Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has had plenty of headline risk over the past five months as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States. Investors have also been taken on a wild ride, as shares have swung between a 52-week high of $165 and a low of $42. These are certainly unprecedented times in modern history, and investors are rightfully skittish about the company under these circumstances. However, I believe shares are worth substantially more than the current market price, and in this article, I will model out various scenarios and show you why, so let's get started.

The Case For Simon at Above $100 per Share

Simon Property Group is one of the largest U.S. REITs by square footage. The company owns 204 properties in the United States, of which 106 are primarily Class "A" Malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, and 15 other retail properties. It also owns 29 Premium Outlets internationally in Asia, Europe, and Canada, and has a 22% equity stake in Klépierre SA, which has ownership or an interest in shopping centers in 15 countries across Europe.

Here is a breakout of SPG's NOI by geography and by state. As seen below, the company generates 92% of its NOI from the United States.

As seen above, one of the key risks facing Simon is that it generates nearly half of its U.S. revenues from the four states of Florida, California, Texas, and New York, where COVID infections have been the highest so far. While fears of a "second wave" of infections will certainly be a headwind, I am encouraged by the fact that nearly all of Simon's properties are now open for business. Going forward, I see stricter state enforcement measures for wearing masks, but I believe there is limited appetite for another round of "shelter-in-place" orders, as states depend on taxes on retail sales to fund their operating budgets and will have trouble funding unemployment checks if people cannot go back to work.

In addition, not all of Simon's malls are enclosed, and the majority of its outlet centers are open-air properties. I also see its outlet centers being the first to rebound, as the recessionary environment will undoubtedly lead shoppers to go bargain hunting.

Encouragingly, I'm glad to see that SPG canceled the Taubman (TCO) purchase deal, which would have cost $3.6 billion. Given the environment that we are in now, this tidy sum seems rather expensive, and those funds can be put to better use through redeveloping troubled tenant properties, like the now bankrupt J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ). According to Compass Point, Simon may be interested in controlling J.C. Penney boxes so that it can redevelop them into mixed-use areas. Applying back-of-the-envelope math, and assuming that Simon has one J.C. Penney or other big box to develop at each of its 106 malls, the $3.6 billion in savings from the nixed Taubman deal would result in $34 million in additional redevelopment funds for one big box in each of its malls.

In the model that I put together, I have three rent collection scenarios. The low scenario assumes a 65% rent collection rate, the medium scenario assumes a 75% collection rate, and the high scenario assumes an 85% collection rate. I also baked in a 10% operating expense reduction, as management has announced staff furloughs, and the executive team, including the CEO David Simon himself, has agreed to pay cuts. In addition, I also show the new dividend amount, which, after the 38% reduction (from $2.1 per share per quarter to $1.3), amounts to $399 million paid out by the company per quarter.

As seen below, under the medium scenario, SPG would generate $526 million in estimated quarterly FFO (calculated as 75% of Q1 revenue minus 90% of Q1 operating expenses excluding depreciation minus net interest expense). This leads to a payout ratio of 76% based on the new dividend amount, and leaves $127 million in remaining capital for redevelopment and/or deleveraging efforts.

As the model above shows, if SPG were to receive only 65% of its rents going forward, then the dividend would be slightly uncovered at a 102% payout ratio, and if SPG were to receive 85% of its rents, the payout ratio would fall to a safe and low 60%.

Now, focusing back on the medium-scenario of 75% rent collection, I calculate the estimated quarterly FFO on a per share basis by taking the $526 million in estimated quarterly FFO and dividing it by 305.8 million shares outstanding, arriving at $1.72 in estimated quarterly FFO per share.

Annualizing this amount gives us $6.88 in estimated annual FFO per share. Then, applying a fair value P/FFO multiplier of 15x, I arrive at a valuation of $103 per share, which presents a 50% upside from today's prices (by the way, I didn't plan on landing at 50% upside, it just happened this way).

Investor Takeaway

Simon Property Group operates a solid base of high-quality enclosed and open-air malls and outlet centers. While COVID-19 presents unique challenges to the operating model, I believe the market is currently being overly pessimistic at the current price of $68.81 as of writing. As the model helped me show, I have a conservative fair value of $103 per share for Simon Property Group, and this assumes that the low 75% rent collection rate, including rent abatements and tenant vacancies, will exist into perpetuity, which I do not believe will be the case for SPG's high-quality properties. If nothing else, I expect closures of Class B and C malls in the near future to benefit high-quality operators like Simon Property Group.

I hope you enjoyed my article on Simon Property Group, and I believe long-term investors of this company will be rewarded for their patience. As always, please remember to diversify and apply appropriate risk caps on holdings at a level that you are comfortable with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.