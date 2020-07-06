The company is now valued at a hefty $3.8 billion, which is extremely high for a company that generated only $67 million in revenues in 2019.

Shares of Lemonade shot up more than 2x after going public at $29 per share, above the initial range of $23-$26.

All year, the dearth of IPOs has made the markets hungry for new issuances. Last week, investors responded vigorously to Lemonade's (LMND) IPO, sending shares up nearly 2.5x on their first day of trading (and heavily implying that Lemonade left plenty of money on the table during its IPO, capital which as a cash-burning company it might need in the future). And unlike many other IPOs that start out at a huge pop and then gradually dwindle down over the course of the first day of trading, Lemonade opened on the New York Stock Exchange at an already-generous 72% pop, before seeing those gains double over the course of the day:

Data by YCharts

Lemonade is now the only pure-play insur-tech startup in the market. Though other insurance-related startups like EverQuote (EVER) and SelectQuote (SLQT) have gone public and seen tremendous success over the past year (especially this year, as investors bet that the coronavirus would accelerate the transition to buying insurance online), these companies merely act as distributors and marketers for other insurance companies, rather than underwriting insurance policies themselves. In other words, the "insur-tech" companies that preceded Lemonade can be thought of as similar to Expedia (EXPE) or Booking.com (BKNG); but Lemonade is the hotel itself.

There is, of course, risk to this model. While Lemonade pays out about three-quarters of its premiums earned to re-insurance companies in exchange for signing away three-quarters of its risk, this still leaves Lemonade with capital exposure in a highly regulated industry. Lemonade's IPO, which significantly expands its cash runway, provides a much-needed capital injection which the company needs to grow its policies.

Lemonade's unexpected immediate success represents a bet on the future of insurance: that over time, consumers will increasingly want to buy insurance via websites and apps the way they order clothes. Right now, Lemonade is focused on homeowners and renters insurance, and banking on growth as more and more millennials start their own households and buy homes.

At the same time, however, Lemonade's giant 139% jump on its very first day of trading represents overzealous confidence in a company that has a very limited operating history, and is a small fish in a complex industry where scale truly matters. In my view, investors would be wise to remain on the sidelines - as trading in Lemonade stock has reached speculative levels that aren't supported by fundamentals.

Refer to my prior article for more details on Lemonade's business and funding history; this article will serve as an update on the valuation that Lemonade has notched post-IPO.

Final IPO details

Here's how the chips fell in the Lemonade IPO:

Lemonade shares priced at $29, above an initial estimated range of $23-26 (later revised upward to $26-28), implying a full order book for the deal among institutional investors

Shares popped 139% on the first day of trading to settle at ~$69.40, rising from ~$50 at the open and catching a bid throughout the day

SelectQuote sold a total of 11 million shares in its IPO, the entirety being new issuances and representing ~20% of the company's total available shares (a typical percentage for a smaller IPO). Gross proceeds for the deal clocked in at $319 million

Net proceeds after fees (see bridge below) will be approximately ~$297 million, for which the company has no specific intended uses beyond the standard "general corporate purposes." Immediately post-IPO, Lemonade noted in its prospectus that it intends to park the cash "in short-term and intermediate-term interest-bearing obligations, investment-grade investments, certificates of deposit, or direct or guaranteed obligations of the U.S. government."

Figure 1. Lemonade net IPO proceeds Source: Lemonade finalized prospectus

With 54.896 million shares outstanding post-IPO, SelectQuote currently stands at a market cap of ~$3.81 billion

Lemonade has a typical "green shoe" option which allows underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the offering, opening the possibility of selling an additional 1.65 million shares and raising another ~$48 million in gross proceeds for the company

In addition to the green shoe, asset management firm Baillie Gifford has also expressed interest in purchasing up to $100 million in Lemonade shares at the IPO price, which would mean a sale of ~3.44 million extra shares (boosting the share count by another ~6%)

Like most IPOs, SelectQuote's insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period

The lead underwriters on the deal were Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

Here's a look as well at the top shareholders in the company post-IPO:

Figure 2. Lemonade cap table Source: Lemonade finalized prospectus

SoftBank remains Lemonade's largest institutional holder with ~22% of the company (unfortunately, the famed investor's track record has been poor of late with spectacular flameouts in names like WeWork, Uber (UBER), OYO, and others). Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade's co-founder and CEO, owns a substantial 28% stake, while his co-founder Shai Wininger holds another 29% (and at present share prices, both have become billionaires). The >50% percentage retained by Lemonade's founders is fairly atypical; most late-stage startups' founders get diluted below 20% by the time of IPO.

Valuation update

Let's now get into the meat of the discussion: Lemonade's IPO has taken the company's valuation to unsustainable heights that are not supported by its fundamentals.

Based on its Day 1 closing price, Lemonade has a $3.81 billion market cap. After we net off the $274.2 million of cash on Lemonade's Q1 balance sheet, and an additional $296.7 million in expected net IPO proceeds, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.24 billion.

Here's a refresher on where Lemonade's financials stand (note that Lemonade's revenue line already strips out the 75% of premiums ceded to reinsurance providers, so what is shown on Lemonade's financials are the true premiums accruing to Lemonade:

Figure 3. Lemonade income statement Source: Lemonade finalized prospectus

In FY19, Lemonade generated $67.3 million in revenue. In Q1 of this year, Lemonade grew revenues at a 2.6x pace. Let's assume generously that Lemonade can continue this pace of growth throughout the whole year (with the company's IPO proceeds and additional visibility from the IPO offsetting natural deceleration that comes with scale) and generate $175.0 million in revenues.

That would put Lemonade's current valuation at 18.5x EV/FY20 revenues for a company with very low gross margins. Of course, as an insurance business, the concept of "gross margin" is a bit different than for most other technology companies, but when we net out net loss adjustment expense (or net expected losses on insurance contracts) and other insurance expenses from Lemonade's revenue, we find that Lemonade generated just 18% margins on its insurance revenues in Q1.

We note that a revenue-based valuation isn't a perfect valuation marker for Lemonade, as both an insurance company and a startup that's growing so quickly. But in the absence of other metrics that can be used as a baseline for value, Lemonade's high-teens revenue multiple should serve to illustrate the directional point that its IPO has run too hot.

With Lemonade's limited operating history and still-small revenue scale, plus the fact that the company is still generating GAAP net loss margins in excess of 100%, I find it difficult to believe that Lemonade can jump meaningfully beyond its current value, at least in the near term.

Key takeaways

Other similar IPOs this year, after popping on the first day of trading, have failed to find second wind. SelectQuote (SLQT), for example, has drifted downward since popping in its May IPO. Lemonade's fervent first-day action is likely a reflection of the "Robinhood mania" that has overtaken many popular brand-name stocks, and the stock is now more of a speculative asset than a true investment. I'd stay on the sidelines here.

