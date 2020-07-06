Consensus expectations for Peloton's next fiscal quarter call for $545.8 million in revenue, or 146% y/y growth - even so, this may be conservative.

The prolonged closure of gyms (both chain gyms as well as those at home in residential buildings) will push many to buy at-home fitness solutions.

Shares of Peloton have risen more than ~30% over the past month due to large states rolling back some of their re-opening plans.

When Peloton (PTON) first went public in late 2019 at just $29 per share, the market was skeptical. Investors have been consistent in bidding up software and internet companies to sky-high valuation multiples, but the market had always responded coolly to hardware names. Add in the fact that Peloton aired a disastrous Christmas commercial that generated negative backlash, and the stock's performance last year wasn't so great.

But the coronavirus changed Peloton's growth trajectory entirely. Once a niche, expensive at-home gym option at a time when in-person gym franchises like Orange Theory were exploding, few ever imagined that Peloton would become a mainstream fitness option. Now, with more and more people marooned at home for a longer period of time than they ever imagined, Peloton has moved front and center.

So far this year, shares of Peloton have doubled:

Data by YCharts

Since the last time I recommended shares of Peloton in early May at below $40 per share, shares have vaulted approximately 50% (outperforming the broader S&P 500 by roughly forty points in that same time period).

At the time, I based my bullish thesis on Peloton on three factors:

A rising mix of subscription/platform revenues, which would decouple Peloton from the lower valuations that are typically assigned to hardware companies

Product supply constraints that would likely push a boatload of revenues into Peloton's fiscal fourth quarter, which is coming due for release later this month

Investors would gravitate toward viewing Peloton as a software company and gradually bid up its valuation multiple

I continue to believe that Peloton has further upside. At present share prices near $60, Peloton has a market cap of $16.76 billion and an enterprise value of $15.33 billion, after netting out the $1.43 billion of cash on Peloton's most recent balance sheet.

Against Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations of $2.57 billion (+46% y/y) for the upcoming FY21 (which began for Peloton on July 1), Peloton trades at 5.9x EV/FY21 revenues. As Peloton's mixture of software revenues continues to build, I believe investors will increasingly continue to assign a software valuation multiple to Peloton, especially because its increasing mix of subscription revenues plus its already-high hardware margins have already put Peloton's gross margins in the ~50% range.

Software companies growing in the ~50% range that have also benefited from the extended lockdowns - like Okta (OKTA), Slack (WORK), and Atlassian (TEAM) - tend to trade at valuation multiples in the high teens or mid 20s. Though Peloton's ~50% gross margins (versus their ~80% gross margins) merits a discount, I think that Peloton is still substantially undervalued at a mid-single digit valuation multiple. I'm updating my price target on Peloton to $77, based on 8x EV/FY21 revenues indicating 31% further upside from current levels.

Roku expansion

In early July, Peloton announced that the Peloton workout subscription channel would be available on Roku for the first time.

A Peloton Digital membership - that is, a membership that isn't attached to Peloton hardware (where a Peloton All Access Membership runs higher at $39/month) - costs just $12.99/month, and is available for a 30-day free trial. Opening up Peloton Digital to Roku massively increases the size of Peloton's target market, as Roku is widely considered the most dominant smart TV platform in the U.S. As of Roku's most recent quarter, the company counted a total of 39.8 million active accounts (of which roughly 3 million was added in the last quarter alone). Peloton, by comparison, still has a much smaller ~1.0 million total subscriber base.

Rolling out access to the most popular smart TV streaming ecosystem in the U.S. can act as a "gateway" to a fuller relationship with Peloton. Throughout the pandemic, Peloton has continued to produce (from home studios) a continuous stream of recorded fitness content, and many users who have never worked out from home alongside a workout video are now discovering it for the first time. A new customer signing up on Peloton Digital for the first time could eventually grow into becoming a purchaser of either a Bike or a Tread and signing for the full All Access Membership.

Either way, the Roku expansion greatly expands Peloton's distribution reach, and is a tailwind to accelerated subscriber figures over the next few quarters.

Holding out for a big Q4

Another major catalyst for Peloton is the expectation for Q4 to be Peloton's biggest quarter yet. The Roku launch won't impact Peloton's financials until Q1 (because July is in Peloton's first fiscal quarter of the year), but there are already several reasons for the June quarter to be especially strong:

Supply constraints pushing orders from Q3 to Q4. Recall that in Peloton's most recent investor letter, the company put out a statement that a huge spike in demand for Peloton hardware caused the company to delay shipments and not catch up until the fourth quarter. Per the company's statement: "We entered Q4 with a backlog of Bike deliveries in all geographies and sales continue to surpass expectations in the first several weeks of Q4 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the unexpected sharp increase in sales has created an imbalance of supply and demand in many geographies, causing elongated order-to-delivery windows for our customers." Unfortunately we don't have a quantity estimate for this tailwind, but directionally we should expect to see Q4 accelerate relative to Q3 if the company entered with substantial backlog.

Recall that in Peloton's most recent investor letter, the company put out a statement that a huge spike in demand for Peloton hardware caused the company to delay shipments and not catch up until the fourth quarter. Per the company's statement: "We entered Q4 with a backlog of Bike deliveries in all geographies and sales continue to surpass expectations in the first several weeks of Q4 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the unexpected sharp increase in sales has created an imbalance of supply and demand in many geographies, causing elongated order-to-delivery windows for our customers." Unfortunately we don't have a quantity estimate for this tailwind, but directionally we should expect to see Q4 accelerate relative to Q3 if the company entered with substantial backlog. Extended shutdowns. The story of the economy re-opening across the U.S. has largely been a head-fake. All of the states that initiated the early phases of a return to normal have seen a sharp spike in cases, including some of the most population-dense regions of the U.S. (California, Florida, Texas). Shopping centers and gyms are shutting down again, making Peloton an increasingly attractive workout-from-home option.

The story of the economy re-opening across the U.S. has largely been a head-fake. All of the states that initiated the early phases of a return to normal have seen a sharp spike in cases, including some of the most population-dense regions of the U.S. (California, Florida, Texas). Shopping centers and gyms are shutting down again, making Peloton an increasingly attractive workout-from-home option. We're now in summer. People generally tend to focus on their fitness in two surges during the year: at the beginning of the year (new year's resolutions) and during the summer, when people frequent the beach. With many people stuck at home with little to do, there could be an even bigger boost in interest for at-home fitness.

Wall Street's revenue consensus for Q4 calls for an impressive $545.8 million in revenue, or +146% y/y (vs. Peloton's guidance between $500-$520 million), and representing a 4% sequential increase to Q3. Given the backlog entering Q4 and the fact that lockdowns re-intensified over the course of Q4, we could see even further upside to Wall Street's already-high numbers.

Key takeaways

Peloton shares have outperformed tremendously over the past few months, but given the fundamental backdrop that the company is in right now, more gains are on the way. None of us could have predicted that the U.S. lockdowns would persist as long as they have (even as other regions of the world, like Europe, continue to open up), and this is a major tailwind to Peloton. Stay long here as Peloton continues to disrupt the fitness space.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.