is slightly less, due to the mix shift to emerging markets

Market leaders like Kone can grow sales faster than the market, due to their continuing market share gains and the growth of new services

These leaders' EBIT grows faster than sales on a rising margin, after 2017-18 currency and raw material cost headwinds, helped by new services

The impact of COVID-19 will be short term and limited, as the majority of sales are from residential buildings, and much of new equipment sales is from China, where recovery from the outbreak has begun early

Kone can grow its EBIT at a high-single-digit CAGR over time, from sales growth of at least mid-single-digit and margin uplift to management's long-term 16% target (vs. 2019's 12.4%)

Global Elevator New Equipment Bookings & Installed Base (Units) Source: Otis investor day presentation (Feb-20).

Comparing Otis with Kone

A breakdown of Otis' sales by region and type is below. Compared to Kone, Otis sales are far more weighted towards the Americas (and less towards APAC); in terms of exposure to China, Otis had 16% of its sales there, while Kone had just under 30%. Otis is also more towards maintenance and less towards new equipment:

Net Sales by Region & Type (2019A) - Otis vs. Kone Source: Otis and Kone company filings.

New equipment sales create the installed base for long-term, recurring, and high-margin maintenance sales, and Otis has a lower percentage of its sales in new equipment than Kone. Otis' new equipment sales are also approx. 10% lower than Kone's in absolute terms (approx. $5.0bn vs. $5.3bn in 2019).

Otis's sales growth has continued to lag Kone's. Similarly, its EBIT margin has declined more sharply, albeit from a higher base:

Sales Growth & EBIT Margin - Otis vs. Kone (2014-19A) Source: Otis and Kone company filings.

We believe Otis' lower sales growth is structural and do not expect it to overtake Kone's in the near future. We believe Kone possesses several qualitative advantages, including better products through a higher and more consistent R&D spend. This view is supported by Otis' new equipment orders, a leading indicator, remaining roughly flat at approx. $6bn since 2015, and actually having significantly lower growth than Kone in both 2018 and 2019:

New Orders - Otis vs. Kone (2017-19A) Source: Otis and Kone company filings

For 20Q1, with COVID-19 impacting mostly China, Otis' orders were flat year on year organically, while Kone's orders were up slightly by 0.3%.

Otis Management Plan

Otis' medium-term outlook, while assuming only a low-to-mid single-digit organic sales growth, nonetheless, targets a high-single-digit EPS growth (same as what we expect for Kone). Otis intends to rely more on cost savings (with EBIT margin expanding 20-30 bps annually), financial leverage (which gives a higher EPS growth on the same EBIT growth), a lower tax rate and share buybacks (after 2021):

Otis Medium-Term Outlook Source: Otis investor day presentation (March-20).

On cost savings, Otis is targeting 3 main areas:

Service savings - management expects to continue to use its service labour more efficiently, for example, by using technology for better scheduling

Supply chain savings - management is targeting an annual 3% saving in its gross factory supply chain costs

SG&A savings - management is targeting a reduction of SG&A as a percentage of sales by 100-150 bps, from 13.6% in 2019

We believe these targets to be achievable. As with Kone, we believe elevator companies can generally deliver an expansion in their EBIT margin in the medium term (after COVID-19), as some of the 2017-18 headwinds were clearly one-off in nature (such as currency and steel tariffs), and technology will help both reduce costs and create new revenues from new services.

Similar to Kone, Otis has observed improvements or at least stabilisation in the margin of the new equipment orders it receives, including in China, whose margin decline has been a headwind for several years:

"We also saw pricing stability in most parts of the world, with 80 basis points of booked margin expansion. Booked margin expanded in EMEA and China and was offset slightly by the pressure in Asia outside of China. Americas booked margin was flat. Rahul Ghai, Otis CFO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Margin on booked orders for services has been improving even more:

"As we look at booked margin on the Service side, it was up fairly significantly, mainly in EMEA and China. And then, it was up more significantly than the New Equipment booked margin was up" Judith F. Marks, Otis CFO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Also, similar to Kone, Otis has observed in 20Q1 that "our Service pricing, our revenue per unit was up as well for another quarter".

Otis' 20-30 bps annual margin uplift target implies an EBIT margin of 15.3-15.8% in 5 years' time, similar to Kone's 16% long-term target.

On financial leverage, Otis started with 2.4x Net Debt/EBITDA at its spin-off, compared to Kone having net cash, so its Profit Before Tax will grow faster than its EBIT (provided growth is positive). Lower interest rates also mean that Otis' net interest expense will be lower year on year in 2020 (at $160m vs. $190m in 2019).

A lower tax rate is expected to follow from better tax work on financing structures, legal entities, tax incentives, etc., following the spin-off. Already Otis is guiding to a tax rate of 32% in 2020, compared to 34% in 2019.

Share buybacks are expected to start in 2022, after Otis has reduced its targeted leverage level by paying back $250m of debt in each of 2020 and 2021. Otis' Free Cash Flow ("FCF") (our definition) was $1.2bn in 2019, equivalent to 4.7% of the current market capitalisation, so after dividends (likely 40% of this) and some acquisitions, Otis is likely to be buying back 2-3% of shares each year from 2022 (or 1-2% on average across 2020-23).

Illustrative calculations below, based on the margin profile of the 2019 pro forma P&L, show how the above can turn a 5% sales growth to a 10% EPS growth:

Illustrative Otis Annual EPS Growth Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

COVID-19 Impact

As of 2019, Otis has more than 50% of its sales from residential buildings, and less than 10% from sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, such as hospitality and retail. These figures are similar to Kone's.

During 20Q1, COVID-19 only had a partial impact, mostly in China. Otis had an organic sales decline of 2.1% in total (4.4% reported), including a decline of 9.8% in new equipment but a growth of 3.3% in services. The decline in new equipment sales was broad-based, including a 17% decline in China (and 15% for all of Asia), a 9% decline in the Americas, and a 3% decline in EMEA.

For the full-year 2020, management's updated outlook (in early May) guides to a 3-7% organic decline in sales, including declines of 5-10% in new equipment sales and of low- to mid-single-digits in service sales. Including the effects of negative operational and financial leverage, as well as currency headwinds, management expects declines of 5-13% in EBIT and 16-25% in Net Income:

Valuation

At $56.50, relative to 2019 pro forma financials, Otis shares are on a 21.9x P/E and a 4.7% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.4% ($0.20 per quarter):

Otis Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2019 PF) Source: Otis investor presentation (March-20).

However, with COVID-19, management has guided to 2020 FCF being at only $925-1,025m, before $160m of minorities dividends, which together imply a 25-35% decline in FCF (our definition). This includes some one-off cash flows related to the spin-off, such as temporarily higher capital expenditure.

Comparing like-for-like on 2019 financials, Otis has substantially lower valuation multiples than Kone:

Valuation - Otis vs. Kone Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Illustrative Returns

At $56.50, the illustrative calculations below show a 12.0% annualised return and a 50% total return over 3.5 years for Otis shares, by assuming:

FCF declining by 30% in 2020, i.e. the midpoint of management outlook, but recovering to 2019 levels by 2022, growing 10.0% annually thereafter

This is a slower recovery than what we assumed for Kone, due to Otis' greater exposure to EMEA (with has historically had weaker macro) and Americas (which is likely to suffer a longer COVID-19 outbreak)

Dividend remaining at $0.20/quarter for 2020, then growing on a 45% payout ratio relative to FCF (approx. 50% relative to Net Income)

A 25% re-rating upwards, with FCF Yield at 3.7% at 2023 year-end compared to 4.7% now (and 3.5% for Kone at present), but lower than the 3.2% we assumed for Kone in 2023

Otis Illustrative Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Otis benefits from the same favourable characteristics and structural drivers in the elevator industry as Kone, but growth is structurally lower. However, management still targets a high-single-digit EPS growth by using more cost savings, higher leverage, a lower tax rate and buybacks.

COVID-19 will likely mean a 25-35% Free Cash Flow decline in 2020, and Otis may recover more slowly due to its higher EMEA and Americas exposure.

Longer-term returns will come from cash flows returning to 2019 level in 2022, growing at 10% thereafter, and a 25% re-rating to 3.7% FCF Yield.

At $56.50, we believe Otis shares will generate 12.0% in annualised returns and 50% in total returns by 2023 year-end. We assign a Buy rating to Otis.

However, we prefer Kone for its higher organic growth, lower net debt, and higher dividend yield. Schindler (OTC:SHNDY) remains un-rated.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.r

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.